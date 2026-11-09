Qualys, Inc.: Qualys Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue Growth of 11% Year-Over-Year

Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance to $736.9-$738.9 million

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc . (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leader in cloud-native cyber risk management, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $188.0 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $57.2 million, non-GAAP net income of $74.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $89.9 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.62, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.12.

"In Q3, we delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth and profitability," said Sumedh Thakar, Qualys president and CEO. "Increasing adoption of our AI-native Risk Operations Center, driven by our partner-first strategy, reflects accelerating demand for a vendor-neutral platform that actually fixes security issues rather than just reporting them. These results distinguish our competitive position in pre-breach risk management and reinforce our confidence in long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 11% to $188.0 million compared to $169.9 million for the same quarter in 2025.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 10% to $156.7 million compared to $142.1 million for the same quarter in 2025. GAAP gross margin was 83% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 84% for the same quarter in 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 10% to $159.3 million compared to $144.9 million for the same quarter in 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85% for both the third quarter of 2026 and for the same quarter in 2025.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 11% to $66.3 million compared to $60.0 million for the same quarter in 2025. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 35% for both the third quarter of 2026 and for the same quarter in 2025. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 9% to $87.1 million compared to $80.0 million for the same quarter in 2025. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 46% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 47% for the same quarter in 2025.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 14% to $57.2 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $50.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2025. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 30% for both the third quarter of 2026 and for the same quarter in 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 11% to $74.8 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $67.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2025. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 40% for both the third quarter of 2026 and for the same quarter in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 9% to $89.9 million compared to $82.6 million for the same quarter in 2025. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 48% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 49% for the same quarter in 2025.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 13% to $101.8 million compared to $90.4 million for the same quarter in 2025. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 54% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 53% for the same quarter in 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Qualys introduced InstaScan, powered by Agent Insta in Enterprise TruRisk Management, delivering scanless vulnerability detection within minutes of advisory disclosure. By continuously correlating new advisories with existing asset, exposure, and threat telemetry, InstaScan eliminates the multi-day detection gap created by traditional scan cycles, enabling customers to begin validation and remediation before adversaries can act.

Qualys advanced its TruRisk Eliminate capabilities with AI-powered Patch Reliability Scoring, wave-based autonomous remediation, and peer-to-peer patching, enabling organizations to rapidly remediate zero-day vulnerabilities and misconfigurations while maintaining operational stability with reduced dependency on centralized infrastructure.

Qualys expanded TotalAI with governance capabilities that help CISOs reduce shadow AI, flag abnormal model behavior, and demonstrate that controls are working across development and runtime environments. Enhancements include discovery of AI agents and MCP servers, red-team testing against OWASP Top 10 and EU AI Act standards, and audit-ready evidence generation.

Leading independent analysts recognized Qualys across multiple categories. Qualys received the highest score for best current offering in the 2026 Forrester Wave for Proactive Security Platforms, was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide DAST, earned the highest-rated Champion designation in the Info-Tech Research Group Emotional Footprint for Vulnerability Management, and was named a Leader in the Frost and Sullivan Radar for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms.

Financial Performance Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 9, 2026, Qualys is issuing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the sections entitled "Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Fourth Quarter 2026 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $191.0 million to $193.0 million, representing 9% to 10% growth over the same quarter in 2025. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.57 to $1.64, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 21%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.12, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 20%. Fourth quarter 2026 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 35.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2026 Guidance: Management now expects revenues for the full year of 2026 to be in the range of $736.9 million to $738.9 million, representing 10% growth over 2025. This compares to the previous guidance range of $732.0 million to $738.0 million. GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $6.08 to $6.15, up from the previous guidance range of $5.76 to $5.90. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 22%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $8.07 to $8.14, up from the previous guidance range of $7.74 to $7.88. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 20%. Full year 2026 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 35.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and non-recurring items). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the fourth quarter and full year 2026 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the fourth quarter and full year 2026. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investor Conference Call

Qualys will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Monday, November 9, 2026. To access the conference call by phone, please register here. A live webcast of the earnings conference call, investor presentation and prepared remarks can be accessed at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available through the same webcast link following the end of the call.

