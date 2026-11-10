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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 03:48 Uhr
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State Grid Corporation of China: The commitment of State Grid's Industrial Park to climate action was a key topic of discussion at COP31.

The commitment of State Grid's Industrial Park to climate action was a key topic of discussion at COP31.

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 November at COP31 in Antalya, the 2026 Enterprise (Industrial Park) Climate Action Achievements Collection was unveiled at the UNFCCC Secretariat's press briefing room, hosted by the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment (CEEC). Two of State Grid's park practices were selected, showcasing China's solutions for greening industrial parks.

COP31 has placed significant emphasis on electrification, with electricity projected to reach 35% of global end-use energy consumption by 2035. Industrial parks concentrate energy use and carbon emissions. State Grid has been building a new-type power grid around "new architecture, new technologies and new services."

In architecture, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company delivers clean hydropower to the Suzhou Industrial Park via ultra-high voltage (UHV) lines and operates China's largest active distribution network demonstration zone - with 99.999% power supply reliability in the core area and 100% local consumption of renewable energy. The Liyang High-Tech Zone has built the province's largest microgrid cluster and one of China's first green power direct connection projects, forming a resilient structure of "main grid supply assurance, distribution grid mutual support and microgrid autonomy."

In technology, Suzhou's virtual power plant platform offers 79.4 MW of adjustable capacity with 98% demand response accuracy. Liyang built China's first SGS-certified electricity-carbon factor platform, using AI agents to optimize green power consumption.

In services, Suzhou helped establish China's first regional market-based carbon inclusion service system, serving over 600 enterprises - issuing 500,000 tonnes of carbon reductions, of which 190,000 tonnes have been traded. Liyang's "electricity-carbon coordination" mechanism provides full-chain "carbon accounting, reduction, trading and evaluation" services and supported the export of China's first batch of carbon-neutral transformers.

As global climate governance shifts from pledges to implementation, State Grid's park practices show grid companies evolving from power suppliers into system integrators of the green transition - a replicable model for parks with different resource endowments.

About State Grid Corporation of China

State Grid builds and operates power grids, delivering safe, reliable and clean electricity while advancing the green, low-carbon transition.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-commitment-of-state-grids-industrial-park-to-climate-action-was-a-key-topic-of-discussion-at-cop31-302934129.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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