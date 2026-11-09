Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Appoints Jeff Nowicki as Chief Digital Banking Officer to Advance Digital Banking and Deposit Growth Strategy

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), today announced the appointment of Jeff Nowicki as Chief Digital Banking Officer. This executive will lead the Bank's efforts to build national digital banking businesses and diversified funding channels that support its long-term growth strategy.

Nowicki will lead the design and launch of Rhinebeck Bank's Direct Banking and Partner Banking initiatives, with responsibility for business development, digital deposit acquisition, embedded banking partnerships, product strategy, vendor management and cross-functional implementation.

The appointment follows Rhinebeck Bancorp's second-step conversion and continues the Bank's focus on deploying capital into disciplined organic growth. Its new national direct business line and partner-based banking capabilities are intended to broaden access to core deposits, diversify funding, and create new fee income while complementing its retail and commercial banking franchises.

"Building diversified and scalable funding channels is one of Rhinebeck Bank's most important strategic priorities, and Jeff's appointment accelerates our ability to execute," said Matthew Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhinebeck Bank. "He brings a rare combination of community banking, digital deposit, fintech partnership and risk-management experience. Just as important, he shares our commitment to pursuing innovation while remaining committed to strong governance, disciplined partner selection and clear accountability."

Nowicki has helped a number of financial institutions build and scale national deposit strategies over the past decade. His most recent experience includes time as a consultant and Chief Banking Officer at Treasury Prime, a banking technology company that connects banks and fintech companies to deliver embedded banking services. He also previously led deposit and product development at BankProv and spent more than five years at Radius Bank in roles spanning strategic partnerships and small-business banking.

"Rhinebeck Bank has the capital, leadership commitment and community banking foundation to build a differentiated digital banking business," Nowicki said. "I look forward to helping create new funding and revenue channels that extend the Bank's reach while operating within a strong risk and compliance framework."

###

About Rhinebeck Bank

Rhinebeck Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBKB). Since 1860, Rhinebeck Bank has provided relationship-focused financial services to consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking, residential lending and wealth management services while remaining committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting the communities it serves. Learn more at www.RhinebeckBank.com.

CONTACT: Matthew Smith

President & CEO

(845) 454-8555

msmith@rhinebeckbank.com

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-appoints-jeff-nowicki-as-chief-digital-banking-office-1248944