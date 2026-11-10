GTN appoints former Gemini and Kraken executive Mark Jennings as global head of digital assets

New role to lead GTN's tokenisation strategy as more platforms bring traditional assets on-chain

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, the global fintech powering limitless investment, today announced the appointment of Mark Jennings as global head of digital assets. Mark will lead GTN's strategy to support tokenised securities through its global market access.

Mark joins GTN from Gemini, where, as CEO of Gemini Europe, he led the exchange's European expansion. Before that, he held senior roles at Kraken, including CEO of Crypto Facilities, its FCA-regulated derivatives venue for institutional clients.

Manjula Jayasinghe, GTN's co-founder and group CEO, said: 'We are seeing growing demand for tokenised securities, where investors can trade traditional assets on-chain, 24/7, with real-time settlement, and we expect this trend to accelerate in the years ahead. With our industry-leading multi-market, multi-asset coverage, we are well positioned to help platforms bridge traditional and digital markets. Mark brings substantial experience from the digital assets industry and will lead our efforts with the right technology, partnerships and regulatory approach.'

Mark said: 'Tokenisation is one of the most significant shifts in market infrastructure in decades. At Gemini and Kraken, I saw first-hand users' demand for traditional assets alongside crypto, and the complexity of delivering them in a robust, compliant and scalable way. GTN has already done the difficult work to connect to markets and asset classes. That puts us in a unique position to take a leading role in helping platforms bring those assets on-chain. I'm excited to lead that work with platforms across the ecosystem to bring tokenised securities to their users.'

Mark's appointment follows GTN's hire of former Saxo Bank executive Daniel Endler as its first group chief product officer in October. Together, the two appointments strengthen GTN's senior leadership as it expands its offering for financial institutions and digital asset platforms.

About GTN

GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and up to 8 asset classes across GTN's six regulated entities, through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences. From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms and wealth management firms to scale without having to build technology from scratch.

GTN has over 700 professionals across 14 countries and serves more than 500 clients worldwide, united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities. GTN operates through six regulated entities, each authorised in its own jurisdiction: FCA in the UK, DFSA in the DIFC, MAS in Singapore, SEC and FINRA in the US, FSCA in South Africa and SFC in Hong Kong. Strategic investors include IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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