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WKN: A1KCHB | ISIN: KYG972301090 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ASIEN
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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 07:12 Uhr
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Wison Engineering Launches Flex-to-X: An Integrated Engineering Product Platform for Green Fuels and Chemicals

Wison Engineering Launches Flex-to-X: An Integrated Engineering Product Platform for Green Fuels and Chemicals

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During ADIPEC 2026, Wison Engineering officially launched Flex-to-X, an integrated engineering product platform tailored for the green fuels and chemicals sector.

Flex-to-X builds on Wison's long-standing capabilities in modular execution and productization practices, further advancing from modularization and productization toward platformization. Its core innovation lies in driving a fundamental shift from the traditional Engineer-to-Order (ETO) model to a Configure-to-Order (CTO) paradigm. By configuring proven engineering solutions while retaining necessary project-specific customization, Flex-to-X enhances predictability in project cost, schedule, and delivery, providing more competitive engineering support for the industrial-scale deployment of green fuels and chemicals.

Flex-to-X comprises the Renewable Energy Intelligent Programming System (ReIPS) and six product solutions. As the platform's intelligent optimization engine, ReIPS dynamically models resource conditions, plant configurations, and project economics to co-optimize hydrogen production and downstream synthesis systems. It has already been applied in more than 20 Power-to-X projects worldwide. Building on this foundation, the platform offers six product solutions covering green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, green methane/eNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and carbon capture.

Flex-to-X embraces an open, technology-neutral approach, integrating the capabilities of technology licensors, equipment suppliers, and industrial partners according to specific project needs. Moving forward, Wison Engineering will continue to refine the platform through global project experience, expanding the application of Flex-to-X across a broader range of green fuels and chemicals projects.

Media Contact:
wisonbrand@wison.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wison-engineering-launches-flex-to-x-an-integrated-engineering-product-platform-for-green-fuels-and-chemicals-302934419.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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