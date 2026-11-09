Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) is advancing its CK Gold Project in Wyoming, a fully permitted, shovel-ready gold-copper project positioned for mine construction. Having completed its feasibility study and major permitting requirements, the company is focused on moving toward production in an established U.S. mining jurisdiction. With access to existing roads, power infrastructure and mining equipment suppliers, U.S. Gold Corp. is positioned to support domestic gold and copper supply while creating new economic opportunities for Wyoming's local communities.





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U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU)

https://www.usgoldcorp.com/

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