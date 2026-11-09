Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (PR Newswire) - Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.25 per share, core net investment income of $0.26 per share and net realized income of $0.25 per share. During the quarter, we funded $38 million of investments and received $30 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $966 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that we have remained active under our Share Repurchase Program, repurchasing 493,537 shares at an average price of $8.36 per share. These repurchases were accretive to NAV by approximately $0.08 per share during the third quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $7.16 $0.25

$9.14 $0.32

$22.19 $0.77

$28.48 $1.01 Core net investment income(1) 7.47 0.26

9.65 0.34

22.89 0.80

29.93 1.06 Net realized gain (loss) on investments - -

2.86 0.10

(6.49) (0.23)

(3.96) (0.14) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.03) -

(0.01) -

(0.03) -

(0.06) - Loss on debt extinguishment - -

(0.16) (0.01)

- -

(0.16) (0.01) Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments in taxable subsidiaries - -

- -

- -

- - Total realized income(2) $7.13 $0.25

$11.83 $0.41

$15.67 $0.54

$24.30 $0.86 Distributions (7.11) (0.25)

(11.43) (0.40)

(26.74) (0.93)

(33.89) (1.20) Net unrealized change in depreciation on investments (13.50) (0.47)

(5.14) (0.18)

(4.15) (0.14)

(2.51) (0.08) Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translation - -

- -

(0.03) -

0.04 - Net increase in net assets resulting from operations ($6.37) ($0.22)

$6.69 $0.23

$11.49 $0.40

$21.83 $0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding

28,465,675



28,480,472



28,758,889



28,168,527

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)





As of

As of











September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Investments at fair value

$966.1

$1,007.6







Total assets

$973.9

$1,041.3







Net assets

$349.3

$371.2







Shares outstanding

28,179,374

28,947,254







Net asset value per share

$12.40

$12.82

































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 New investments

$37.8

$63.8

$83.5

$142.0 Repayments of investments

(30.3)

(39.0)

(121.2)

(85.6) Net activity

$7.5

$24.8

($37.7)

$56.4





















As of

As of











September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Number of portfolio company investments

119

115







Number of debt investments

99

100

























Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)















Cash

8.3 %

8.5 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %







Total

9.1 %

9.3 %

























Weighted average yield of total investments(4)















Cash

7.8 %

7.9 %







PIK

0.4 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %







Total

8.5 %

8.7 %









(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $22.4 million and $26.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $15.2 million and $17.6 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.3 million and $4.4 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.5 million and $2.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.3 million and $8.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.7 million and $0.6 million, income tax totaled $0.3 million and $0.5 million and other expenses totaled $1.1 million and $1.0 million. The Company waived $0.0 million and $0.5 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, for net operating expenses of $15.2 million and $17.1 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $7.2 million and $9.1 million, or $0.25 and $0.32 per common share based on 28,465,675 and 28,480,472 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $7.5 million and $9.7 million, or $0.26 and $0.34 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($13.5) million and ($5.1) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains of $0.0 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled ($6.4) million and $6.7 million, or ($0.22) and $0.23 per common share, based on 28,465,675 and 28,480,472 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million.

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $230.6 million and $236.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.25 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively ($7.1 million and $11.4 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

July 2, 2026

Blade Landscape Investments, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping services

$ 5,250

Equity New Investment

July 16, 2026

Emergent Software

Microsoft-centric data, AI, and cloud IT services partner

$ 3,197,377

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,664,481

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 306,732

Equity New Investment

August 5, 2026

LJ Welding Automation Ltd.

Manufacturer of material handling

and welding automation systems

$ 7,693,688

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 303,470

Equity Add-On Investment

August 6, 2026

Carolina Topco Holdings, LP*

Commercial flooring maintenance and restoration services

$ 46,082

Equity Add-On Investment

August 13, 2026

Cathay Hypnos LLC*

Reseller of CPAP machines and accessories

$ 62,566

Equity Add-On Investment

August 17, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 644,133

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

August 26, 2026

Revenew International LLC

Provider of contract compliance and cost recovery solutions

$ 7,500,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 446,377

Equity Add-On Investment

September 1, 2026

B&A Partners Holding, LLC*

Government IT services

$ 156,372

Equity Add-On Investment

September 11, 2026

Naumann Hobbs Holdings, L.P.*

Material handling equipment dealer and aftermarket parts and services provider

$ 138,280

Equity New Investment

September 14, 2026

Strategic Maintenance Solutions, LLC

A provider of enterprise asset management and industrial Internet of Things solutions.

