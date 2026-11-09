North Berwick, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company" or "WGLD") is pleased to announce new rock grab results gathered from Glen Orchy, together with a compilation of newly recovered historical deep-overburden (DOB) geochemical and Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical data. Taken together, the new and historical data outline further vein targets along the Arichastlich (ARI) and Beinn Udlaidh (BU) structures.

"We're only at the start of exploring Glen Orchy, and it's already delivering very high-grade gold. The historical IP at Beinn Udlaidh clearly picks up the mapped vein-structure, so we plan to roll out IP across Glen Orchy and Lyon to sharpen future drill targets," commented Harry Dobson, Chairman. "Together with the two veins we drilled at Lyon this year and further targets across the project, these two new target areas give us a strong portfolio to advance in 2027."

Highlights:

357 g/t Au float boulder* recovered from the Arichastlich (ARI) area of Glen Orchy, one of 15 new rock grab samples (48 collected by the Company to date).

Two high-grade vein target areas defined in Glen Orchy: ARI-RV: the float lies down-slope of the predicted trend of the main vein-structure, where historical DOB gold anomalies and further gold-bearing float outline a c. 2 km interpreted and conceptual strike length. The area is poorly explored due to limited outcrop and lies c. 2 km from the partially explored River Vein, where historical grab sampling returned up to 383 g/t Au* 1 (Figure 1, ARI-RV). BU: one of the largest known gold-bearing vein-structures in the area, outcropping over 3.5 km, with historical man-portable shallow drilling returning 2.0 m @ 12.85 g/t Au from 4.0 m* 1 , comparable in grade and width to mineralisation at the nearby Cononish mine* 2 . Its prospective NE c. 2 km lies beyond historical IP coverage and has not been explored in detail, with Company outcrop grab samples up to 43.7 g/t Au and, separately, up to 2,260 g/t Ag* 3 (Figure 1, BU). None of these targets have yet been drilled by the Company.

IP shown to be effective in the terrain: historical IP at BU follows the mapped vein-structure, supporting its use to trace veins under cover.

Next steps: a winter soil and reconnaissance programme, including channel sampling at ARI-RV, followed by IP across Glen Orchy and Lyon to rank drill targets for 2027.





*Grab samples are selective and may not be representative of the mineralisation. Float samples are not in situ. *1 see Company press release dated 25 February 2026. *2 Cononish is owned by Acrux Gold and does not form part of the CGP; mineralisation there is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation within the CGP. *3 See Company press release dated 29 April 2026.

Figure 1. (Inset) Location of the Glen Orchy and Lyon areas of the Caledonian Gold Project, showing the Cononish gold mine and the ARI-RV and BU target areas. (ARI-RV) Arichastlich and River Vein: WGLD and historical rock grab samples over gridded historical deep-overburden (DOB) gold data. (BU) Beinn Udlaidh: WGLD and historical rock grab samples over gridded historical IP chargeability. Historical DOB and IP data were digitised from original data gathered by Ennex International c. 1988 and gridded by the Company for presentation; they have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. For further information regarding previously disclosed data, see 25 February 2026 press release. Yellow callouts: WGLD results; blue callouts: historical results; white callouts: interpretation. Interpreted extensions are conceptual and have not been tested by drilling.

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Arichastlich

The 357 g/t Au float boulder was recovered by Company geologists approximately 500 m from the mapped extent of the Arichastlich Vein-Structure (Figure 1, ARI-RV). It consists of pervasively K-feldspar-altered schist with a cross-cutting semi-massive sulphide vein containing quartz, pyrite and galena. Although the source of the boulder has not yet been identified, it was found just down-slope of the predicted strike-trace of the Arichastlich Vein-Structure. Historical DOB sampling over the area (479 samples, collected by Ennex International c. 1988) returned gold values up to 2,380 ppb Au (2.38 g/t Au), with anomalous gold clustering along the southeastern extent of the grid, on the interpreted extension of the Arichastlich Vein-Structure. Further gold-bearing float boulders are recorded in a 2008 report by G. Tanner, commissioned by Scotgold Resources (Tanner, G., 2008, 'Assessment of gold prospects in Glen Orchy', unpublished report). The locations of these boulders were digitised by the Company; no assay data are available, and the information has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. The Company interprets this coincidence of high-grade float, anomalous DOB gold and mapped veining as a priority target for follow-up.

River Vein

Historical sampling by Scotgold Resources returned up to 383 g/t Au in outcrop at River Vein (sample collected in 2010), and historical drilling returned 0.33 m @ 18.71 g/t Au from 165.33 m and 0.6 m @ 9.72 g/t Au from 77.0 m (see Company press release dated 25 February 2026). The Company's review indicates the historical holes may not have tested the vein optimally.

The Company has collected nine outcrop rock grab samples in the area to date, returning up to 95.9 g/t Au (see Company press release dated 29 April 2026). The vein is interpreted to continue along strike to the SE. River Vein lies approximately 2 km SW of the Arichastlich float and is included in the planned winter programme, which will include sampling along its interpreted SE strike extension.

