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KO

WKN: A3D135 | ISIN: FI4000533005 | Ticker-Symbol: EZ8
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:55
6,800 Euro
-5,03 % -0,360
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOSKISEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOSKISEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2008,10011:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 09:00 Uhr
72 Leser
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Koskisen Oyj: Koskisen plans to simplify its organisation and streamline processes to accelerate the implementation of its growth strategy

Koskisen Corporation press release, 10 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EET

The wood products company Koskisen is planning to simplify its organisation and streamline its processes to accelerate the implementation of the company's growth strategy. To simplify the organisation, Koskisen is starting change negotiations concerning a total of approximately 800 people in Finland. The change negotiations concern reductions in or material changes to positions, as well as temporary layoffs. They may lead to a reduction of up to 40 positions or to material and permanent changes. The aim is to conclude the change negotiations by the end of 2026 at the latest.

"We have implemented the company's growth strategy systematically through major investments and a business acquisition. As the operating environment remains challenging, we need increasingly determined measures to develop our own operations and improve our competitiveness. In addition to the volatile operating environment, we are challenged by a significant increase in the costs of key production inputs," says Jukka Pahta, CEO of Koskisen.

If implemented, the planned simplification and efficiency measures would affect various functions across the Group. In the Panel Industry, they are a continuation of the previously announced changes in the business management and management model. The ongoing investment program in the Panel Industry has enabled volume growth and automated production phases. In the Sawn Timber Industry, the major investments in the Järvelä sawmill are nearing completion. The focus is now shifting to renewing the organisation and streamlining processes in order to gain the full benefit of the investments.

"Koskisen has a strong financial position, a unique integrated business model and a distinctive market strategy, which make the company a competitive player in the mechanical forest industry. This gives us a good starting point for achieving profitable growth in line with our strategy, which we are now supporting with the planned measures," says Pahta.

Further information:
Sanna Väisänen, Director, Sustainability and Communications, Koskisen Corporation
sanna.vaisanen@koskisen.com
tel. +358 20 553 4563

Koskisen is an international wood processing specialist and known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, up to the last particle of sawdust. At the same time, we bring the best carbon narrative to life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon for decades. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 355 million. Read more: koskisen.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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