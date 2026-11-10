



HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited ('EPS Creative Health' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' HKEX stock code: 3860) announced a pivotal leadership transition, making a significant milestone in its strategic transformation and positioning the Group to unlock its next phase of growth and value creation.The Company is pleased to welcome four Executive Directors, one Non-Executive Director and one Independent Non-Executive Director, including its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'). Together with the existing team, the new leadership team will spearhead a forward-looking operational strategy designed to optimise performance, enhance market agility, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders. This evolution underscores the Company's robust foundation and potential growth, which has successfully attracted a distinguished group of experienced executives and visionary investors committed to supporting its future development.Mr.Kaku Ken, the newly appointed CEO and Executive Director, brings more than 20 years of experience in cross-border investment, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital. He previously held key positions at Marubeni Corporation and Daiwa SMBC Capital Co., Ltd., where he was responsible for early-stage technology investments and cross-border business development. In 2017, he founded AIS CAPITAL LIMITED and currently serves as its Managing Partner and CEO. Mr. Kaku has extensive expertise in creating value through cross-border industrial collaboration, leveraging complementary market strengths to drive business growth and operational synergies. In the previous month, Wisdoms Group International Co., Limited and its ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Kaku Ken, entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire the shares of EPS Holdings, Inc., the parent company of EPS Creative Health.Mr.Zhuang Xiaotong, Executive Director, has built a distinguished career spanning healthcare consulting, academic research leadership, and corporate management within the life sciences sector.Mr.Mao Ruifeng, Executive Director, has nearly 15 years of experience in clinical trial project management, team leadership, and business development within the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. With extensive operational experience across Japan and China, he specialises in cross-border collaboration and regulatory affairs.Mr.Ichinose Shigekazu, Executive Director, brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare-services experience, deep expertise in the EPS Group, and proven leadership of its Americas business since 2017.Mr.Kimura Toshikatsu, Non-Executive Director, brings decades of experience in economic research, investment strategy, and fund management across Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.Ms.Sun Zhuting, Independent Non-Executive Director, plays a unique role in connecting Japanese businesses with Chinese consumers and brings valuable expertise in market entry strategy, localisation, consumer insights, and reputation management for brands expanding into China.As part of its ongoing transformation, the Company is actively enhancing the diversity and expertise of its Board to support sustainable long-term value creation. This strategic expansion is intended to strengthen the Group's talent pool and professional capabilities, reinforce risk management and governance practices, and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency.Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Kaku Ken, CEO of EPS Creative Health, said, 'By combining EPS Holdings' established market presence and industry expertise with a renewed strategic vision, we are well positioned to capture emerging opportunities, accelerate innovation, and create sustainable value for our shareholders. Supported by our strengthened leadership team, we look forward to driving the Group's next stage of growth and transformation.'Media enquiries:New Smile Limited Strategic IR & PR ConsultancyTel: +852 2126 7076Jenny Lai jenny.lai@newsmilehk.comJC Ching jacey.ching@newsmilehk.comZelia Wong zelia.wong@newsmilehk.comNotes to editors:About EPS Creative Health Technology Group LimitedEPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited is a Hong Kong-listed group specializing in health technology, premium consumer products, and specialized supply chain services. Backed by controlling shareholder EPS Holdings, Inc., the Group continues to strengthen its regional distribution footprint across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and international markets.For further information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 2 November 2026.Source: EPS Creative Health Technology Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.