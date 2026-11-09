Csquare, Inc.: Csquare Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Business Highlights

Delivered 25.6% year-over-year revenue growth to $302.3 million , reflecting sustained demand and continued customer deployments across Csquare's enterprise infrastructure platform.

, reflecting sustained demand and continued customer deployments across Csquare's enterprise infrastructure platform. Achieved record bookings of $66.1 million , marking Csquare's 14th consecutive quarter of sequential bookings growth across enterprise, network, cloud and higher-density deployments.

, marking Csquare's 14th consecutive quarter of sequential bookings growth across enterprise, network, cloud and higher-density deployments. Entered Q4 with approximately $114 million of contracted annualized revenue backlog , including approximately $104 million expected to commence over the next twelve months.

, including approximately $104 million expected to commence over the next twelve months. Continued to expand capacity to meet contracted demand , commissioning approximately 12 MW during Q3 and ending the quarter with 428 MW contracted against 397 MW of sellable capacity.

, commissioning approximately 12 MW during Q3 and ending the quarter with 428 MW contracted against 397 MW of sellable capacity. Maintained strong customer retention , with quarterly net revenue churn of 1.9% and continued strength in advance customer commitments.

, with quarterly net revenue churn of 1.9% and continued strength in advance customer commitments. Continued disciplined capital deployment , investing $149 million in growth at an average build multiple of approximately 4x and approximately $16 million in recurring capital expenditures.

, investing $149 million in growth at an average build multiple of approximately 4x and approximately $16 million in recurring capital expenditures. Reported net loss of $88.1 million , primarily reflecting $58.6 million of IPO-related transaction and compensation costs, as well as higher year-over-year interest expense. Net margin for the quarter was (29.2%).

, primarily reflecting $58.6 million of IPO-related transaction and compensation costs, as well as higher year-over-year interest expense. Net margin for the quarter was (29.2%). Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.3% to $132.1 million , with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 47.8% from 40.5%.

, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 47.8% from 40.5%. Strengthened the balance sheet following the July IPO, using proceeds to repay approximately $1.1 billion of debt.

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Csquare, Inc. (NYSE: CSQR) ("Csquare" or the "Company"), a leading provider of carrier-neutral data center solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate strong and disciplined execution by our team and continued momentum across the business," said Spencer Mullee, Chief Executive Officer of Csquare. "We delivered strong revenue growth, record bookings and meaningful operating leverage while continuing to benefit from strong demand for our carrier-neutral digital infrastructure platform."

"These results reflect the solidity of our recurring revenue model and low net revenue churn, the strength of customer demand across our markets, and the operating leverage inherent in our business as Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 47.8% from 40.5% in the prior year period. Following our initial public offering in July, which resulted in $1.1 billion of debt reduction, our business is well positioned to continue executing on our strategy to deliver high-quality digital infrastructure across our urban core-focused portfolio."

"Demand for our offering remains strong and continues to accelerate. The strength of our platform is resonating in the market across traditional enterprise and higher density deployments as new and existing customers deploy and expand workloads on our platform. We believe our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation strategy, and deep customer relationships position Csquare to continue capitalizing on a strong demand and pricing environment. We remain focused on targeting high-quality customers, a diverse set of customers spanning multiple industries, and contracts that provide long-term, predictable cash flow."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenues

Third quarter total revenue increased 25.6% year-over-year to $302.3 million, compared to $240.8 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by continued demand for the Company's colocation platform, customer deployments across existing and newly acquired facilities, and expansion of recurring infrastructure services. Revenue excluding metered power increased 22.1% to $276.2 million, underscoring the continued strength of the Company's recurring revenue base and customer expansion activity.

Commercial Activity

Csquare posted bookings of $66.1 million in the third quarter, representing the Company's 14th consecutive quarter of sequential bookings growth. The quarter was characterized by continued expansion of the commercial pipeline, strong pricing, and customers increasingly committing capacity further in advance of deployment requirements. Management believes these trends reflect ongoing supply constraints in many markets and growing customer focus on delivery certainty and long-term infrastructure planning.