$ 10,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 231,818

Equity Add-On Investment

September 18, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 276,057

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

September 18, 2026

Centeotl Co-Invest B, LP*

Manufacturer of frozen burritos and breakfast snacks

$ 15,058

Equity Add-On Investment

September 28, 2026

Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy services

$ 8,029

Unsecured ___________________________________________ *Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

July 1, 2026

General LED OPCO, LLC

Provider of LED lighting systems and modules

$ 4,500,000

Senior Secured?-?Second Lien Full Repayment

July 27, 2026

MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

$ 86,331

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Full Repayment

July 30, 2026

U.S. Expediters, LLC

Reseller of CPAP machines and accessories

$ 14,236,513

Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 9, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2026:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-on Investment

October 2, 2026

Eskola LLC*

Provider of commercial re-roofing services

$ 167,505

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 79,263

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

October 7, 2026

GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC*

Specialized food distributor

$ 1,442,585

Revolver Commitment New Investment

October 16, 2026

MSCP Fulfillment Holdings, Inc.

Third-party logistics and e-commerce fulfillment provider

$ 6,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 125,253

Equity Add-On Investment

October 19, 2026

Venbrook Group*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 233,728

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-on Investment

November 5, 2026

Fidus Investments Holdings, L.P.*

Provider of outsourced electronic product development and engineering services

$ 267,820

Equity

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2026:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Loss

Instrument Type Full Realization

October 1, 2026

Exigo, LLC

Software platform for direct selling organizations

$ 2,979,866

$ (5,606,201)

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ -

$ (377,535)

Equity

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of November 9, 2026 was $212.0 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The outstanding balance under the SBA-guaranteed debentures as of November 9, 2026 was $276.5 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 9, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of October 2026, November 2026, and December 2026 as follows:





















Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share October 9, 2026

October 30, 2026

November 13, 2026

$ 0.0833 October 9, 2026

November 30, 2026

December 15, 2026

$ 0.0833 October 9, 2026

December 31, 2026

January 15, 2027

$ 0.0833

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 157435. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 54725. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab. Stellus Capital Management, LLC was acquired by Ridgepost Capital, LLC on June 22, 2026. Ridgepost Capital, LLC's parent company, Ridgepost Capital, Inc., is a reporting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Please reference Ridgepost Capital, Inc.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





(unaudited)









September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS













Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,691,986 and $33,603,521, respectively)

$ 8,765,829

$ 14,953,132

Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $30,106,186 and $4,806,660, respectively)



29,587,186



3,750,674

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $924,192,888 and $987,729,505, respectively)



927,792,799



988,919,589

Cash and cash equivalents



2,324,400



25,050,156

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



510,690



581,509

Interest receivable



4,397,392



6,375,996

Income tax receivable



-



1,385,387

Other receivables



135,180



85,000

Related party receivable



-



20

Deferred offering costs



75,000



-

Prepaid expenses



294,749



150,843

Total Assets

$ 973,883,225

$ 1,041,252,306

LIABILITIES













2030 Notes Payable

$ 123,038,555

$ 122,671,409

Credit Facility payable



227,901,577



233,167,360

SBA-guaranteed debentures



257,459,825



295,984,063

Dividends payable



2,347,342



3,858,669

Management fees payable



4,355,563



4,442,705

Income incentive fees payable



1,335,939



2,317,429

Interest payable



5,708,964



6,138,076

Related party payable



685,547



-

Unearned revenue



411,244



582,007

Administrative services payable



556,639



539,338

Income tax payable



363,615



-

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



385,804



372,294

Total Liabilities

$ 624,550,614

$ 670,073,350

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 349,332,611

$ 371,178,956

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,179,374 and 28,947,254 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 28,179

$ 28,947

Paid-in capital



391,236,554



397,829,793

Total distributable loss



(41,932,122)



(26,679,784)

