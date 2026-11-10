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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 08:54 Uhr
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VIPCOO Launches 2026 Black Friday Sale on Electric Dirt Bikes and Scooters in the UK

VIPCOO Launches 2026 Black Friday Sale on Electric Dirt Bikes and Scooters in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPCOO has launched its 2026 Black Friday promotion, giving UK consumers access to the brand's lowest prices of the year on selected electric dirt bikes and electric scooters. To give customers greater confidence when shopping ahead of Christmas, VIPCOO is also offering a 60-day price guarantee valid from 1 November through 31 December 2026. If an eligible product is reduced further during this period, customers can request a refund of the difference.

Featured Black Friday offers include:

Electric Dirt Bikes

VIPCOO H2 - A compact option for younger riders. Save up to £740; for £30 more, add a £178 accessory pack with protective gear and a storage bag.

VIPCOO H3 - Suited to taller young riders and adults. Save up to £1,000; for £40 more, add a storage bag and motorcycle balaclava pack worth £98.99.

VIPCOO H6 - Save up to £1,248.98, including a helmet, balaclava and fingerprint cable lock worth £248.98. Its 6,000W peak motor and 60V battery system suit adults seeking higher performance.

VIPCOO H3 Ultra - Save up to £1,029.97, including a VIPCOO hoodie, helmet and balaclava worth £229.97.

Electric Scooters

VIPCOO VS9 - Save up to £1,040. Its dual 1,800W motors suitable for riders seeking power and off-road capability. For £20 more, customers can add a balaclava, fingerprint cable lock and scooter bag with a combined retail value of £117.99.

VIPCOO VS2 Pro - Save up to £430. An affordable scooter powered by dual 1,000W motors, with a £117.99 accessory pack available for £20 more.

For families purchasing multiple vehicles, selected multi-ride bundles provide greater savings, with discounts of up to £2,196, making it more affordable to choose rides for more than one family member.

Separately, code PRN3 provides an additional 3% off eligible purchases at checkout from 1 November through 31 December 2026.

"We believe electric riding should be within reach," said a VIPCOO spokesperson. "Our lowest prices of 2026 and a 60-day price guarantee give customers confidence this Christmas."

About VIPCOO

VIPCOO is a premium electric mobility brand within the same group as iENYRID, drawing on the group's experience to develop more dynamic, performance-focused products. Its range includes electric dirt bikes and electric scooters designed for recreational and all-terrain riding.

For the latest offers, visit
UK: https://www.vipcoo.co.uk
EU: https://vipcoo.eu/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vipcoo-launches-2026-black-friday-sale-on-electric-dirt-bikes-and-scooters-in-the-uk-302934578.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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