Bookings were generated across enterprise customers, network providers, cloud-related deployments and higher-density infrastructure requirements. In addition, a significant portion of third-quarter bookings are expected to be deployed on shorter timelines than historical averages due to the utilization of existing capacity and targeted infrastructure upgrades rather than large-scale shell expansion projects.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $88.1 million, compared to a net loss of $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by higher year-over-year interest expense, IPO-related transaction costs, post-IPO stock-based compensation expenses, and costs associated with terminating certain pre-IPO compensation arrangements.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.3% year-over-year to $132.1 million, compared to $91.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 47.8%, compared to 40.5% in the prior-year period, reflecting continued revenue growth, disciplined operating execution, and the inherent operating leverage of the Company's highly recurring business model.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss is included in the financial tables accompanying this release.

2026 Guidance Summary

For the full year 2026, Csquare expects total revenues between $1.14 and $1.16 billion, Adjusted EBITDA between $490 and $500 million, recurring capital expenditures between $50 and $60 million, and non-recurring growth capital expenditures between $620 and $640 million.

Metric Updated 2026 Outlook Prior Outlook Total Revenue $1,140 - $1,160 million $1,130 - $1,170 million Adjusted EBITDA $490 - $500 million $460 - $480 million Recurring Capital Expenditures $50 - $60 million $55 - $65 million Growth Capital Expenditures $620 - $640 million $610 - $660 million

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA because certain items that affect the comparable GAAP measure cannot be reasonably provided without unreasonable effort.

Business Highlights

Generated record bookings of $66.1 million, marking the Company's 14th consecutive quarter of sequential bookings growth and reflecting sustained demand across enterprise, cloud, and network customers.

Solid customer retention, with quarterly net revenue churn of 1.9% in line with the prior year period and within management expectations.

Expanded contracted power capacity by nearly 47% year-over-year to 428 MW, supported by strategic acquisitions and continued customer deployments. Contracted utilization reached 108%, demonstrating demand that exceeds current sellable capacity and is supported by the Company's development pipeline and planned capacity expansions.

Commissioned approximately 12 MW of additional power capacity vs. prior quarter to increase sellable power to 397 MW as part of the Company's ongoing focus to invest in attractive, high return capacity expansion projects.

Continued investing in long-term growth, deploying $149 million of growth capital expenditures during the quarter while investing an additional $16 million in recurring capital expenditures to maintain and enhance the Company's core infrastructure platform.

IPO Highlights

During July 2026, Csquare successfully completed its initial public offering of 50.0 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share and commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NYSE: CSQR.

On July 27, 2026, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional 7.499 million shares at the initial public offering price. In aggregate, the offering generated approximately $1.16 billion in net proceeds after underwriting discounts and commissions.

The IPO represents a significant milestone in the Company's evolution and strengthens its ability to execute its long-term growth strategy. As a public company, Csquare believes it is well positioned to benefit from enhanced access to capital markets, increased visibility among customers and investors, and greater strategic and financial flexibility.

The Company used the net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness, significantly reducing leverage and strengthening its balance sheet to support future investment opportunities.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Csquare will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results.

Date: November 9, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/BDWvy4K8QLk

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Csquare

Csquare is a leading North American digital infrastructure platform providing carrier-neutral colocation data centers. The company owns and operates a geographically diverse portfolio of data centers across major metropolitan markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Csquare delivers secure, reliable infrastructure solutions to enterprise, network, cloud and technology customers, supporting critical workloads, hybrid cloud environments and AI-enabled applications. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Csquare is committed to operational excellence and long-term customer partnerships. Learn more at www.Csquare.com.

Key Business Metrics

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Contracted Power Capacity (MW) 428 MW 292 MW Sellable Power Capacity (MW) 397 MW 331 MW Contracted Power Sold (%) 108 % 88 % Net Revenue Churn (%) 1.9 % 1.9 % Bookings (Annualized) $66.1M $49.5M

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and FFO. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating performance, and underlying business trends.

These measures should not be considered as alternatives to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial tables.

