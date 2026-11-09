Sanmina Corporation: Sanmina Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 3, 2026 and outlook for its first fiscal quarter ending January 2, 2027.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $3.86 billion

GAAP operating margin: 6.0%

GAAP diluted EPS: $2.14

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 9.0%

operating margin: 9.0% Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS: $4.43

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $14.53 billion

GAAP operating margin: 4.7%

GAAP diluted EPS: $6.85

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 7.4%

operating margin: 7.4% Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS: $13.28

Additional Highlights

Cash flow from operations: Q4 $242 million and FY'26 $944 million

Free cash flow (2) : Q4 $83 million and $541 million in FY'26

: Q4 $83 million and $541 million in FY'26 Share repurchases: Q4 $154 million, or 0.8 million shares and FY'26 $393 million, or approximately 2.4 million shares

Q4 ending cash and cash equivalents: $1.68 billion

(1) See Schedule 1 below for information regarding the items excluded from and our use of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net purchases of property and equipment. See Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"This was a transformative year for Sanmina as we delivered strong broad-based growth across all of our end markets, integrated the ZT Systems business, strengthening our position in the Cloud and AI Infrastructure end market, and grew our core Sanmina business by double digits year-over-year, maintaining a well-diversified portfolio," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina Corporation.

"Our fiscal 2026 results were exceptional. Revenue grew 79%, non-GAAP operating profit increased 130%, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share more than doubled compared to a year ago. These results reflect our disciplined execution, robust financial management, and targeted diversification across and within our customers and end markets. Additionally, we generated strong cash flow from operations of $944 million, which provided the flexibility to fund strategic investments in new capabilities and capacity, further strengthening our position in the market while maintaining a very healthy balance sheet."

"As we look to fiscal 2027, we expect demand to remain strong. At the midpoint of our full-year outlook, revenue is projected to grow about 27% and our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share about 24%. We remain excited for the opportunities ahead, and the team is well-positioned to capitalize on the momentum while maintaining disciplined execution to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value."



First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Outlook Revenue: $3.8 billion - $4.1 billion Non-GAAP operating margin(3): 7.0% - 7.5% Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3): $3.50 - $3.85





Fiscal 2027 Outlook Revenue: $17.5 billion - $19.5 billion Non-GAAP operating margin(3): 7.0% - 7.5% Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3): $15.50 - $17.50

(3) This is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure that cannot be reconciled to its equivalent GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above relating to our expectations and the outlook above, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risk that the expected benefits from the ZT Systems acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to realize than anticipated; adverse changes in the key markets we target, in particular the cloud and AI infrastructure sectors; the impact of recent or future changes in tariffs and trade policy, which may adversely affect our costs, supply chain, and customer demand; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets; geopolitical uncertainty, including relating to the conflict in the Middle East, and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and outlook for the first quarter fiscal 2027 and full year fiscal 2027 on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 800-836-8184 and international 646-357-8785. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Q4'26 Earnings. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 888-660-6345 and international 646-517-4150, access code is 77611#.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the cloud and AI infrastructure, communications networks, industrial and energy, medical, defense and aerospace, and automotive and transportation markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact

Paige Melching

SVP, Investor Communications

408-964-3610

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Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)









October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,675,641

$ 926,267 Accounts receivable, net 2,340,508

1,400,129 Contract assets 620,650

425,944 Inventories 3,609,268

1,988,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 360,814

124,656 Total current assets 8,606,881

4,865,458 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,185,607

682,354 Deferred income tax assets 264,961

171,218 Goodwill 228,934

30,386 Other assets 453,347

108,757 Total assets $ 10,739,730

$ 5,858,173 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,021,669

$ 1,578,895 Accrued liabilities 362,722

179,605 Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,535,768

878,474 Accrued payroll and related benefits 230,698

167,541 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 172,000

17,500 Total current liabilities 5,322,857

2,822,015 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,915,528

282,974 Other liabilities 708,420

214,021 Total long-term liabilities 2,623,948

496,995







Stockholders' equity 2,792,925

2,539,163 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,739,730

$ 5,858,173

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025

October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025















Net sales $ 3,858,022

$ 2,096,392

$ 14,525,002

$ 8,128,382 Cost of sales 3,422,712

1,905,235

13,130,234

7,412,025 Gross profit 435,310

191,157

1,394,768

716,357















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 108,696

73,521

446,462

290,221 Research and development 8,075

8,669

32,991

31,087 Acquisition, integration and others 84,154

27,082

221,176

34,162 Amortization of intangibles 1,831

-

6,714

- Restructuring 2,868

3,420

5,908

6,319 Total operating expenses 205,624

112,692

713,251

361,789















Operating income 229,686

78,465

681,517

354,568















Interest income 13,650

4,536

39,941

15,855 Interest expense (32,853)

(5,190)

(122,177)

(20,151) Other income (expense), net (4,676)

(4,474)

(9,002)

(10,844) Interest and other, net (23,879)

(5,128)

(91,238)

(15,140)















