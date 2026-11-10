Developers can now quickly build application-specific solutions using sub-$12 RA MCU-based hardware with extended functionality through analog, power and connectivity modules, all in a single, end-to-end cloud development environment.

Guided development support includes 100+ use-case-driven software building blocks designed for end applications, expansion modules and tools from Renesas and its extensive ecosystem of partners.

Live demonstration at electronica 2026, November 10-13, in Munich, Germany (Hall C5, Stand 479).

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a key milestone in its digitalization strategy to simplify electronics system development with Renesas 365. For the first time, low-cost RA microcontroller-based (MCU) development boards priced as low as $12 along with expansion modules, application software and development tools from Renesas and its partners are now available directly through the Renesas 365 platform. Developers can build low-cost prototypes with guided tutorials and labs via "Xplore Developer Hub Integrated with Renesas 365," which is offered within the cloud-based integrated development platform.

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Designed for engineers exploring early project ideas or looking for cost-sensitive applications on tight timelines, Xplore Developer Hub puts the capabilities of Renesas 365 into practice by bringing essential hardware, software and tools together to streamline development. With Xplore Hub Integrated with Renesas 365, engineers can configure development boards with expansion modules, build applications using software building blocks and tools, and evaluate designs, all within the same environment.

Renesas 365, Powered by Altium, is an open and intelligent electronics system development platform that enables engineers to move from solution discovery to system development and lifecycle management in a single environment. Users can access the hub through Renesas 365 via a web browser.

"One of the biggest challenges in embedded system development is bridging the gap between system exploration and implementation," said Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Embedded Processing Product Group at Renesas. "Xplore Developer Hub brings the Renesas 365 vision to life. Hardware, application-oriented software building blocks, documentation and development tools are all available in a unified and intelligently connected platform, so engineers can now go from idea to working prototype in hours instead of weeks."

Software Building Blocks Designed for End Applications

Software building blocks are application-focused software modules derived from real-world embedded use cases and optimized for Renesas hardware and peripherals. Rather than requiring developers to start with low-level device software and navigate new tools, SDKs and frameworks, software building blocks provide validated functionality aligned with common application and subsystem requirements. By packaging Renesas technology into usable, application-oriented building blocks, developers can onboard more quickly, reduce software rework and accelerate development. This allows engineering teams to spend less time learning infrastructure and more time creating the differentiated application features that add value to their products.

Xplore Developer Hub offers more than 100 software building blocks that are natively integrated into Renesas 365. They are easy to discover and deploy in the same environment where developers design and build their application. Each software building block delivers validated functionality that can be used across multiple products and applications. Code written for NFC or BLE connectivity functions, for example, can carry over to products ranging from asset tracking devices and smart locks to home appliances. This reuse significantly reduces engineering rework and helps customers get to market faster.

Solution Discovery and Application-Driven Development

Xplore Developer Hub is the first hands-on prototype experience built on Renesas 365, bringing the platform to broad market developers through low-cost RA MCU boards. Engineers can explore solutions built on real use cases and applications instead of searching through individual components and features. They can select an RA MCU board, add analog, power and connectivity expansion modules and evaluate their idea without leaving their design environment. Demonstrations, tutorials and hands-on labs are built around specific applications, including smart home, industrial, consumer and IoT systems and guide users to quickly move from evaluation to a working prototype.

Collaborative Embedded Development Environment Enabled by Renesas 365

Because Xplore Developer Hub runs inside and is natively integrated with Renesas 365, developers can work directly within its cloud-connected workspace, where stakeholders across the organization can collaborate in real time. Engineers can access development boards, software resources, an IDE and design workflows from a single environment without any installation, while sharing progress across teams. This connected experience lets teams build on each other's work and speed up development.

Renesas Booth (Hall C5, Stand 479): Renesas is showcasing a live demonstration of the new hub in Renesas 365.

Availability

Xplore Developer Hub is now available for new and existing RA users. Support for additional MCU and MPU families as well as expansion modules and AI-guided development workflows will be added to the Renesas 365 platform over time. For more information, visit www.renesas.com/en/design-resources/xplore-embedded-developer-hub.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Americas

Akiko Ishiyama

Renesas Electronics Corporation

+ 1-408-887-9006

akiko.ishiyama.xf@renesas.com