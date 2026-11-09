Points4Purpose Expands Capabilities to Drive Customer Engagement, Loyalty, Seamless Payments and Community Impact

Points4Purpose transforms Point of Sale (POS) into a Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Growth engine

Combining payments, loyalty and charitable giving helps participating businesses acquire customers, strengthen relationships and support worthy local causes

Now available with leading payment platforms like Clover and Fluz to enable sustainable growth through community engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Points4Purpose , the customer engagement, loyalty, payments and charitable giving platform, has expanded its capabilities and team in the U.S., enabling businesses to turn everyday Point of Sale transactions into a Customer Lifetime Value. Now available with leading platforms including Clover Marketplace and Fluz, Points4Purpose enables businesses to drive revenue while helping generate vital fundraising for worthy local causes.

Points4Purpose has recently developed its own 'CLV @ POS' solution ensuring that, whether online or in-store, promotions can be promoted centrally, driving measurable outcomes for participating businesses.

Unlike traditional loyalty programs, Points4Purpose starts where the transaction ends. It offers personalized messaging, the freedom for members to use their rewards as they see fit, and support causes they nominate. The platform helps businesses strengthen customer loyalty, repeat purchases and connections with local communities. Its card-linking technology also enables participating businesses to run targeted marketing campaigns supported by the program's scalable, POS-agnostic platform.

The global loyalty management market is projected to grow from an estimated $15 billion to $31 billion by 2033*.

Joni Ekovich, CMO at Points4Purpose, said: "Businesses are always looking for meaningful ways to build lasting customer relationships and increase customer lifetime value. By connecting everyday spending with cashback and community causes, we can help brands give customers more reasons to return, strengthening loyalty over time while making charitable giving a more natural part of daily life".

Ivan Schwartz, CEO at Points4Purpose, says the mission is also deeply personal: "My son has a developmental disability, which has made me even more passionate about finding ways to support worthy causes, particularly during challenging economic times. Millions of loyalty points and cashback dollars go unredeemed, representing an enormous opportunity to unlock additional funding for charities".

U.S. credit unions, community banks, franchises, retailers and businesses looking to drive repeat purchases can benefit from CLV-driven marketing campaigns designed to increase engagement, loyalty and retention. The platform is mobile wallet-ready and integrates with existing payment infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional hardware or software investment.

Points4Purpose has also grown its global team with the local appointment of Chief Growth Officer, Shawn Allaway.

For more information, visit www.points4purpose.com .

ENDS

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/loyalty-management-market-report

For further information, please contact Lisa Natasha at lisa@thisisbanjo.net

SOURCE: Points4Purpose

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/points4purpose-expands-capabilities-to-drive-customer-engagement-loy-1248852