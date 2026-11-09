The Aaon Group Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results, Restates First and Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements and Raises Full-Year Outlook

Record revenue, continued margin improvement and strong execution drive operating income and diluted EPS to more than double year over year

Company identifies material weakness and restates first and second quarter of 2026 financial statements, resulting in an increase to first-half 2026 financial results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Net sales increased 84.1% to a record $707.4 million

Gross profit increased 76.4% to $188.5 million, with gross margin of 26.7%, improving 60 basis points sequentially

Operating income increased 129.3% to $100.0 million

GAAP diluted EPS increased 124.3% to $0.83; Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased 124.3% to $0.83

Total backlog increased 40.5% year-over-year to $1.9 billion

Year-to-date, operating cash flow improved to $146.9 million, compared with a use of $18.8 million a year ago

During the third quarter reporting process, the Company identified errors through enhanced review and control procedures and restated first and second quarter 2026 financial statements. The Company also identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and is continuing remediation efforts. In aggregate, the restatements increased first-half net sales by $10.7 million and diluted EPS by $0.09.

Raises 2026 Outlook

2026 outlook now reflects net sales growth of 72%-75%, gross margins of approximately 26%, and SG&A as a percent of sales of about 13%, supported by strong backlog, expanded capacity, and improving operational execution

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON) ("The Aaon Group" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance HVAC and thermal management solutions, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2026 and raised its full-year outlook.

"Our third quarter results reflect strong execution and continued progress turning the investments we have made into stronger operating performance," said Matt Tobolski, President and CEO of The Aaon Group. "We delivered record net sales, more than doubled operating income and diluted EPS, improved gross margin 60 basis points sequentially, generated strong cash flow and raised full-year outlook. The improvement was broad-based, with both AAON and BASX delivering strong growth.

"During our third quarter reporting process, we also identified errors in our previously reported first and second quarter financial statements. We corrected those errors and determined that a material weakness existed in our internal control over financial reporting. We take that seriously. These issues were identified through enhanced review and control procedures as we continue to strengthen our finance organization, and we are moving with urgency to remediate the material weakness and further strengthen our control environment.

"Across the business, higher throughput and utilization, better overhead absorption, pricing and sourcing actions, and continued operational improvement are increasingly showing up in our results. AAON continues to gain share despite softer conditions in the broader commercial HVAC market. At BASX, customer engagement remains strong, our opportunity pipeline is healthy, and we continue to strengthen our position with strategic data center customers.

"We have invested significantly in capacity and capabilities to support our growth. We are increasingly converting those investments into revenue, earnings and cash flow while continuing to improve how we operate. There is more work to do, but the progress is clear. We remain focused on execution, continuous improvement, and creating durable long-term value."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 increased 84.1% to a record $707.4 million, compared with $384.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Growth was driven by strong demand for both the AAON and BASX brands, increased manufacturing throughput, and greater utilization of recently expanded production capacity.

AAON-branded sales increased to a record level, growing 19.6% to $310.2 million, benefitting from a healthy backlog and continued production throughput gains. BASX-branded sales grew 218.3% to a record $397.2 million, reflecting strong momentum in data center demand, continued production output gains, and increased utilization of recently added manufacturing capacity. Booking activity remained solid across both brands, contributing to market share gains and elevated backlog levels. AAON-branded backlog increased 18.0% from the prior-year period while BASX-branded products ended the quarter with backlog up 51.1%.

Gross profit increased 76.4% to $188.5 million, compared with $106.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin was 26.7%, compared with 27.8% in the prior-year period, but increased 60 basis points sequentially, marking the second consecutive quarter of improvement. Year over year, margin was impacted primarily by a higher proportion of BASX revenue generated from less mature, lower-utilization facilities, partially offset by improved price/cost and volume leverage. The sequential improvement reflects progress in mitigating these headwinds, and through a combination of pricing, sourcing, productivity, and other operational initiatives, margins continue to trend positively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of sales declined 400 basis points to 12.5%, reflecting continued operating leverage and disciplined cost management as revenue growth outpaced overhead investments.

Operating income increased 129.3% to $100.0 million, compared with $43.6 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83, an increase of 124.3% from $0.37 in the third quarter of 2025.