Beinn Udlaidh

A historical dipole-dipole IP survey by Ennex International (100 m line spacing, 25 m station spacing) covers part of the Beinn Udlaidh Vein-Structure. Gridded chargeability shows a linear response that corresponds with the mapped vein-structure (Figure 1, BU). The vein-structure has previously been tested by historical drilling, including man-portable shallow drilling by Scotgold Resources and deeper drilling by Ennex. This returned intercepts including 2.0 m @ 12.85 g/t Au from 4.0 m (BUAQ1), 1.0 m @ 11.07 g/t Au from surface (BUAQ100) and 0.5 m @ 15.60 g/t Au from 95.09 m (GO-88-04) (see Company press release dated 25 February 2026). The vein-structure continues beyond the NE limit of the IP survey, where previously reported Company outcrop sampling returned up to 43.7 g/t Au and, separately, up to 2,260 g/t Ag (see Company press release dated 29 April 2026). The Company plans to extend IP coverage along strike to test this extension.

Note: Historical drill intervals are reported as downhole lengths; true widths are not known.

Planned Work

Winter soil sampling and geological reconnaissance, including channel-sampling, over the ARI-RV area, including follow-up of historical DOB anomalies and tracing the source of the float boulder.

Planning for IP surveys over the wider CGP, including Arichastlich, River Vein and Beinn Udlaidh areas disclosed in this release.

Geological Overview

The Caledonian Gold Project is situated within the highly prospective Grampian Terrane, a key segment of the Caledonian mineral belt that stretches from Northern Britain and Ireland to Scandinavia and North America. This district is already proven for gold, hosting deposits such as Cononish, which lies approximately 7 km to the SE of the ARI-RV area, as well as Cavanacaw and the significant Curraghinalt deposit (Dalradian Resources; Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 6.34 Mt at 15.01 g/t Au for 3.06 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 7.72 Mt at 12.24 g/t Au for 3.04 Moz Au, at a 5.0 g/t Au cut-off; effective date May 10, 2018 - NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Curraghinalt Gold Project, Northern Ireland, dated June 22, 2018, by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.). The reader is cautioned that mineralisation on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of what can or will be found within any projects upon which the JV may be granted exploration options.

CGP Joint Venture

The CGP is held through the Glen Lyon Joint Venture (the "JV") between the Company, which holds a 90% interest and acts as the operator, and Acrux Gold, which holds a 10% interest and owns the adjacent Cononish mine, Scotland's first and only producing gold-silver mine (see Company press release dated 25 November 2025).

Appendix

Table 1. Location and gold grade of the 15 new rock grab samples (outcrop and float) reported in this release. Coordinates in British National Grid (EPSG:27700). Grab samples are selective and may not be representative of the mineralisation; float samples are not in situ.

Sample Type Sample ID Easting Northing Au (g/t) Float (boulder) 521958 226799 735360 357 Float 521960 226721 734964 0.643 Float 521968 231290 732756 0.316 Float 522347 226811 732272 0.100 Float 522345 227104 732590 0.023 Float (boulder) 521957 226773 735377 <0.005 Outcrop 521932 225921 734657 5.630 Outcrop 521959 226964 735264 0.469 Outcrop 521969 231331 732799 0.137 Outcrop 522349 226902 732141 0.022 Outcrop 521967 231478 732534 0.012 Outcrop 522357 226575 731792 0.010 Outcrop 522346 227037 732438 <0.005 Outcrop 522348 226902 732141 <0.005 Outcrop 522374 226467 734689 <0.005

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of gold, silver and critical minerals in Scotland.

In November 2025, WGLD formed the Glen Lyon Joint Venture (the "JV") with Acrux Gold Limited to explore for gold, silver, and critical minerals as part of the Caledonian Gold Project in central Scotland. The JV has applied for two Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements across the Tyndrum Mineral District, specifically the Glen Orchy and Lyon areas, which form the Caledonian Gold Project.

The Company also has a copper gold porphyry prospect in Scotland at the Lorne Project, which includes both Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects, and are located in the highly prospective Lorne Porphyry District of the wider Caledonian belt.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

David Pym (CGeol), a consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release on behalf of the Company. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.

New Rock Grab Samples. Rock grab samples (outcrop and float) were collected by Company geologists, and each sample location was recorded by handheld GPS. Samples were shipped directly to ALS Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland, under the Company's chain-of-custody procedures. Each sample was crushed, split and pulverised before analysis. Gold was determined by 30 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA23), with over-limit samples re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Silver and base metals were determined by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). ALS Geochemistry laboratories operate under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. There is no relationship, fiduciary or otherwise, between ALS and the Company. The Company's QA/QC programme includes the insertion of certified reference materials and blanks every 20 samples. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralisation. Float samples are not in situ, and their source has not been identified.

Previously Reported Data. Sampling, analytical and QA/QC procedures for previously reported Company results are described in the Company's press releases dated 25 February 2026 and 29 April 2026.

Historical Data. Historical rock sample and drill results from Scotgold Resources and Ennex, including sampling and analytical methods, were previously reported in the Company's press releases dated 9 February 2026 and 25 February 2026. Historical deep-overburden (DOB) samples were collected by Ennex using a Cobra petrol-powered percussion drill (hand-held auger) to sample material at the base of overburden. The analytical method and laboratory used for gold are not documented in the records available to the Company. The DOB and historical IP data described above were digitised by the Company from historical Ennex reports. Historical data have not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person and should not be relied on; they are presented to help guide future exploration. Historical drill intervals are downhole lengths, and true widths are not known.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing and receipt of the Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (i.e., exploration licences) applied for by the JV, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the properties of the Company and the proposed properties of the JV, estimates of mineralisation from drilling and sampling, geological information projected from drilling and sample results, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and the JV with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company and the JV that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the period ended June 30, 2026 available at www.sedarplus.ca , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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