We prepare our financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP, though we believe evaluating our ongoing results of operations may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our evaluation of our operations.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively with our U.S. GAAP financial statements, may be helpful to investors because they allow for greater transparency into what measures we use in operating our business and measuring our performance and enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net (loss) income, or any other measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as applicable, and should be considered together with our GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income, excluding (i) income taxes, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) gain on lease modification, (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, (vi) bargain purchase gain, (vii) stock-based compensation, (viii) other income (loss), net, and (ix) transaction and other costs. Transaction and other costs consist primarily of acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, costs associated with our initial public offering, and employee bonuses and loan extinguishment expenses directly attributable to specific transactions. The employee bonuses and loan extinguishment costs are recorded within Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our operating performance and to assess the results of our business excluding certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. In addition, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of data centers and other real estate companies. However, because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and income taxes, which represent significant recurring cash charges necessary to operate our business, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, it should not be considered a measure of liquidity or an indicator of our cash flows and its utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Further, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash requirements or our ability to generate cash to meet those obligations. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies' Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income or any other performance measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Note: Adjusted EBITDA margin excludes metered power revenue.

Funds from Operations

Management uses FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the real estate industry. This measure is used by management to evaluate performance corresponding to the retail colocation data center industry which has similarities to other real estate type companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the standards approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. FFO represents net (loss) income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding, when applicable (i) loss or gain from the disposition of real estate assets, (ii) depreciation and amortization and (iii) impairment write-downs of real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding the items identified in the calculation, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in utilization rates, pricing and operating costs. In addition, we believe FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of data centers and other real estate companies. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and does not capture the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, or the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other companies may calculate FFO differently than we do and, as a result, FFO may not be comparable to other companies' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income or any other performance measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 132,096



$ 91,566

FFO

$ (3,242)



$ 33,242



















Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 360,697



$ 277,290

FFO

$ 56,057



$ 112,283



Adjusted EBITDA increased by $40.5 million, or 44.3%, to $132.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $91.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and increased by $83.4 million, or 30.1%, to $360.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $277.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This increase reflected continued improvement in operating performance across our platform, driven by growth in recurring colocation and other revenues, the impact of acquired sites, and operating leverage from our cost structure.





Three Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Net loss

$ (88,149)



$ (29,811)

Adjustments:











Interest expense



71,448





59,668

Income tax expense (benefit)



14





(4,556)

Depreciation and amortization



84,907





63,053

Loss on extinguishment of debt



6,833





1,568

Other loss (income), net



(4,791)





(472)

Stock-based compensation



32,116





-

Transaction and other costs



29,718





2,116

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 132,096



$ 91,566



















Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Net loss

$ (202,929)



$ (78,654)

Adjustments:











Interest expense



252,637





165,787

Income tax expense (benefit)



495





(12,213)

Depreciation and amortization



258,986





190,937

Loss on extinguishment of debt



6,833





6,881

Other loss (income), net



762





(2,097)

Gain on lease modification



(40,043)





(51)

Stock-based compensation



32,116





-

Transaction and other costs



51,840





6,700

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 360,697



$ 277,290



FFO decreased by $36.5 million, or 110%, to negative $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $33.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and decreased by $56.2 million, or 50%, to $56.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $112.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in net loss, primarily driven by higher year-over-year interest expense resulting from the assumption of the 2021 ABS Notes in connection with the 2025 Portfolio Acquisition and interest incurred on additional ABS notes issued during the latter part of 2025, as well as from transaction and compensation costs related to our IPO. These impacts were partially offset by improved operating performance driven by growth in recurring revenue and gain on lease modification incurred during the second quarter.

The following table presents the calculation of FFO for the periods presented, with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP metric:





Three Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Net loss

$ (88,149)



$ (29,811)

Adjustments:











Depreciation and amortization



84,907





63,053

FFO

$ (3,242)



$ 33,242

































Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Net loss

$ (202,929)



$ (78,654)

Adjustments:











Depreciation and amortization



258,986





190,937

FFO

$ 56,057



$ 112,283



Supplemental Financial Information

The following information is presented solely as supplemental financial information to assist investors in evaluating certain components of our financial results and cash requirements. The individual items are not intended to represent, and should not be aggregated or considered, a separate financial performance or liquidity measure:





Three Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Selected supplemental financial information:















Net favorable leasehold interest amortization(1)

$ 1,029



$ 2,333

Transaction and other costs(2)



