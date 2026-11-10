From November 7 to December 5, 2026 - Take advantage of exclusive Black Friday savings on the award-winning Atlas 6000 AC and home battery lineup

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conow, an AI-native digital energy ecosystem brand created in partnership with global AI cloud platform service provider Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), announces one of its biggest Black Friday promotions for the Dutch market. From November 7 to December 5, 2026, homeowners can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to €300 across the full lineup of Tuya-powered plug-and-play energy storage systems.





Tuya-Powered Conow Unveils One of Its Biggest Black Friday Deals: Save Up to €300 on AI Smart Energy Storage

Seamlessly blending high-performance energy storage with home aesthetics, the Atlas 6000 AC was named a Platinum Winner at the French Design Awards 2026 and recognized by the European Product Design Award (ePDA). Since its launch in the Netherlands, driven by deep insights into real Dutch household scenarios and user demands, this Tuya-powered home battery has earned top ratings from leading European energy media outlets. It ranked #1 in EnergieNerds' round-trip efficiency test for 314 Ah plug-in energy storage systems and #2 among all products tested by the outlet. It also received an 8.5/10 rating from P1meter, placing it second in the publication's historical review rankings. Multiple media outlets noted that its superior user experience stems from outstanding product performance and tailored localization, rather than merely stacking hardware specifications. The Atlas 6000 AC delivers a capacity of 6,028 Wh and features a 3,000 W bidirectional AC inverter. Thanks to its AC-coupled plug-and-play architecture, homeowners can expand their solar setup in three minutes via a standard wall outlet-with no additional wiring, no inverter replacement, and no certified electrician required.

Conow AIX, the Tuya-powered AI energy engine, optimizes real-time dynamic energy tariffs, solar generation yield, and household power consumption. Compatible with over 3,000 smart devices and 6,000 heat pumps, the system delivers savings of up to 76.3%. When paired with a 10 kW solar PV system, the Atlas 6000 AC can save up to €1,177 per year.

The promotion includes the following products:

Lyra AC (2.56 kWh): €699 (was €845)

Available via: Emarqt, Bol.com, Elektramat

Atlas 6000 AC (6.03 kWh): €1,399 (was €1.699)

Available via: Emarqt, Bol.com, Elektramat

CBE 2000 12 kWh Bundle: €2.499 (was €2.850)

All Conow systems feature AC-coupled, plug-and-play designs and can be installed in three minutes. They support the Dutch P1 smart meter port and integrate seamlessly with dynamic energy tariffs for maximum savings.

Watch the Conow AIX - AI Home Energy Management System (AI HEMS) Concept Film to see how Conow AIX delivers autonomous AI energy management: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjlDFPZlkCQ

Calculate your savings with the Energy Saving Calculator: www.conow.com/products/atlas-6000-ac-plugin-home-battery

About Conow:

Conow is a global digital energy ecosystem brand delivering storage products and AI-native energy management for residential, commercial and industrial, and distributed energy applications.

The Conow AIX platform embeds AI-native forecasting, optimization, and dispatch into solar, storage, EV, and heating systems, optimizing energy production, storage, and use based on weather, prices, demand, and device status.

Within Tuya Smart's ecosystem, Conow builds on Tuya's global AI+IoT infrastructure and partners with aggregators and virtual power plants to broaden AI energy applications.

Conow makes energy management simpler and smarter, helping users cut costs, use clean energy more efficiently, and enhance energy autonomy.

Media Contact:

Name: Nicole Zhao

Email: chunxi.zhao@tuya.com

Phone: +86 18258437177

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8feb9c1d-52a6-4bb4-bb0d-e4a3bce510d1