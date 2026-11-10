Guide distinguishes Sunset Sherbet from similarly named strains while summarizing 768 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Sherbet, also known as Sunset Sherbet or Sunset Sherbert, is an indica-dominant hybrid associated with a complex naming and lineage history. The Sherbet strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings together source-attributed information on the strain's origins, genetics, flowering references and historical laboratory data.

The guide traces Sunset Sherbet to an accidental pollination of Girl Scout Cookies × Pink Panties in Mario "Mr. Sherbinski" Guzman's San Francisco grow around 2012.

It also distinguishes Sunset Sherbet from similarly named strains, including Rainbow Sherbet, described separately as a Champagne × Blackberry hybrid, and RS11, which is sold as Rainbow Sherbert #11.

Distinguishing Sherbet From Similar Strain Names

The overlapping use of Sherbet, Sherbert and Rainbow Sherbet terminology can create confusion when comparing strain databases and product listings.

The guide treats Sunset Sherbet / Sunset Sherbert as one strain record while keeping Rainbow Sherbet and RS11 separate rather than assuming that similar names indicate the same genetics.

Those lineage descriptions are source-attributed records and should not be interpreted as genetic verification of any current product.

For readers comparing strain information and related cannabis products in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching cannabis strain names and product information.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Sherbet Name

The Sherbet lab test summary compiles 768 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Sherbet name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 20.52%

20.52% Middle 50% of results: 17.60%-22.79%

17.60%-22.79% CBD: none of the 479 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

These figures are historical, name-matched observations. They are not measurements of a current lot and should not be interpreted as predictions of the potency, cannabinoid composition or genetics of any present Sherbet product or seed line.

Terpene Records

Among historical tests reporting the relevant compounds, the leading median terpene values include:

ß-caryophyllene: 0.31%

0.31% Limonene: 0.25%

0.25% ß-myrcene: 0.13%

The terpene figures summarize historical laboratory records reported under the Sherbet name and may not represent every current product.

Flavor and Effect Descriptions

Leafly describes Sherbet with citrus, sweet and tropical flavor notes, while Weedmaps lists sweet, flowery and berry descriptions.

Leafly user reports commonly associate the strain with relaxed, tingly and happy effects and characterize it as mostly calming.

These descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience or the sensory characteristics of any specific current product.

Flowering-Time References

Published cultivation references also vary by source.

Leafly lists a flowering period of approximately 63-72 days, while Weedmaps reports that the clone-only cut may take up to 70 days. Crop King's seed version is listed with a flowering period of approximately 8-9 weeks.

These cultivation references are source-attributed descriptions and may vary depending on genetics, growing conditions and individual plants.

By bringing together lineage records, similarly named strains, historical laboratory observations and cultivation references, the guide is intended to help readers distinguish what is documented under the Sunset Sherbet name and where source descriptions may differ.

The full Sherbet strain guide is available at:

https://sherbetstrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://sherbetstrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network covering 50 numbered cannabis strains. The network publishes source-attributed strain guides with historical laboratory data and references shown on its pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@sherbetstrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: sherbetstrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sunset-sherbet-strain-guide-clarifies-confusion-over-sherbet-lin-1249275