29,718





2,116

Stock-based compensation



32,116





-

Amortization of deferred financing costs



10,546





6,992

Loss on extinguishment of debt



6,833





1,568

Deferred income tax loss (benefit)



112





(4,860)

Recurring capital expenditures(3)



(15,762)





(12,916)



























Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025

Selected supplemental financial information:















Net favorable leasehold interest amortization(1)

$ 3,054



$ 7,006

Transaction and other costs(2)



51,840





6,700

Stock-based compensation



32,116





-

Amortization of deferred financing costs



34,662





18,829

Loss on extinguishment of debt



6,833





6,881

Deferred income tax loss (benefit)



(6,451)





(13,027)

Recurring capital expenditures(3)



(41,009)





(31,364)





















(1) Net favorable/unfavorable leasehold interest amortization represents the periodic amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease terms associated with operating leasehold interests acquired in conjunction with business acquisitions. A favorable leasehold interest is recorded when the acquired lease terms are below current market rates. Conversely, an unfavorable leasehold interest is recorded when the acquired lease terms are above current market rates. These amounts are amortized on a straight-line basis over the remaining lease term, including renewal periods that are reasonably certain to be exercised. For operating leases, the favorable and unfavorable lease terms are recognized as a component of operating lease cost and presented within cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Transaction and other costs include cash incentive compensation and loan extinguishment costs associated with the settlement of legacy pre-IPO incentive compensation arrangements in connection with the IPO. The cash incentive compensation and loan extinguishment costs associated with the settlement of legacy pre-IPO incentive compensation arrangements totaled $25.3 million and $33.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, and were recorded within Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. No such costs were recorded during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(3) Recurring capital expenditures represent capital expenditures associated with maintaining and extending the useful lives of data centers and other assets that support current revenues.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, objectives, plans, strategies, future performance, growth opportunities, market demand, trends in bookings, portfolio optimization, AI inference adoption, embedded expansion opportunities, capital allocation strategy, financial position and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in general economic conditions; our concentration in certain geographic areas; demand for colocation and connectivity services; competition; the availability of utility power, fiber connectivity and other critical infrastructure; customer demand and retention; our customer concentration; the pace and extent of AI adoption; a long sales cycle for our products and services; the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy and expansion projects; capital market conditions; regulatory developments; cybersecurity incidents; delays in planned development projects; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Csquare undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Csquare, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues

$ 302,332



$ 240,758



$ 853,145



$ 718,268

Costs and operating expenses:























Cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization



141,995





129,230





411,655





375,368

Selling, marketing, general and administrative



85,622





19,962





146,514





65,610

Depreciation and amortization



84,907





63,053





258,986





190,937

Gain on lease modification



-





-





(40,043)





(51)

Transaction and other costs



4,453





2,116





18,235





6,700

Total costs and operating expenses



316,977





214,361





795,347





638,564

Income (Loss) from operations



(14,645)





26,397





57,798





79,704

Interest expense



(71,448)





(59,668)





(252,637)





(165,787)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(6,833)





(1,568)





(6,833)





(6,881)

Other income (loss), net



4,791





472





(762)





2,097

Loss before income taxes



(88,135)





(34,367)





(202,434)





(90,867)

Income tax (expense) benefit



(14)





4,556





(495)





12,213

Net loss

$ (88,149)



$ (29,811)



$ (202,929)



$ (78,654)



























Net loss per share:























Basic and diluted

$ (0.58)



$ (0.29)



$ (1.70)



$ (0.76)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic and diluted



151,369





103,887





119,674





103,887



Csquare, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)









September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,743



$ 140,159

Restricted cash



209,282





263,257

Due from related parties



7,557





144,451

Accounts receivable, net



162,690





90,708

Prepaid assets



12,517





7,013

Other current assets



74,089





73,307

Current assets held for sale



30,165





-

Total current assets



531,043





718,895

Property and equipment, net



4,165,581





3,951,089

Right-of-use assets



301,455





355,237

Goodwill



503,529





541,493

Intangible assets, net



390,881





436,299

Other assets



139,716





91,410

Total assets

$ 6,032,205



$ 6,094,423















Liabilities and stockholders'/member's equity (deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 72,705



