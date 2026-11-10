Saledock Gives Celerant ONE Retailers One Place to Market, Message and Manage Every Customer Conversation

CES gives UK retailers a central marketing hub connected to live sales data.

KINGSTON UPON HULL, England, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saledock, a Celerant company, today launched Customer Engagement Suite (CES) for Celerant ONE, giving UK retailers a central hub for email marketing, SMS, social media, reputation management and every customer conversation, from website live chat to WhatsApp messages.

Because CES connects in real time to Celerant ONE's ePOS and eCommerce, retailers can automate targeted, personalised messages based on what customers do in-store and online, using the customer, sales, and product information already in their system.

Marketing That Knows What Your Customers Bought

Most independent retailers manage customer communication across a patchwork of tools: one for email, another for text messages, a social media scheduler, review sites, a WhatsApp inbox and a separate live chat on their website. None of those tools know what a customer bought last week, so campaigns stay generic and staff waste time exporting lists and copying product details between systems.

CES closes that gap. It sits inside Celerant ONE and draws directly on the data retailers already have, including customer records, in-store and online sales history, and product images and information. The result is marketing that reflects real buying behaviour, built and sent from the same platform the retailer uses to run the shop.

How It Works

Retailers can set up automated workflows triggered by what happens at the till or on their website, and get as creative as they like. A workflow might thank a customer after their first purchase, follow up with shoppers who bought a particular brand or category, or win back customers who haven't visited in a while, by email or SMS. Once it's set, it runs in the background.

For retailers who don't want to build workflows from scratch, a built-in AI agent can create them, so even a small team can put automated marketing to work.

Building a campaign is faster too. Product images and descriptions come straight from Celerant ONE, so there's no need to recreate content that already exists in the catalogue.

With CES, Celerant ONE retailers can:

Automate email and SMS campaigns based on in-store and online purchase activity

Let the built-in AI agent build workflows for them

Answer website live chat and WhatsApp messages from a single inbox

Schedule posts and engage with followers across Facebook, Instagram, and their other social channels

Monitor and respond to customer reviews to protect their reputation

Reduce the number of separate marketing and messaging tools they pay for and manage

"Retailers already own their most valuable marketing asset, which is their customer and sales data," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer at Celerant Technology. "The problem is that data usually sits in one system while their email, texts, reviews, and social media live somewhere else. CES puts all of it in one place and connects it to every sale, so a retailer can send a message that's actually relevant to that customer without exporting a list or logging into a handful of different tools."

"Running a shop leaves very little time for marketing, and jumping between different apps to do it doesn't help," said Layla Gladwin, Managing Director of Saledock. "With CES, everything a retailer needs to talk to their customers is inside Celerant ONE and connected to what's happening at the till and online. Set up a workflow once, or let the AI agent build it for you, and it keeps working while you get on with serving customers."

Availability

Customer Engagement Suite is available now as an optional add-on for Celerant ONE retailers. Existing Celerant ONE retailers can contact their Saledock account representative to get started. Retailers considering new ePOS and eCommerce software can request a Celerant ONE demonstration to see CES and the complete platform at [https://www.saledock.com/customer-enagagement-suite/]

About Saledock, a Celerant Company

Saledock is the UK division of Celerant Technology, providing Celerant ONE, a cloud-based retail platform that connects ePOS, eCommerce, stock control, customer engagement and other critical retail operations within one system.

To learn more, Visit Saledock.com/

About Celerant Technology

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Celerant Technology provides retail software to more than 1,800 retailers, supporting over 5,000 store locations. With approximately 250 employees across seven offices, Celerant connects point of sale, eCommerce, inventory, customer engagement, payments, marketplaces, and more for specialty retailers ranging from independent shops to multi-location and enterprise businesses.

To learn more, visit Celerant.com/

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