Investor Contact

Blair King

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

(650) 538-2088

[email protected]

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leader in cloud-native cyber risk management, helping organizations measure, communicate, and eliminate cyber risk. The Qualys platform and its solutions power the Risk Operations Center (ROC), unifying asset visibility, exposure management, risk prioritization, and remediation to help organizations continuously reduce risk across hybrid, multi-cloud, endpoint, and AI environments. Qualys equips security and IT teams for the Frontier AI Era with AI-speed detection, hyper-prioritization, and autonomous remediation. Trusted by more than 10,000 organizations globally, including most of the Fortune 100, Qualys helps customers transform cybersecurity into a measurable business function that strengthens resilience and drives business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations of management and statements related to: the benefits of our existing, new and upcoming products, features, integrations, collaborations and joint solutions, and their impact upon our long-term growth; our expectations regarding AI for security and security for AI; our expectations regarding business opportunities with the federal government; our expectations regarding our business partners; our ability to advance our value proposition and competitive differentiation in the market; our ability to address demand trends; our ability to maintain and strengthen our category leadership; our ability to solve modern security challenges at scale; our strategies and ability to achieve and maintain durable profitable growth; our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter and full year 2026; and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and the GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter and full year 2026. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles and seasonal buying patterns of our customers; our ability to maintain government authorizations applicable to our platform; general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; unexpected fluctuations in our effective income tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; and any unanticipated accounting charges. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income and other income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, non-recurring items and for non-GAAP net income, impairment of non-marketable securities and certain tax effects. Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on or use quarterly billings in managing or monitoring the performance of its business, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenues recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) for the convenience of investors and analysts in building their own financial models.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share include adjustments for non-recurring income tax items and certain tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments to achieve the effective income tax rate on a non-GAAP basis. The Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate may differ from the GAAP effective income tax rate as a result of these income tax adjustments. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 20% in 2026 is a reasonable estimate under its current global operating structure and core business operations. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues $ 188,049

$ 169,882

$ 545,862

$ 493,843 Cost of revenues (1) 31,362

27,798

91,596

85,601 Gross profit 156,687

142,084

454,266

408,242 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 30,222

28,927

89,927

88,330 Sales and marketing (1) 40,948

35,280

120,732

103,750 General and administrative (1) 19,227

17,922

54,530

53,045 Total operating expenses 90,397

82,129

265,189

245,125 Income from operations 66,290

59,955

189,077

163,117 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 6,769

6,264

19,186

18,906 Other income (expense), net (409)

(937)

(3,560)

379 Total other income, net 6,360

5,327

15,626

19,285 Income before income taxes 72,650

65,282

204,703

182,402 Income tax provision 15,476

14,936

44,481

37,232 Net income $ 57,174

$ 50,346

$ 160,222

$ 145,170 Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.64

$ 1.40

$ 4.56

$ 4.00 Diluted $ 1.62

$ 1.39

$ 4.53

$ 3.97 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 34,817

36,037

35,135

36,250 Diluted 35,321

36,293

35,347

36,530 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues $ 2,038

$ 2,172

$ 6,040

$ 6,242 Research and development 4,879

5,207

13,998

15,274 Sales and marketing 3,887

3,490

11,788

9,773 General and administrative 9,416

8,578

26,547

25,024 Total stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 20,220

$ 19,447

$ 58,373

$ 56,313

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 357,191

$ 250,258 Short-term marketable securities 163,552

195,681 Accounts receivable, net 148,863

170,991 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,413

40,686 Total current assets 723,019

657,616 Long-term marketable securities 287,296

250,868 Property and equipment, net 21,873

23,166 Operating leases - right of use asset 45,762

46,001 Deferred tax assets, net 66,404

74,518 Intangible assets, net 2,357

4,255 Goodwill 7,447

7,447 Noncurrent restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 27,748

30,010 Total assets $ 1,183,106

$ 1,095,081 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,568

$ 1,202 Accrued liabilities 49,013

57,694 Deferred revenues, current 411,958

401,127 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,213

7,315 Total current liabilities 473,752

467,338 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 14,432

16,285 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 42,028

44,959 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,115

5,346 Total liabilities 536,327

533,928 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 35

36 Additional paid-in capital 833,149

731,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,873)

(4,012) Accumulated deficit (181,532)

(166,659) Total stockholders' equity 646,779

561,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,183,106

$ 1,095,081

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 160,222

$ 145,170 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 9,522

11,353 Provision for credit losses 536

1,110 Impairment of property and equipment 624

- Impairment of non-marketable securities 1,967

- Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 58,373

56,313 Accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,117)

