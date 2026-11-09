LLC Pirveli, managed by Renewable Georgian Energy (RGE), has signed a contract with Goldwind, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, for the supply, installation, and commissioning of wind turbines for the Pirveli and Chero wind farms.

Under the agreement, Goldwind will install 7.5 MW turbines at Pirveli Wind Farm, resulting in an installed capacity of 112.5 MW. In addition, Goldwind will also install 7.5 MW turbines at the Chero Wind Farm, resulting in an installed capacity of 50.4 MW.

Managed by RGE, the Chero and Pirveli wind farms are two of Georgia's largest privately developed wind power plants. The contract with Goldwind marks a significant milestone in the implementation of both wind farms and confirms their transition into the construction phase. Commercial operation is planned to begin by the end of 2027.

Located in Georgia's Gori Municipality, Pirveli Wind Farm will generate approximately 439.6 GWh of electricity per year based on a P50 estimate. This is equivalent to the annual energy needs of approximately 220,000 households, avoiding 164,860 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year or 4.12 million tonnes over 25 years.

Chero Wind Farm, also located in Gori Municipality, will generate approximately 190 GWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the energy needs of approximately 95,000 households, avoiding 76,000 tonnes of CO2 per year or 1.9 million tonnes over 25 years.

The projects support the diversification of Georgia's electricity generation mix and the growth of domestic renewable generation. Georgia's energy system remains largely based on hydropower, while thermal generation using imported gas and other imports continues to play a role in meeting demand.

Founded by Sulkhan Papashvili, RGE is a Georgian energy management company that is one of Georgia's most prominent renewable energy platforms, managing a diverse portfolio of 1 GW spanning solar, wind, and hydropower projects. The company has a significant pipeline of renewable energy projects, supporting Georgia's goal of reaching 11,000 MW of total domestic energy generation capacity by 2035.

About RGE

Founded by Sulkhan Papashvili, Renewable Georgian Energy (RGE) manages large-scale renewable energy projects, thereby strengthening Georgia's energy security and reducing its dependence on imported energy. The company aims to implement renewable energy projects in Georgia and beyond, driven by a desire to accelerate Georgia's transition towards a modern, sustainable, and independent energy system. https://renewablegeorgianenergy.com/

About Goldwind

Goldwind is a globally leading wind turbine manufacturer and was ranked the world's top turbine supplier by BloombergNEF after installing 29.3 GW of new capacity in 2025. The company has supplied more than 58,000 turbines across the world and continues to grow its global footprint, with a network spanning more than 49 countries across six continents.

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