Elong Hotel Technology Group; Elong Hotel Technology: Elong Hotel Technology Holds Overseas Brand Launch in Almaty, Accelerating Central Asia Expansion

Elong Hotel Technology Holds Overseas Brand Launch in Almaty, Accelerating Central Asia Expansion

ALMA-ATA, Kazakhstan, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elong Hotel Technology held its overseas brand launch in Almaty on Nov. 4, gathering local government representatives, business leaders, corporate partners and investors to mark the start of its Central Asia strategy. It presented its brand portfolio, product localization, rapid fit-out materials, smart hotel equipment and supply chain solutions. Strategic cooperation agreements were signed to support its five-in-one overseas ecosystem model.

With the China-Kazakhstan Year of Cultural Exchange and visa-free policies, Central Asia's travel and tourism market presents a golden opportunity. Yet local hotel chain penetration is only about 20%, and mid-range chain penetration about 10%, leaving a clear gap in standardized supply. Elong Hotel Technology addresses that gap with mature brand models and services throughout the process. Its overseas brands include MEHOOD ELEGANT HOTEL, ELONG HOTEL, MEHOOD LESTIE, MEHOOD HOTEL, EZZI HOTEL, ELONG ME, etc. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for two hotels in Kazakhstan, MEHOOD ELEGANT HOTEL brings Eastern aesthetics and high-end quality through its "one hotel, one design" approach. ELONG HOTEL serves business travelers seeking reliable quality at a reasonable price and offers its "Cheng Xiaoyi" service, helping fill a gap in standardized business hotels.

To address overseas development and supply chain challenges, Elong Hotel Technology reduces costs from the design stage by adapting functions to local needs, using modular designs, simplifying processes and substituting materials with alternatives. It oversees each project from start to finish to maintain brand standards. The business of ZHIYI TECHNOLOGY spans more than 50 countries, and the company works with over 1,000 suppliers, offering direct supply from China, mixed sourcing and local sourcing.

The launch presented a systematic and ecosystem-based solution for overseas hotel development, covering project management, supply chain support and smart hotel equipment such as 1MZ Self Check-in Kiosk, SUBMITTED BY CHENG robots and ETV screens. Moreover, the international PMS program could connect directly to OTA channels for real-time order sync and tax compliance. Going global is not about copying domestic standards, but bringing proven capabilities and working with local partners to adapt to local markets. Elong Hotel Technology will grow with the global accommodation market over the long term through its ecosystem.

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