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EI

WKN: A0J2PX | ISIN: IS0000011039 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 18:15 Uhr
34 Leser
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Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.: Announcement from Eimskip

Today Iceland Court of Appeal confirmed the dismissal of Alcoa Fjarðaál sf.'s second tort case against Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., Eimskip Ísland ehf., Samskipum hf., og Samskip Holding B.V.

In May 2025 Alcoa decided to suspend its previous case against Eimskip and pay the litigation cost. In December 2025 Alcoa summoned a new case which relates to the same matter as the case it suspended, except that the second summons claim was recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount. That case has now been dismissed by both Reykjavík District Court and Iceland's Court of Appeal.

It was and is Eimskip 's assessment that the claim is baseless, and the conditions of tort law are not fulfilled. Furthermore, Alcoa's alleged loss and therefore its claim is not based on any established documentation.

Further information: Harpa Hödd Sigurdardóttir, Executive Vice President, HR & Communication, email: harpa@eimskip.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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