Income before income taxes 205,807

73,337

590,279

339,428 Provision for income taxes 79,257

21,364

188,851

73,168 Net income before noncontrolling interest 126,550

51,973

401,428

266,260 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,590

3,907

23,407

20,367 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 117,960

$ 48,066

$ 378,021

$ 245,893















Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic $ 2.20

$ 0.90

$ 7.00

$ 4.56 Diluted $ 2.14

$ 0.88

$ 6.85

$ 4.46















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:











Basic 53,568

53,567

53,971

53,947 Diluted 55,083

54,860

55,202

55,178

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025

October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025 GAAP Operating income

$ 229,686

$ 78,465

$ 681,517

$ 354,568

GAAP Operating margin

6.0 %

3.7 %

4.7 %

4.4 % Adjustments:

















Stock compensation expense (1)

28,968

16,233

101,471

63,396

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment (2)

-

-

49,000

-

Amortization of intangible assets (3)

2,431

-

8,914

-

Acquisition, integration and others (4)

84,154

27,082

221,176

34,162

Distressed customer charges (5)

-

-

-

7,031

Legal and other (6)

-

1,250

4,650

1,700

Restructuring and other

2,868

3,420

5,908

4,602 Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 348,107

$ 126,450

$ 1,072,636

$ 465,459

Non-GAAP Operating margin

9.0 %

6.0 %

7.4 %

5.7 %



















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 117,960

$ 48,066

$ 378,021

$ 245,893 Adjustments:

















Operating income adjustments (see above)

118,421

47,985

391,119

110,891

Legal and other (6)

3,000

-

600

-

Gain on sale of investment (7)

-

-

(4,710)

-

Adjustments for taxes (8) 4,646

(4,604)

(32,025)

(23,534) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 244,027

$ 91,447

$ 733,005

$ 333,250



















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:

















Basic

$ 2.20

$ 0.90

$ 7.00

$ 4.56

Diluted

$ 2.14

$ 0.88

$ 6.85

$ 4.46 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:

















Basic

$ 4.56

$ 1.71

$ 13.58

$ 6.18

Diluted

$ 4.43

$ 1.67

$ 13.28

$ 6.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:

















Basic

53,568

53,567

53,971

53,947

Diluted

55,083

54,860

55,202

55,178



















(1) Stock compensation expense

















Cost of sales

$ 8,451

$ 5,225

$ 26,523

$ 20,136

Selling, general and administrative

20,064

10,621

73,387

41,974

Research and development

453

387

1,561

1,286

Total

$ 28,968

$ 16,233

$ 101,471

$ 63,396



















(2) Relates to the amortization of the fair value step up on inventory from the ZT acquisition.



























(3) Relates to amortization of intangible assets acquired from the ZT acquisition.



























(4) Q4'26 and FY26 results include a $78M and $150M fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, respectively, alongside certain employee compensation and professional services related to the ZT acquisition.



















(5) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs or recoveries associated with distressed customers.



















(6) Represents expense recorded in connection with the settlement of a legal matter, investment write-off and loss on debt extinguishment as applicable, for various periods presented.



















(7) Relates to gain on sale of equity interest.



























(8) Adjustments for taxes include the tax effects of the various adjustments we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025

October 3,

2026

September 27,

2025

















Net income before noncontrolling interest

$ 126,550

$ 51,973

$ 401,428

$ 266,260 Depreciation and intangibles amortization

46,574

29,653

181,391

119,466 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment

-

-

49,000

- Deferred income taxes

76,143

(18,802)

131,119

(11,812) Change in fair value of contingent consideration

78,000

-

150,000

- Other, net

30,996

15,811

103,634

57,732 Net change in net working capital

(116,146)

120,444

(72,478)

189,011 Cash provided by operating activities

242,117

199,079

944,094

620,657

















Purchases of investments

-

(340)

-

(15,040) Proceeds from sales of investments

-

-

8,710

49,309 Net purchases of property, plant and equipment

(159,071)

(62,304)

(403,267)

(142,476) Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired and working capital settlement received

-

-

(1,114,152)

- Cash used in investing activities

(159,071)

(62,644)

(1,508,709)

(108,207)

















Proceeds from long-term debt

-

-

2,200,000

- Net borrowing activities

(86,000)

(4,375)

(387,875)

(17,500) Repurchases of common stock

(155,380)

624

(394,624)

(113,320) Payments for tax withholding on stock-based compensation

(469)

(4,473)

(60,071)

(43,020) Debt issuance costs

-

-

(29,341)

- Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(241,849)

(8,224)

1,328,089

(173,840)

















Effect of exchange rate changes

(69)

289

(1,347)

1,750

















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents

$ (158,872)

$ 128,500

$ 762,127

$ 340,360

















Free cash flow:















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 242,117

$ 199,079

$ 944,094

$ 620,657 Net purchases of property, plant and equipment

(159,071)

(62,304)

(403,267)

(142,476)



$ 83,046

$ 136,775

$ 540,827

$ 478,181

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition, Integration and Other Expenses, which consist of employee severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related employee costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities, and those associated with the acquisition, integration and other expenses of acquired businesses including fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration liability, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges for Goodwill and Other Assets, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, and gains and losses on sales of assets, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation