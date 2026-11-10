The timing for an investment could not be better! The shift to the left in Congress is causing political unrest in the Trump administration. No more mistakes can be made at this point, as critical metals are also in the international spotlight in view of the ongoing climate conference. With the reopening of the Sangdong mine in South Korea, Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM) marks the beginning of a new era that now offers investors unique opportunities. Independence in critical resources is right at the top of the agenda, massively accelerating global demand for reliable sources. Tungsten is an indispensable foundation for advanced military equipment, state-of-the-art microchips and the West's advanced tech industry. CEO Lewis Black is skilfully steering the group through this geopolitical realignment and establishing a crisis-proof supply route outside dominant monopolies. The latest capital raise has massively increased its financial firepower, and initial cash flows are expected as early as early 2027. The broader correction in the commodities sector means investors can now buy in at prices about 60% lower than just months ago. Perfect timing in turbulent times - rarely has there been such a promising setup!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...