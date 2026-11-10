LUYUAN Group: LUYUAN and LYVA Make European Debut at EICMA 2026, Outlining Next Steps for Global Growth

MILAN, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYVA, LUYUAN Group's global premium smart-mobility brand, has concluded its European debut at EICMA 2026 with five concept models, industry media visits and the launch of its Global Co-Creation programme.

Cargo R07 and the Z05 multi-folding electric kickscooter attracted strong interest from visitors. European users were particularly drawn to their distinctive mechanical structures, practical functions and design aesthetics. Cargo R07 received especially positive feedback from families, with many visitors taking an interest in its potential for carrying children and everyday goods.





Unlike conventional front-loading cargo designs, Cargo R07 is an electric-assist tricycle with a rear cargo platform. Its tilting architecture allows the vehicle to lean through corners while keeping the cargo platform stable, supporting a more comfortable and reassuring ride for both passengers and goods. The design resonated with families seeking a practical mobility solution for daily travel, school runs and short-distance transportation.





Z05 features a multi-folding structure that creates an ultra-compact package for storage in car boots and carrying on public transport. Visitors responded positively to its convenience and portability, particularly for multimodal travel and last-mile commuting.





The wider portfolio included T05, an e-trekking bike concept with a one-piece die-cast magnesium-alloy frame, and the GX03 and GX05 E-dirtbike concepts. GX05 demonstrated approximately five-minute disassembly, showing how its modular structure can simplify storage for users without garages and make it easier to transport the vehicle in an SUV for outdoor riding.





Alongside the vehicles, LYVA presented an integrated technology platform covering power, energy and AI-assisted riding systems. Liquid-cooled motors, electronic shifting and adaptive torque control deliver smoother and more responsive riding.





Journalists from Moto.it,1000PS and vaielettrico.it visited the booth for product presentations and interviews. The LYVA Global Co-Creation programme welcomed its first three Co-Creators. With100 spots available, riders can join via LYVA's website and social media to contribute through test rides, reviews and feedback.

Following EICMA, LYVA will continue to prioritise European engineering and market development. EPP Engineering supports local engineering development and validation, while LYVA plans to combine online channels with specialist European dealers.

About LYVA

LYVA is a premium brand established by LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), focused on smart mobility and intelligent light-mobility solutions. LYVA brings together technology and design to address diverse commuting, recreational and everyday mobility needs.

Media contact

Email: brand@luyuangroup.com

Website: www.lyva.com

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