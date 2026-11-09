Securitize to Acquire River One, Connecting Stablecoin Capital to the $6 Trillion Asset-Backed Finance Market

Acquisition will add institutional warehouse financing capabilities to Securitize's tokenization infrastructure, creating new opportunities to finance real-world assets

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. (NYSE: SECZ), the leading platform for tokenized assets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire River Credit Labs Inc. ("River One"), an institutional asset-backed financing platform developing technology to connect stablecoin capital with traditional lending markets.

Upon closing, the acquisition will add a new financing layer to Securitize's platform, expanding its capabilities beyond the issuance and servicing of tokenized assets to include asset-backed lending. By combining Securitize's tokenization infrastructure with River One's warehouse financing technology, the companies aim to enable institutions to bring financial assets onchain and access financing against those assets through an integrated platform.

The transaction positions Securitize to enter the $6 trillion global private asset-backed finance market, where banks, private credit funds and specialty lenders provide capital to businesses backed by portfolios of income-generating assets. River One focuses on providing institutional-quality financing solutions to creditworthy borrowers, combining rigorous AI-based underwriting with flexible financing structures and access to new sources of capital.

The acquisition comes as the global stablecoin market has grown to approximately $321 billion, creating new opportunities to put digital capital to work in the real economy. At the same time, demand for asset-backed financing continues to expand, with KKR estimating that the global private asset-backed finance market could grow from $6 trillion to $9.2 trillion by 2029.

"Credit is one of the most exciting emerging asset classes for blockchain-based financial markets, and acquiring River One represents an important step in expanding our business into this space," said Carlos Domingo, Chairman and CEO of Securitize. "River One brings a talented team, deep expertise in asset-backed financing and blockchain technology that will allow us to participate in asset origination and lending markets. This opens up a significant new addressable market for Securitize, with opportunities for higher-value services, additional revenue streams and greater monetization across our platform."

River One was incubated by Framework Ventures, with investment backing from both Framework Ventures and Maple Finance.

Founded in New York in 2025, River One specializes in warehouse financing backed by portfolios of income-generating assets, including small business loans, receivables and other collateral. Warehouse facilities provide lenders and other loan originators with capital to fund loans as they are originated.

River One's platform brings AI powered origination capabilities and structuring, facility setup, borrowing-base reporting, collateral monitoring and funding operations together in a single system, giving lenders and borrowers a shared, real-time view of their financing positions. Its technology is designed to streamline the management of warehouse credit facilities while combining traditional underwriting and legal protections with blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

"Asset-backed financing is a critical part of the financial system, but the infrastructure supporting it has significant room for innovation," said Braham Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of River One. "We built River One to bring modern AI and blockchain technology and new sources of capital to institutional lending while maintaining the credit discipline and protections these markets require. Joining Securitize gives us the opportunity to bring this approach to a much larger market."

River One is developing relationships with capital providers in the stablecoin ecosystem to support the financing of high-quality, income-generating assets. Its model is designed to maintain traditional credit underwriting standards and legal protections, including special-purpose vehicles designed to be bankruptcy-remote, collateral requirements and ongoing portfolio monitoring, while using blockchain technology to improve financing efficiency.

The acquisition is expected to expand Securitize's addressable market and create additional revenue opportunities from institutional financing activity, connecting its existing tokenization infrastructure with River One's credit capabilities.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Securitize

Securitize Corp. (NYSE: SECZ), the leading platform for tokenized assets with approximately $5B in AUM as of September 2026, is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. It is the only company operating regulated digital-securities infrastructure in both the U.S. and EU, and has been named to the Forbes 2026 Fintech 50 and CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 lists.

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About River One

River One is a New York-based institutional asset-backed financing platform focused on connecting stablecoin capital with traditional lending markets. Its technology supports the origination, structuring and management of warehouse credit facilities, including borrowing-base reporting, collateral monitoring and funding operations, with the goal of expanding access to financing for financial institutions, fintech lenders and asset originators.

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Important Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing and completion of Securitize's proposed acquisition of River One; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the integration of River One's technology and personnel; Securitize's expansion into asset-backed financing and lending markets; potential products, services, customers, financing activity, revenue opportunities and addressable markets; and expectations regarding stablecoins, tokenization and asset-backed finance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the possibility that closing conditions may not be satisfied; that the transaction may be delayed or may not close; difficulties integrating River One's technology, operations or personnel; the early-stage nature of River One's business and technology; the ability to establish relationships with capital providers and borrowers; credit, liquidity, counterparty, technology, cybersecurity, regulatory and market risks; and the other risks described in Securitize's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Securitize undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

KKR and Integer Advisors estimates based on data available as of March 31, 2024. The estimate represents private financial assets originated and held by non-banks globally and excludes certain securitized, government-related and secondary-market assets. The $9.2 trillion figure is a KKR estimate for 2029 and is not a prediction by Securitize. Forecasts are inherently uncertain.

SOURCE Securitize