Backlog



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands) AAON-branded products $ 499,341

$ 540,465

$ 423,316 BASX-branded products 1,355,152

1,419,822

896,824

$ 1,854,493

$ 1,960,287

$ 1,320,140

Total backlog increased 40.5% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, compared to $1.3 billion the prior year. BASX-branded backlog increased 51.1% year-over-year, reflecting continued customer investment activity in data center infrastructure and the value customers place on BASX's custom-engineered solutions. AAON-branded backlog increased 18.0% year-over-year, supported by strong order activity despite soft end-market conditions.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, total backlog decreased 5.9%, primarily reflecting accelerated backlog conversion into record revenue and the inherent timing variability of large BASX project awards. The Company continues to see strong customer engagement and a healthy pipeline of opportunities across the data center market, and expects order strength to continue in the fourth quarter and as we enter 2027. AAON-branded backlog declined 7.6% sequentially, primarily reflecting higher production and improved throughput as we continued to reduce elevated lead times. Strong order activity and continued market share gains partially offset the decline despite softness in the commercial HVAC market. Across the enterprise, our expanded capacity, shorter lead times, and differentiated, value-added solutions reinforce our confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business.

2026 Outlook

Based on strong third quarter performance, increased manufacturing throughput, and current business conditions, the Company raised its full-year 2026 outlook:



Current Prior Metric FY26 FY26





YoY Sales Growth 72%-75% 55%-60%





Gross Profit Margin ~26% 25%-26%





SG&A as a % of sales ~13% 13%-14%





Depreciation &

Amortization ~$100M $95M-$100M

"Our raised outlook reflects the strength of our third quarter performance, continued customer activity across our end markets, and the meaningful progress we are making towards increasing throughput and converting backlog into revenue," said Matt Tobolski. "Expanded capacity, shorter lead times, and continued operational execution provide increased confidence in our ability to deliver strong growth through the remainder of the year.

"We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in gross margin during the third quarter. Higher production volumes, better utilization, pricing actions, sourcing initiatives, and continued operational discipline are beginning to show more clearly in our results. While additional work remains, we expect continued progress in the fourth quarter and remain confident in the long-term earnings power and cash generation potential of the business."

Restatement of Previously Issued Quarterly Financial Statements & Material Weakness

The Company has restated its previously issued financial statements for the first and second quarters of 2026. In aggregate, the restatements resulted in increases to first-half 2026 net sales, gross margin, and GAAP diluted EPS of $10.7 million, 71 basis points, and $0.09, respectively.

Management concluded that restatements to previously issued interim financial statements were appropriate and that a material weakness existed in internal control over financial reporting. The Company has implemented corrective actions and is executing additional measures designed to further strengthen our control environment and internal controls over financial reporting. The Company found no evidence of fraud or misconduct in connection with these matters and believes the identified errors do not alter the underlying strength of the business or its long-term growth outlook.

The impact of the restated first and second quarter of 2026 financial statements to correct for the identified errors can be seen at the end of this release or in Footnote 2 of the restated 10-Q filings for the first and second quarters of 2026, being filed today. Additional information regarding the material weakness can be found in Item 4 of the third quarter 10-Q filing, also being filed today.

Segment Results

AAON Oklahoma



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Net sales $ 283,492 $ 262,277 $ 243,967 $ 215,503 $ 238,748











Gross profit $ 72,346 $ 63,617 $ 64,272 $ 59,168 $ 78,803 Gross profit margin 25.5 % 24.3 % 26.3 % 27.5 % 33.0 %











Non-GAAP Adjusted gross

profit $ 93,075 $ 81,739 $ 74,117 $ 65,567 $ 83,303 Non-GAAP Adjusted gross

profit margin 32.8 % 31.2 % 30.4 % 30.4 % 34.9 %

AAON Oklahoma generated net sales of $283.5 million, an increase of 18.7% from the prior-year period. Growth was supported by effective execution of a robust backlog and continued operational improvements that enhanced production throughput and backlog conversion. Higher pricing also contributed to growth.

Gross profit was $72.3 million compared with $78.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 25.5%, compared to 33.0% in the third quarter of 2025. Segment profitability was impacted by $20.7 million of overhead expenses associated with the Memphis facility, compared with $4.5 million in the prior-year period. Sequentially, excluding these expenses, AAON Oklahoma adjusted gross margin improved 160 basis points, benefiting from improving price/cost and higher capacity utilization.

