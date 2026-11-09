Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Kelowna-based Company, which were previously listed on the TSX-V, began trading today on the CSE under the ticker symbol REVX.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of mineral exploration assets and interests in helium and natural hydrogen projects in the Northern Great Plains region of the United States and southern Alberta. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, as well as PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the Aden Dome Project. REV also owns six million shares of CSE-listed MAX Power Mining Corp. and an equity interest in Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a public listing.

"The Northern Great Plains is an active region for resource exploration, with ongoing helium, oil and gas exploration and geological formations," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We welcome REV to the CSE and wish the Company success in its exploration program."

"We are pleased to begin trading on the CSE, an exchange whose efficient, cost-effective framework suits our stage of growth and lets us direct more of our resources to the field," said Jordan Potts, REV CEO and Director. "Our initial drilling at Aden Dome has identified several prospective helium zones, completion operations are now underway, and we are preparing for our first drilling at the West Butte Helium Project in Montana. We thank the CSE team for their support and look forward to building long-term value for our shareholders as a CSE-listed company."

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