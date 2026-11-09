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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 17:24
6,750 Euro
+1,87 % +0,124
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6326,80618:44
6,6666,77218:41
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 18:06 Uhr
163 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Barclays PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Barclays Capital Securities Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Nov-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Nov-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.630000

4.890000

5.520000

39862421

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.490000

5.020000

5.510000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BGDT3G23

4469416

0.620000

US76657Y2000

80578

0.010000

Sub Total 8.A

4549994

0.630000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

334790

0.050000

Sub Total 8.B1

334790

0.050000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

743817

0.100000

Portfolio Swap

21/12/2026 - 07/06/2028

N/A

Cash

34233820

4.740000

Sub Total 8.B2

34977637

4.840000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC

Barclays PLC

Barclays Capital Securities Limited

4.890000

5.020000%

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA

Barclays PLC

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC Monaco

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Directors Limited (100%)
Barclays Group Holdings Limited (100%)
B.P.B (Holdings) Limited (100%)
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank PLC Monaco (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey) (100%)

12. Date of Completion

09-Nov-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

© 2026 PR Newswire
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