AAON Coil Products



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30,

2025 Net sales $ 192,630 $ 152,282 $ 101,654 $ 102,619 $ 70,246











Gross profit $ 49,792 $ 29,140 $ 12,345 $ 21,827 $ 7,758 Gross profit margin 25.8 % 19.1 % 12.1 % 21.3 % 11.0 %

AAON Coil Products generated net sales of $192.6 million, an increase of 174.2% from the prior-year period. Growth was driven primarily by BASX-branded liquid cooling sales of $165.5 million, up 255.6% during the period.

Gross profit increased 541.8% to $49.8 million, compared with $7.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 25.8%, compared with 11.0% in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year margin performance reflected repricing of existing backlog to mitigate inflationary and other price/cost headwinds. Results were also positively impacted by improved labor efficiency, better overhead absorption, and higher production volume.

BASX



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30,

2025 Net sales $ 231,308 $ 227,569 $ 146,904 $ 106,095 $ 75,244











Gross profit $ 66,401 $ 74,885 $ 43,937 $ 28,775 $ 20,300 Gross profit margin 28.7 % 32.9 % 29.9 % 27.1 % 27.0 %

BASX segment generated net sales of $231.3 million, an increase of 207.4% from the prior-year period. Growth was driven by strong backlog conversion, sustained data center investment activity, and increased production capacity resulting from the continued ramp of the Company's manufacturing footprint, including the Memphis facility.

Gross profit increased 227.1% to $66.4 million, compared with $20.3 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 28.7%, up from 27.0% in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year margin improvement reflected substantial volume growth, partially offset by incremental resources and investments required to support future growth, customer delivery, and continued share gains.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $3.7 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $386.7 million.

Andy Cheung, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "Our balance sheet continued to strengthen during the third quarter as robust earnings growth and disciplined execution drove another period of exceptional cash flow generation. Operating cash flow totaled $146.9 million through the first nine months of 2026, a significant improvement from a $18.8 million use of cash in the prior year period. This improved cash flow provides The Aaon Group with a significant runway for continued execution of our strategic growth initiatives. Looking ahead, we remain confident that continued operational execution, working capital discipline, and margin improvement initiatives will support robust cash flow generation and continued balance sheet improvement."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss the third quarter of 2026 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-888-880-3330. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://app.webinar.net/E7MK2gxj9Oo. On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website at https://investors.theaaongroup.com/ .

About The Aaon Group

The Aaon Group provides high-performance HVAC and thermal management solutions for commercial, industrial, and data center environments. Through two strong brands, AAON and BASX, the company designs and manufactures highly configurable and custom-engineered equipment focused on efficiency, performance, reliability, and long-term customer value. For more information, please visit theaaongroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the material weakness in the effectiveness of our internal controls over financial reporting and the impact of our ability to adequately remediate the material weakness in a timely manner, (4) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (5) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Email: [email protected]

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



(in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 707,430

$ 384,238

$ 1,842,082

$ 1,017,859

Cost of sales 518,891

277,377

1,365,347

741,905

Gross profit 188,539

106,861

476,735

275,954

Selling, general and administrative expenses 88,559

63,230

242,817

173,670

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets -

36

-

(4)

Income from operations 99,980

43,595

233,918

102,288

Interest expense (5,817)

(5,153)

(17,067)

(11,964)

Other income, net 67

-

302

106

Income before taxes 94,230

38,442

217,153

90,430

Income tax provision 25,272

7,660

44,620

14,869

Net income $ 68,958

$ 30,782

$ 172,533

$ 75,561

Earnings per share:















Basic EPS $ 0.84

$ 0.38

$ 2.10

$ 0.93

Diluted EPS $ 0.83

$ 0.37

$ 2.06

$ 0.91

Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic 82,454,996

81,543,105

82,217,732

81,485,914

Diluted 83,557,784

82,952,049

83,570,266

83,086,858



AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Net Sales and Profit (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) AAON Oklahoma













External sales $ 283,492

$ 238,748

$ 789,735

$ 585,706 Inter-segment sales 89,029

9,737

224,897

18,894 Eliminations (89,029)

(9,737)

(224,897)

