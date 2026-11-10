Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Announces New Partnership with Entanet to Support MSPs in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced a new partnership with Entanet, a UK-based wholesale connectivity provider with more than 30 years of experience in the channel. As an Acronis Cloud Provisioner Partner, Entanet will extend access to Acronis technology for managed service providers (MSPs) across the UK.

The agreement brings together Acronis' integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and IT management capabilities with Entanet's established presence in the UK channel. The collaboration aims to help MSPs broaden their managed services offerings and address customers' growing security and business continuity requirements, while reducing the complexity of managing multiple technologies.

"MSPs are taking on greater responsibility for their customers' IT environments, and that creates additional demands on the teams delivering those services," said Jo Holliday, General Manager, UKI & South Africa, at Acronis. "Entanet has an established understanding of the UK channel and the challenges service providers face. Through this partnership, we can help more MSPs bring cybersecurity, data protection, and IT management together, giving them the capabilities to support a broader range of customer needs without adding unnecessary operational complexity."

Entanet has a long-standing history in the UK telecommunications market, providing wholesale connectivity services to channel partners. Through the new agreement with Acronis, the company will extend its offering to include integrated cybersecurity and data protection capabilities, giving MSPs access to additional technology as they develop services tailored to their customers' needs.

"Working with Acronis is an important step in expanding the capabilities we can offer our partners," said Tom O'Hagan, Entanet CEO. "Our experience in the UK telecommunications channel has shown us that partners need access to technology that helps them respond to changing customer requirements without making their businesses more difficult to operate. Acronis brings together security, data protection, and IT management in one platform, giving MSPs another opportunity to develop services around the needs of their customers."

The partnership brings together Entanet's experience in the UK channel and Acronis' integrated cyber protection technology to support MSPs as they expand their services and manage increasingly complex customer environments.

For more information about Acronis, visit: www.acronis.com.

About Entanet

Entanet is a wholesale connectivity provider for the UK channel. For over 30 years it has helped resellers and partners win and keep business customers, with broadband and Ethernet across multiple networks, pricing built to protect partner margin, and portals that make it easy to quote, order and manage services. Today, more than 1,000 reseller partners work with entanet. Based in Telford, the business is investing in its people, systems and partner experience, including over 30 new roles. For more information, visit www.enta.net

About Acronis

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

hector.garcia@acronis.com