LG Innotek Shines Again in Vehicle Lighting with Third Consecutive CES Innovation Award

Next-generation vehicle lighting module Nexlide C+ wins CES 2027 Innovation Award

Different light patterns appear depending on the viewing angle, even from a single lighting module

World's first use of optical films in an ultra-slim surface light source module, enabling a thinner design

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) announced on November 9 that its next-generation vehicle lighting module, Nexlide C+, has received a CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2027 Innovation Award.

With its Nexlide series, LG Innotek has now received CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years, from 2025 through 2027. The latest recognition reaffirms the company's world-class competitiveness in vehicle lighting technology.

Nexlide is LG Innotek's brand of next-generation flexible vehicle lighting modules, which combine the company's proprietary optical design with advanced materials technology. Built on surface light source technology, which emits light in a broad and uniform fashion, Nexlide modules are thinner and more compact than conventional vehicle lighting while allowing a wide range of design possibilities. LG Innotek holds more than 700 patents related to surface light source technology.

The key strength of the award-winning Nexlide C+ is that a single lighting module can produce two or more 3D images, known as the 3D Multi-Effect. For example, the same module displays a 3D image with a diagonal pattern when viewed from the left and a vertical pattern when viewed from the right. Because the image changes with the viewing angle, the lighting creates a dynamic visual effect with a sense of depth.

Nexlide C+ can be integrated into various parts of a vehicle, from exterior lighting such as taillights and front grille lights to interior ambient lighting.

An LG Innotek official said, "Vehicle lighting is evolving from a simple signaling function into a key factor that shapes the design competitiveness of an automaker's brand. Lighting technologies like Nexlide C+ that are capable of creating diverse light patterns will see even wider use."

Nexlide C+ is also ultra-slim, at just 3 mm (0.12 in) thick or less, allowing it to be installed in tight spaces within a vehicle. LG Innotek is the first in the world to apply Light Turning Film and 3D Micro-Optic Pattern Film to an ultra-slim surface light source module.

The Light Turning Film precisely controls the direction of light to make different images appear at different viewing angles, while the 3D Micro-Optic Pattern Film makes images look three-dimensional even on a flat lighting surface.

The two films are only about 0.16 mm (0.0063 in) and 0.13 mm (0.0051 in) thick, respectively. By incorporating these ultra-thin films into the lighting module, LG Innotek enables a variety of 3D lighting effects in a slim profile. Previously, achieving the same effects required optical components such as plastic lenses and reflectors, and installing multiple components made the lighting unit bulkier.

By using these films to reduce the thickness of the lighting module, Nexlide C+ gives automakers even greater design freedom.

Going forward, LG Innotek will actively promote Nexlide C+ to global automakers and parts suppliers, targeting a 2027 launch.

At CES 2027 in January, LG Innotek will showcase a broad lineup of next-generation vehicle lighting modules, including Nexlide C+, along with key components for various areas of physical AI, such as autonomous driving and robotics.

[Background] LG Innotek previously received a CES 2025 Innovation Award for Nexlide A+, the industry's first vehicle front lighting module to apply surface light source technology, with 40% less thickness and more than five times the brightness of the previous product. At CES 2026, the company received another Innovation Award for Nexlide Pixel, which reduced the lighting pixel size to among the smallest in the world while improving luminous efficiency by 30% compared with the previous product.

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