(18,894) Net sales 283,492

238,748

789,735

585,706 Cost of sales1 211,146

159,945

589,500

412,786 Gross profit 72,346

78,803

200,235

172,920 AAON Coil Products













External sales $ 192,630

$ 70,246

$ 446,566

$ 222,734 Inter-segment sales 4,376

4,689

18,854

11,707 Eliminations (4,376)

(4,689)

(18,854)

(11,707) Net sales 192,630

70,246

446,566

222,734 Cost of sales1 142,838

62,488

355,289

174,889 Gross profit 49,792

7,758

91,277

47,845 BASX













External sales $ 231,308

$ 75,244

$ 605,781

$ 209,419 Inter-segment sales 108

26

664

576 Eliminations (108)

(26)

(664)

(576) Net sales 231,308

75,244

605,781

209,419 Cost of sales1 164,907

54,944

420,558

154,230 Gross profit 66,401

20,300

185,223

55,189 Consolidated gross profit $ 188,539

$ 106,861

$ 476,735

$ 275,954

1 Presented after intercompany eliminations.

The reconciliation between consolidated gross profit to consolidated income from operations is as follows:

Consolidated gross profit $ 188,539

$ 106,861

$ 476,735

$ 275,954 Less: Selling, general and administrative expenses 88,559

63,230

242,817

173,670 Add: (gain) loss on disposal of assets -

(36)

-

4 Consolidated income from operations $ 99,980

$ 43,595

$ 233,918

$ 102,288

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets (in thousands, except share and

per share data) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13

$ 13 Restricted cash 3,658

1,226 Accounts receivable, net 396,849

314,387 Income tax receivable 334

27,445 Inventories, net 376,045

261,151 Contract assets, net 279,544

247,037 Prepaid expenses and other 18,274

17,921 Total current assets 1,074,717

869,180 Property, plant and equipment, net 689,617

631,262 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 168,435

165,799 Right-of-use assets 18,955

17,988 Other long-term assets 1,672

2,281 Total assets $ 1,953,396

$ 1,686,510







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term obligations of NMTC1 7,535

7,535 Accounts payable 182,598

110,437 Accrued liabilities 185,918

132,213 Contract liabilities 5,713

80,670 Total current liabilities 381,764

330,855 Debt, long-term 386,709

398,320 Deferred tax liabilities 44,323

30,313 Other long-term liabilities 34,484

23,299 New markets tax credit obligations1 21,371

8,738 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 82,459,251 and

81,691,075 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively 330

327 Additional paid-in capital 106,202

64,358 Retained earnings 978,213

830,300 Total stockholders' equity 1,084,745

894,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,953,396

$ 1,686,510

1 Held by variable interest entities

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 172,533

$ 75,561 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 73,859

58,838 Amortization of debt issuance costs 124

250 Amortization of right-of-use assets 240

118 (Recoveries of) Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments (128)

92 Provision for losses on contract assets, net of adjustments -

200 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs 1,745

1,025 Share-based compensation 16,886

13,421 Other -

(32) Deferred income taxes 14,010

23,035 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (82,334)

(118,896) Income tax receivable 27,111

(21,393) Inventories (116,639)

(64,116) Contract assets (32,507)

(71,919) Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 256

(771) Accounts payable 83,010

59,891 Contract liabilities (74,957)

5,061 Extended warranties 10,737

431 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 52,946

20,420 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 146,892

(18,784) Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (138,097)

(128,067) Grant proceeds received 1,650

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment -

275 Acquisition of intangible assets (9,252)

(10,868) Principal payments from note receivable -

37 Net cash used in investing activities (145,699)

(138,623) Financing Activities





Borrowings of debt 925,430

658,458 Payments of debt (937,041)

(453,449) Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs 12,908

- Payment related to financing costs (399)

(1,395) Stock options exercised 29,563

13,275 Repurchase of stock - open market -

(29,992) Repurchases of stock - LTIP plans (Note 17) (4,602)

(9,300) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (24,620)

(24,437) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,239

153,160 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,432

(4,247) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,239

6,514 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,671

$ 2,267

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands)







Net income, a GAAP measure $ 68,958

$ 30,782

$ 172,533

$ 75,561 Add: Memphis incentive fee1 -

-

1,448

6,105 Profit sharing effect2 -

-

(123)

(519) Tax effect -

-

(332)

(1,369) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 68,958

$ 30,782

$ 173,526

$ 79,778 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.83

$ 0.37

$ 2.08

$ 0.96

1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities. 2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.









EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a Company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 68,958

$ 30,782

$ 172,533

$ 75,561 Depreciation and amortization 27,141

19,959

73,859

58,838 Interest expense, net 5,817

5,153

17,067

11,964 Income tax expense 25,272

7,660

44,620

14,869 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 127,188

$ 63,554

$ 308,079

$ 161,232 Add: Memphis incentive fee1 -

-

1,448

6,105 Profit sharing effect2 -

-

(123)

(519) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 127,188

$ 63,554

$ 309,404

$ 166,818 Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure 18.0 %

16.5 %

16.8 %

16.4 %

1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities. 2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses













SG&A, a GAAP measure $ 88,559

$ 63,230

$ 242,817

$ 173,670 Memphis incentive fee -

-

(1,448)

(6,105) Profit sharing effect -

-

123

519 Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses 88,559

63,230

241,492

168,084 As a percent of sales 12.5 %

14.9 %

13.1 %

16.5 %

Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross Profit

The following tables provides a reconciliation of AAON Oklahoma gross profit (GAAP) to adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross

profit













AAON Oklahoma Net sales $ 283,492

$ 238,748

$ 789,735

$ 585,706















AAON Oklahoma Gross profit $ 72,346

$ 78,803

$ 200,235

$ 172,920 Memphis facility overhead costs 20,729

4,500

48,696

9,300 Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross profit $ 93,075

$ 83,303

$ 248,931

$ 182,220 Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross profit

margin 32.8 %

34.9 %

31.5 %

31.1 %



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross profit





AAON Oklahoma Net sales $ 262,276 $ 243,967 $ 215,503







AAON Oklahoma Gross profit $ 63,617 $ 64,272 $ 59,168 Memphis facility overhead costs $ 18,122 $ 9,845 $ 6,399 Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross profit $ 81,739 $ 74,117 $ 65,567 Non-GAAP Adjusted AAON Oklahoma Gross profit margin 31.2 % 30.4 % 30.4 %

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

During the third quarter of 2026, management identified certain errors related to revenue recognition and accounting for software subscriptions. The Company has restated its previously issued financial statements.

Following is a summary of the significant effects of the restatement on the Company's condensed statements of income and segment reporting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

(in thousands) Net sales $ 496,936

$ (4,411)

$ 492,525 Gross profit 124,965

(4,411)

120,554 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 67,906

385

68,291 Income from operations 57,059

(4,796)

52,263 Income before taxes 52,081

(4,796)

47,285 Income tax provision 12,266

(1,444)

10,822 Net income $ 39,815

$ (3,352)

$ 36,463 Earnings per share:



0



Basic EPS $ 0.49

$ (0.04)

$ 0.45 Diluted EPS $ 0.48

$ (0.04)

$ 0.44



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

(in thousands) Net sales $ 626,976

$ 15,151

$ 642,127 Gross profit 152,491

15,151

167,642 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 83,607

2,360

85,967 Income from operations 68,884

12,791

81,675 Income before taxes 62,847

12,791

75,638 Income tax provision 6,188

2,338

8,526 Net income $ 56,659

$ 10,453

$ 67,112 Earnings per share:



0



Basic EPS $ 0.69

$ 0.13

$ 0.82 Diluted EPS $ 0.68

$ 0.12

$ 0.80



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

(in thousands) AAON Coil Products









External sales 117,611

(15,957)

101,654 Net sales 117,611

(15,957)

101,654 Gross profit 28,302

(15,957)

12,345 BASX









External sales 135,358

11,546

146,904 Net sales 135,358

11,546

146,904 Gross profit 32,391

11,546

43,937 Consolidated gross profit 124,965

(4,411)

120,554



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

(in thousands) AAON Coil Products









External sales 146,680

5,602

152,282 Net sales 146,680

5,602

152,282 Gross profit 23,538

5,602

29,140 BASX









External sales 218,020

9,549

227,569 Net sales 218,020

9,549

227,569 Gross profit 65,336

9,549

74,885 Consolidated gross profit 152,491

15,151

167,642

SOURCE AAON