American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Strategic Deals in Quarter Expand U.S. Product Portfolio

Consolidation Driving Manufacturing Efficiency Gains

El Nino and Geopolitics Pressure Global Agricultural Markets

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / American Vanguard Corporation, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights - versus Third Quarter 2025

Net sales of $108 million as compared to $119 million;

Gross profit margin of 24%, as compared to 29%;

Operating loss of $8.0 million, as compared to operating loss of $6.5 million;

Net loss of $17.7 million, as compared to $12.4 million;

Breakeven Adjusted EBITDA [1] as compared to $8.3 million;

as compared to $8.3 million; EPS of ($0.61), as compared to ($0.43)

Revise Full-Year Outlook; Adjusted EBITDA $36 million to $40 million on Sales of $500 million to $530 million

Dak Kaye, CEO of American Vanguard, stated, "Our actions are taking hold, and the progress we are making across American Vanguard continues to build, even as market conditions remain difficult, particularly outside the U.S., where El Niño is materially impacting our business this year. In the U.S., our largest and most important market, we continue to outperform our peers in a challenging environment. The cost actions we took in the first half, including the rationalization of our Los Angeles facility and the relocation of our headquarters are beginning to deliver operational savings. In the near term, however, those savings have been more than offset by a sharp rise in diesel and other transportation costs arising from instability in the Middle East. We are working to recover gross margins through commercial actions."

Mr. Kaye continued, "Importantly, we are building a new product engine that we believe will drive growth over the next several years. At the end of the third quarter, we acquired four U.S. brands and registrations from Syngenta and entered into a distribution agreement with Sipcam Agro, which together meaningfully expand our portfolio. Combined with our pipeline of new product launches, these additions support our goal of driving $100 million in annualized revenue from new products by 2030. I am also pleased that we have further strengthened our leadership team in the quarter with the additions of Matt Horwath as Chief Financial Officer, and Hermann Castro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, to drive new product development and Mark Helt as President of U.S. Crop. Our focus is the same in every market: stay close to our customers, provide service and solutions, and control what we can control."

Matt Horwath, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We began to see progress this quarter in terms of lower operating costs and improved manufacturing efficiencies as a result of actions taken earlier this year. However, this progress was more than offset in the quarter by the effects of negative operating leverage, driven by lower international sales and higher raw material and transportation costs. Net trade working capital improved by $22 million, or 14%, versus the prior year period. Higher pre-payments in the quarter, which increase by 44% year-over-year, demonstrate customer confidence and bode well for revenue in the 2027 planting season."

Earnings Conference Call

The company will be hosting an earnings conference call on November 9, 2026 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time/2:00 pm Pacific Time.

The conference call will be webcast on the Company's website at https://www.investors-american vanguard.com/ or by going to the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3070/54771

If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived for one year and may be accessed using the company's website: https://www.investors-american-vanguard.com/

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), we present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating expenses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP measures such as net income, or diluted earnings per share, as applicable, or other financial statement data presented in our financial statements as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity.

We define EBITDA as net (loss) income, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes and interest expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as further adjusted for stock compensation expense and for certain items management believe are not reflective of the underlying operations of our business, including but not limited to the exclusion of charges that are considered by management to be unusual and not representative of the Company's underlying performance and future prospects. In 2026 and 2025 that included non-recurring expenses. The resulting Adjusted EBITDA measure is aligned with the Company's metric for its credit facility agreement in the applicable periods.

We define Adjusted operating expense as operating expenses as further adjusted for stock compensation expense and for certain items management believe are not reflective of the underlying operations of our business, including but not limited to the exclusion of charges that are considered by management to be unusual and not representative of the Company's underlying performance and future prospects as well as the amortization expense for intangibles assets related to acquired product lines.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating expenses to assess the operating results and effectiveness and efficiency of our business. We present this non-GAAP financial measure because we believe that investors consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating expenses to be an important supplemental measure of performance, and we believe that this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. As the Company continues to work through its transformation efforts, management believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating expenses provides an effective comparison between the Company and its industry peers. Non-GAAP financial measures as reported by us may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics reported by other companies and may not be calculated in the same manner. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation without unreasonable efforts of its forward-looking guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the inherent difficulty in predicting with reasonable certainty the timing and amount of certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating expenses, such as share-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange gains or losses, which could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Representative

Alpha IR Group

Robert Winters

Robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

(917) 821-6305

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

ASSETS September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Current assets: Cash $ 83,909 $ 12,425 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,336 and $11,733, respectively 142,677 160,511 Other 7,522 7,278 Total receivables, net 150,199 167,789 Inventories 194,079 176,034 Prepaid expenses 8,464 9,668 Income taxes receivable 1,750 4,606 Total current assets 438,401 370,522 Property, plant and equipment, net 51,956 53,036 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,407 16,793 Intangible assets, net 139,809 138,746 Deferred income tax assets 2,963 2,637 Other assets 13,874 14,803 Total assets $ 663,410 $ 596,537 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,325 $ 87,505 Customer prepayments 44,621 33,094 Accrued program costs 46,825 52,227 Accrued expenses and other payables 26,704 28,261 Current portion of long-term debt 3,750 - Operating lease liabilities, current 5,637 5,765 Income taxes payable 3,370 2,594 Total current liabilities 217,232 209,446 Long-term debt, net of current portion 263,937 174,000 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 11,243 11,621 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,115 8,150 Other liabilities 760 923 Total liabilities 500,287 404,140 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,957,296 shares at September 30, 2026 and 34,923,562 shares at December 31, 2025 3,496 3,492 Additional paid-in capital 118,378 117,106 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,869 ) (12,000 ) Retained earnings 123,319 155,000 234,324 263,598 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (71,201 ) (71,201 ) Total stockholders' equity 163,123 192,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 663,410 $ 596,537

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 108,376 $ 119,313 $ 348,698 $ 364,426 Cost of sales (82,124 ) (85,099 ) (249,316 ) (259,474 Gross profit 26,252 34,214 99,382 104,952 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative (25,797 ) (26,747 ) (80,133 ) (81,998 Research, product development and regulatory (5,342 ) (5,654 ) (17,097 ) (17,139 Product liability claims (22 ) (7,029 ) (223 ) (7,029 CFO transition costs (1,316 ) - (1,316 ) - Transformation (1,665 ) (1,442 ) (5,975 ) (5,254 Asset impairments - (93 ) (943 ) (227 (Loss) gain from sale of assets (75 ) 246 (75 ) 246 Operating loss (7,965 ) (6,505 ) (6,380 ) (6,449 Change in fair value of an equity investment (21 ) (511 ) (193 ) (511 Interest expense, net (9,146 ) (4,920 ) (24,066 ) (13,135 Loss before provision for income taxes (17,132 ) (11,936 ) (30,639 ) (20,095 Income tax expense (536 ) (422 ) (1,043 ) (1,574 Net loss $ (17,668 ) $ (12,358 ) $ (31,682 ) $ (21,669 Net loss per common share-basic $ (0.61 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.76 Net loss per common share-assuming dilution $ (0.61 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.76 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 28,775 28,511 28,691 28,377 Weighted average shares outstanding-assuming dilution 28,775 28,511 28,691 28,377

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF SALES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. Crop $ 42,316 $ 43,310 $ (994 ) -2 % U.S. Specialty 18,872 19,233 (361 ) -2 % Total U.S. 61,188 62,543 (1,355 ) -2 % International 47,188 56,770 (9,582 ) -17 % Total net sales $ 108,376 $ 119,313 $ (10,937 ) -9 % Total cost of sales $ (82,124 ) $ (85,099 ) $ 2,975 -3 % Total gross profit $ 26,252 $ 34,214 $ (7,962 ) -23 % Total gross margin 24 % 29 %

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. Crop $ 157,510 $ 153,511 $ 3,999 3 % U.S. Specialty 57,045 54,067 2,978 6 % Total U.S. 214,555 207,578 6,977 3 % International 134,143 156,848 (22,705 ) -14 % Total net sales $ 348,698 $ 364,426 $ (15,728 ) -4 % Total cost of sales $ (249,316 ) $ (259,474 ) $ 10,158 -4 % Total gross profit $ 99,382 $ 104,952 $ (5,570 ) -5 % Total gross margin 29 % 29 %

?CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (31,682 ) $ (21,669 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 13,442 14,007 Amortization of other long-term assets 5 16 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 75 (246 ) Provision for estimated credit losses 2,469 1,944 Stock-based compensation 901 1,741 Deferred income taxes (1,073 ) (353 ) Change in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits (127 ) (522 ) Change in equity investment fair value 193 511 Impairment of assets 943 227 Payment-in-kind debt leverage fee 1,261 - Amortization of deferred loan fees 2,899 1,167 Lease obligations and non-cash lease expense, net (120 ) (150 ) Unrealized foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 243 (704 ) Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Decrease in net receivables 14,812 935 Increase in inventories (16,007 ) (16,513 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,039 ) (965 ) Change in income tax receivable and payable, net 3,526 (1,083 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (960 ) 11,859 Increase (decrease) in customer prepayments 11,527 (21,453 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued program costs (5,454 ) 12,285 Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (8,180 ) (8,178 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,346 ) (27,144 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,676 ) (2,398 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 492 Intangible assets (5,149 ) (136 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,815 ) (2,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (140,000 ) (179,415 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 26,000 214,334 Borrowings under term loans 225,000 - Repayments of term loans (1,125 ) - Payment of deferred loan fees (16,581 ) (3,339 ) Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 474 629 Net payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding (99 ) (147 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 93,669 32,062 Net increase in cash 71,508 2,876 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (24 ) 1,405 Cash at beginning of period 12,425 12,514 Cash at end of period $ 83,909 $ 16,795

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss $ (17,668 ) $ (12,358 ) $ (31,682 ) $ (21,669 ) Provision for income taxes 536 422 1,043 1,574 Interest expense, net 9,146 4,920 24,066 13,135 Depreciation and amortization 4,620 4,565 13,861 14,023 Stock compensation expense 327 760 901 1,741 CFO transition costs 1,316 - 1,316 - Transformation costs 1,665 1,442 5,975 5,254 Product liability claims & related expenses 22 7,610 223 7,610 Asset impairments - 801 943 935 Other 12 48 203 (381 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (24 ) $ 8,210 $ 16,849 $ 22,222

1 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating expenses, as reported $ 34,217 $ 40,719 Stock-based compensation(1) (327 ) (760 ) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (3,032 ) (3,065 ) Transformation costs(2) (1,665 ) (1,442 ) Executive transition costs (1,316 ) - Asset impairments - (93 ) Product liability claims(3) (22 ) (7,029 ) (Loss) gain on sale of assets (75 ) 246 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (6,437 ) (12,143 ) Adjusted operating expenses(4) $ 27,780 $ 28,576

1 We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

2 Represents incremental consulting, severance, facility-rationalization, and systems-implementation costs under the Company's Transformation program, which management excludes as not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

3 Represents charges for specific product liability matters, net of expected insurance recoveries, which management excludes as not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

4 Adjusted operating expenses is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to operating expenses or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from Adjusted operating expenses are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define Adjusted operating expenses differently.

SOURCE: American Vanguard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1249085