(2,799) Deferred income taxes 6,989

6,724 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 21,592

35,023 Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,563)

(13,402) Accounts payable 2,102

591 Accrued liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities (4,541)

1,568 Deferred revenues 8,978

(7,910) Net cash provided by operating activities 256,684

233,741 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (203,815)

(275,379) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 194,114

182,322 Purchases of property and equipment (7,182)

(4,266) Net cash used in investing activities (16,883)

(97,323) Cash flow from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (185,628)

(138,754) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 65,615

8,856 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (19,506)

(20,200) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee stock purchase plan 6,651

6,751 Net cash used in financing activities (132,868)

(143,347) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 106,933

(6,929) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 251,458

233,382 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 358,391

$ 226,453

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 57,174

$ 50,346

$ 160,222

$ 145,170 Net income as a percentage of revenues 30 %

30 %

29 %

29 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,798

2,559

7,624

9,435 Amortization of intangible assets 619

639

1,898

1,918 Income tax provision 15,476

14,936

44,481

37,232 Stock-based compensation 20,220

19,447

58,373

56,313 Total other income, net (6,360)

(5,327)

(15,626)

(19,285) Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,927

$ 82,600

$ 256,972

$ 230,783 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 48 %

49 %

47 %

47 %

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 31,362

$ 27,798

$ 91,596

$ 85,601 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,038)

(2,172)

(6,040)

(6,242) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (619)

(639)

(1,898)

(1,918) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 28,705

$ 24,987

$ 83,658

$ 77,441 GAAP Gross profit $ 156,687

$ 142,084

$ 454,266

$ 408,242 Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,038

2,172

6,040

6,242 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 619

639

1,898

1,918 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 159,344

$ 144,895

$ 462,204

$ 416,402 GAAP Research and development $ 30,222

$ 28,927

$ 89,927

$ 88,330 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,879)

(5,207)

(13,998)

(15,274) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 25,343

$ 23,720

$ 75,929

$ 73,056 GAAP Sales and marketing $ 40,948

$ 35,280

$ 120,732

$ 103,750 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,887)

(3,490)

(11,788)

(9,773) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 37,061

$ 31,790

$ 108,944

$ 93,977 GAAP General and administrative $ 19,227

$ 17,922

$ 54,530

$ 53,045 Less: Stock-based compensation (9,416)

(8,578)

(26,547)

(25,024) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 9,811

$ 9,344

$ 27,983

$ 28,021 GAAP Operating expenses $ 90,397

$ 82,129

$ 265,189

$ 245,125 Less: Stock-based compensation (18,182)

(17,275)

(52,333)

(50,071) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 72,215

$ 64,854

$ 212,856

$ 195,054 GAAP Income from operations $ 66,290

$ 59,955

$ 189,077

$ 163,117 Plus: Stock-based compensation 20,220

19,447

58,373

56,313 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 619

639

1,898

1,918 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 87,129

$ 80,041

$ 249,348

$ 221,348 GAAP Net income $ 57,174

$ 50,346

$ 160,222

$ 145,170 Plus: Stock-based compensation 20,220

19,447

58,373

56,313 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 619

639

1,898

1,918 Plus: Impairment of non-marketable securities -

-

1,967

- Less: Tax adjustment (3,221)

(2,991)

(8,908)

(13,301) Non-GAAP Net income $ 74,792

$ 67,441

$ 213,552

$ 190,100 GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.64

$ 1.40

$ 4.56

$ 4.00 Diluted $ 1.62

$ 1.39

$ 4.53

$ 3.97 Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 2.15

$ 1.87

$ 6.08

$ 5.24 Diluted $ 2.12

$ 1.86

$ 6.04

$ 5.20 Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 34,817

36,037

35,135

36,250 Diluted 35,321

36,293

35,347

36,530

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 256,684

$ 233,741 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal (7,182)

(4,266) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 249,502

$ 229,475

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 GAAP Revenue $ 188,049

$ 169,882 GAAP Revenue growth compared to same quarter of prior year 11 %

10 % Plus: Current deferred revenue at September 30 411,958

371,476 Less: Current deferred revenue at June 30 (388,075)

(354,971) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 211,932

$ 186,387 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 14 %

11 %

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.