$ 34,477

Accrued expenses



126,181





128,606

Due to related parties



8,821





-

Contract liabilities, current



111,140





96,358

Operating lease liabilities, current



40,584





41,755

Finance lease liabilities, current



11,384





15,020

Current liabilities held for sale



19,596





-

Total current liabilities



390,411





316,216

Contract liabilities, net of current portion



228,146





122,762

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs



3,842,667





4,755,553

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



290,511





391,577

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



421,842





428,364

Deferred tax liabilities



121,148





165,600

Other liabilities, non-current



40,219





41,097

Total liabilities



5,334,944





6,221,169

Stockholders'/member's equity (deficit):











Member's interest



-





1,094,620

Common stock



1,666





-

Additional paid-in capital



2,268,253





-

Accumulated deficit



(1,558,042)





(1,225,641)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(14,616)





4,275

Total stockholders'/member's equity (deficit)



697,261





(126,746)

Total liabilities and stockholders'/member's equity (deficit)

$ 6,032,205



$ 6,094,423



Csquare, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)









Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026



2025

Operating activities











Net loss

$ (202,929)



$ (78,654)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



258,986





190,937

Amortization of deferred financing costs



34,662





18,829

Employee loan extinguishment



8,340





-

Stock-based compensation



32,116





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt



6,833





6,881

Deferred income tax benefit



(6,451)





(13,027)

Gain on modification of leases



(40,043)





(51)

Unrealized loss on foreign exchange transactions



8,398





-

Other operating activities



6,135





56

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(77,791)





16,229

Prepaid and other current assets



(7,409)





2,784

Operating lease right-of-use assets



31,115





39,128

Due to (from) related parties



3,017





262

Other assets



(47,696)





(25,705)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,563





(56,899)

Other long-term liabilities



118,798





46,251

Operating lease liabilities



(28,285)





(28,160)

Net cash provided by operating activities



103,359





118,861

Investing activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(442,576)





(150,809)

Purchase of previously leased property



-





(23,989)

Related party loans and deposits



127,590





(9,138)

Net cash used in investing activities



(314,986)





(183,936)

Financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions



1,159,605





-

Borrowings on long term debt, net of discount



-





1,681,488

Repayments on long-term debt



(219,500)





(1,078,024)

Borrowings on revolving credit facility



177,000





322,000

Repayments on revolving credit facility



(911,000)





(217,900)

Repayment of finance lease liabilities



(8,953)





(12,144)

Distributions to members



(130,528)





(250,000)

Contributions from members



266





839

Borrowings - related party



75,000





-

Repayment on borrowings - related party



(75,000)





-

Payment of debt financing cost



(443)





(39,924)

Payment of deferred offering costs



(8,170)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



58,277





406,335

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(781)





(189)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (154,131)



$ 341,071

Balance, beginning of period



403,416





120,587

Balance, end of period

$ 249,285



$ 461,658

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance

sheets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,743



$ 315,546

Restricted cash



209,282





146,112

Long-term restricted cash held within other assets



5,260





-

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 249,285



$ 461,658

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Taxes paid

$ 5,058



$ 1,740

Interest paid

$ 219,762



$ 154,130



Csquare, Inc. Disaggregation of Revenues (in thousands)

Revenues





Three Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025



$ Change



%

Change

Colocation

$ 227,038



$ 179,242



$ 47,796





26.7 % Interconnection



24,286





26,117





(1,831)





(7.0) % Other



12,724





8,635





4,089





47.4 % Recurring revenues



264,048





213,994





50,054





23.4 % Non-recurring revenues



12,158





12,306





(148)





(1.2) % Metered power revenues



26,126





14,458





11,668





80.7 % Total revenues

$ 302,332



$ 240,758



$ 61,574





25.6 %





























Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2026



2025



$ Change



%

Change

Colocation

$ 640,996



$ 533,800



$ 107,196





20.1 % Interconnection



73,899





80,151





(6,252)





(7.8) % Other



38,327





31,133





7,194





23.1 % Recurring revenues



753,222





645,084





108,138





16.8 % Non-recurring revenues



31,859





33,311





(1,452)





(4.4) % Metered power revenues



68,064





39,873





28,191





70.7 % Total revenues

$ 853,145



$ 718,268



$ 134,877





18.8 %

SOURCE Csquare, Inc.