Net Assets

$ 349,332,611

$ 371,178,956

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 973,883,225

$ 1,041,252,306

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 12.40

$ 12.82



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 INVESTMENT INCOME























From non-controlled, affiliated investments























Interest income

$ 5,333

$ -

$ 6,394

$ - Payment-in-kind interest income



334,060



-



965,670



- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments























Interest income



19,552,119



23,634,587



59,029,084



69,923,357 Payment-in-kind interest income



1,306,887



1,378,166



5,033,682



3,870,717 Other income



1,198,050



1,262,956



2,957,425



3,129,895 Total Investment Income

$ 22,396,449

$ 26,275,709

$ 67,992,255

$ 76,923,969 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 4,355,563

$ 4,401,305

$ 13,141,690

$ 12,735,472 Valuation fees



160,576



172,364



371,690



368,760 Administrative services expenses



658,084



592,409



1,857,439



1,515,991 Income incentive fees



581,482



2,166,047



839,054



6,460,613 Professional fees



399,798



395,098



1,500,999



1,125,937 Directors' fees



96,250



93,250



309,750



297,750 Insurance expense



103,679



99,248



298,792



295,006 Interest expense and other fees



8,342,992



8,949,075



25,780,000



25,892,109 Income tax expense



307,096



515,686



697,252



1,444,184 Other general and administrative expenses



231,516



227,037



1,056,643



945,690 Total Operating Expenses

$ 15,237,036

$ 17,611,519

$ 45,853,309

$ 51,081,512 Income incentive fee waiver



-



(471,251)



(49,644)



(2,643,020) Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 15,237,036

$ 17,140,268

$ 45,803,665

$ 48,438,492 Net Investment Income

$ 7,159,413

$ 9,135,441

$ 22,188,590

$ 28,485,477 Net realized loss on controlled investments

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1,132,576) Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



3,126



2,867,155



(6,489,987)



(2,827,517) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(31,026)



(9,422)



(29,173)



(59,080) Loss on debt extinguishment



-



(164,762)



-



(164,762) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled investments



(2,807,606)



51,367



(7,275,768)



1,397,134 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non- controlled, affiliated investments



(3,453,325)



-



15,576



- Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non- controlled, non-affiliated investments



(7,243,749)



(5,187,426)



3,106,604



(3,906,233) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(712)



(325)



(27,687)



38,540 Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ (6,373,879)

$ 6,692,028

$ 11,488,155

$ 21,830,983 Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ 0.77

$ 1.01 Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ (0.22)

$ 0.23

$ 0.40

$ 0.78 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding- basic and diluted



28,465,675



28,480,472



28,758,889



28,168,527 Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.40

$ 0.93

$ 1.20

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118

$ 27,481

$ 379,549,272

$ (9,654,813)

$ 369,921,940 Net investment income

-



-



-



9,788,809



9,788,809 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(5,967,221)



(5,967,221) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(29,655)



(29,655) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



1,193,293



1,193,293 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



8,319



8,319 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(11,087,389)



(11,087,389) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

656,085



656



8,937,430



-



8,938,086 Balances at March 31, 2025

28,137,203

$ 28,137

$ 388,486,702

$ (15,748,657)

$ 372,766,182 Net investment income

-



-



-



9,561,227



9,561,227 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(860,027)



(860,027) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(20,003)



(20,003) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



1,433,667



1,433,667 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



30,546



30,546 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



-



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(11,363,618)



(11,363,618) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

278,945



279



3,822,637



-



3,822,916 Balances at June 30, 2025

28,416,148

$ 28,416

$ 392,309,339

$ (16,966,865)

$ 375,370,890 Net investment income

-



-



-



9,135,441



9,135,441 Net realized gain on investments

-



-



-



2,867,155



2,867,155 Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(9,422)



(9,422) Loss on debt extinguishment

-



-



-



(164,762)



(164,762) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

-



-



-



(5,136,059)



(5,136,059) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(325)



(325) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



-



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(11,434,413)



(11,434,413) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

531,106



531



7,101,291



-



7,101,822 Balances at September 30, 2025

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 399,410,630

$ (21,709,250)

$ 377,730,327





























Balances at December 31, 2025

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (26,679,784)

$ 371,178,956 Net investment income

-



-



-



7,498,028



7,498,028 Net realized gain on investments

-



-



-



750,410



750,410 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



3,664



3,664 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

-



-



-



(6,548,346)



(6,548,346) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(48,020)



