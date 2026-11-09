HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today held a ceremony to mark the completion of the Mazda KD Center, which has been under construction in the Dejima district of Hiroshima Port (Minami Ward, Hiroshima City). The center will serve as a logistics hub supplying knockdown (KD) parts, which are used to assemble vehicles, to all Mazda production sites outside Japan. Its operations will include receiving, storing, and packing parts, as well as loading them into ocean freight containers*. By connecting Hiroshima with Mazda production sites around the world through logistics, the center will play an important role in supporting Mazda's global production operations.The new facility replaces the KD center previously located in the Kaita district of Hiroshima Port (Saka-cho, Aki-gun). The national government and Hiroshima Prefecture have been developing an international container terminal in the Dejima district and strengthening the port's capabilities, including its capacity to accommodate larger vessels. By taking advantage of this enhanced port infrastructure, the new center will make parts supply to Mazda's production sites outside Japan more efficient and reliable.The new center is also designed to improve logistics efficiency while enhancing safety and working conditions for those involved in logistics operations. The storage and retrieval of parts, as well as the packing of parts onto pallets, are automated. Pedestrian and vehicle routes are separated, and zoned air conditioning is installed throughout the facility. The center also streamlines entry procedures for trucks delivering parts from suppliers. Dedicated forklift operators unload the trucks, helping to shorten handling times and reduce the workload on truck drivers. A driver lounge is also available for drivers to use while their trucks are being unloaded. In addition, rooftop solar panels with a generating capacity of 2.2 MW supply a portion of the electricity used at the facility.At the completion ceremony, Kazuhiko Sumi, Managing Executive Officer and CSCO (Chief Supply Chain Officer) of Mazda Motor Corporation, commented: "From Hiroshima, we bring the manufacturing capabilities we have continuously honed here to the world, working as one with overseas production sites to deliver value to our customers. This facility is the starting point for that effort. Each and every part shipped from here represents more than just the movement of goods. It ultimately becomes part of a vehicle that meets the expectations of customers around the world and helps build trust in the Mazda brand."Mazda will continue to enhance logistics efficiency and supply stability while building a logistics infrastructure that takes both people and the environment into consideration. By supporting its global manufacturing operations through these efforts, Mazda aims to consistently deliver value to customers and remain a brand of choice.Source: MazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.