(48,020) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(9,839,171)



(9,839,171) Balances at March 31, 2026

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (34,863,219)

$ 362,995,521 Net investment income

-



-



-



7,531,149



7,531,149 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(7,243,523)



(7,243,523) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(1,811)



(1,811) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



15,899,438



15,899,438 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



21,045



21,045 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(9,796,191)



(9,796,191) Repurchase of common stock, net of commissions(1)

(274,343)



(274)



(2,447,408)



-



(2,447,682) Balances at June 30, 2026

28,672,911

$ 28,673

$ 395,382,385

$ (28,453,112)

$ 366,957,946 Net investment income

-



-



-



7,159,413



7,159,413 Net realized gain on investments

-



-



-



3,126



3,126 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(31,026)



(31,026) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

-



-



-



(13,504,680)



(13,504,680) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(712)



(712) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(7,105,131)



(7,105,131) Repurchase of common stock, net of commissions(1)

(493,537)



(494)



(4,145,831)



-



(4,146,325) Balances at September 30, 2026

28,179,374

$ 28,179

$ 391,236,554

$ (41,932,122)

$ 349,332,611

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















For the nine months ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 11,488,155

$ 21,830,983 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments



(83,478,197)



(141,983,167) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



121,218,577



85,635,632 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



4,153,588



2,509,099 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



27,687



(37,811) Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income



(5,033,682)



(3,870,717) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,977,242)



(2,172,972) Amortization of loan structure fees



768,598



954,033 Amortization of deferred financing costs



408,543



447,751 Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



101,633



63,395 Amortization of premium on Notes Payable



(93,029)



- Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



475,762



553,695 Net realized loss on investments



6,489,987



3,960,093 Loss on debt extinguishment



-



164,762 Changes in other assets and liabilities











Decrease (increase) in interest receivable



1,978,604



(2,099,921) Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable



1,385,387



(220,233) Increase in other receivables



(50,180)



(11,116) Decrease (increase) in related party receivables



20



(18,813) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(143,906)



385,232 (Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(87,142)



367,196 Decrease in income incentive fees payable



(981,490)



(467,527) Increase in administrative services payable



17,301



113,626 (Decrease) increase in interest payable



(429,112)



631,032 Increase in related party payable



685,547



136,535 (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue



(170,763)



92,011 Increase in income tax payable



363,615



- Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



13,510



(445,942) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

$ 57,131,771

$ (33,483,144) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ -

$ 20,588,960 Sales load for common stock issued



-



(308,998) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(75,000)



(417,138) Payment for repurchase of common stock



(6,563,291)



- Commission for repurchase of common stock



(30,716)



- Stockholder distributions paid



(28,251,820)



(33,689,984) Proceeds from issuance of Notes Payable



-



125,000,000 Repayment of Notes Payable



-



(50,000,000) Premium from issuance of Notes Payable



-



648,000 Discount from issuance of Notes Payable



-



(770,250) Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(50,000)



(2,475,306) Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(39,000,000)



(26,000,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(35,000)



(1,525,014) Borrowings under Credit Facility



150,100,000



198,900,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(155,951,700)



(207,501,700) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

$ (79,857,527)

$ 22,448,570 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (22,725,756)

$ (11,034,574) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$ 25,050,156

$ 20,058,594 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 2,324,400

$ 9,024,020 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 24,547,855

$ 24,940,287 Income and excise tax refund, net



(1,051,750)



1,664,417 Exchange of investments



8,759,438



1,663,301

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Net investment income

$7,159,413

$9,135,441

$22,188,590

$28,485,477 Income tax expense

307,096

515,686

697,252

1,444,184 Core net investment income

$7,466,509

$9,651,127

$22,885,842

$29,929,661

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.25

$0.32

$0.77

$1.01 Core net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.34

$0.80

$1.06



Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Net investment income

$7,159,413

$9,135,441

$22,188,590

$28,485,477 Net realized gain (loss) on investments

3,126

2,867,155

(6,489,987)

(3,960,093) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(31,026)

(9,422)

(29,173)

(59,080) Total realized net investment income

$7,131,513

$11,828,412

$15,669,430

$24,301,542

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.25

$0.32

$0.77

$1.01 Realized net investment income per share

$0.25

$0.42

$0.54

$0.86

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation