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WKN: A1KA51 | ISIN: US8585681088 | Ticker-Symbol: GO0
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 11:13
6,639 Euro
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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 22:52 Uhr
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Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (PR Newswire) - Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.25 per share, core net investment income of $0.26 per share and net realized income of $0.25 per share. During the quarter, we funded $38 million of investments and received $30 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $966 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that we have remained active under our Share Repurchase Program, repurchasing 493,537 shares at an average price of $8.36 per share. These repurchases were accretive to NAV by approximately $0.08 per share during the third quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$7.16

$0.25


$9.14

$0.32


$22.19

$0.77


$28.48

$1.01

Core net investment income(1)

7.47

0.26


9.65

0.34


22.89

0.80


29.93

1.06

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

-

-


2.86

0.10


(6.49)

(0.23)


(3.96)

(0.14)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(0.03)

-


(0.01)

-


(0.03)

-


(0.06)

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-


(0.16)

(0.01)


-

-


(0.16)

(0.01)

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments in

taxable subsidiaries

-

-


-

-


-

-


-

-

Total realized income(2)

$7.13

$0.25


$11.83

$0.41


$15.67

$0.54


$24.30

$0.86

Distributions

(7.11)

(0.25)


(11.43)

(0.40)


(26.74)

(0.93)


(33.89)

(1.20)

Net unrealized change in depreciation on investments

(13.50)

(0.47)


(5.14)

(0.18)


(4.15)

(0.14)


(2.51)

(0.08)

Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation

on foreign currency translation

-

-


-

-


(0.03)

-


0.04

-

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

($6.37)

($0.22)


$6.69

$0.23


$11.49

$0.40


$21.83

$0.78

Weighted average shares outstanding


28,465,675



28,480,472



28,758,889



28,168,527

(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are

excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for

analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement

for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in

accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency,

and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)



As of


As of







September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025





Investments at fair value


$966.1


$1,007.6





Total assets


$973.9


$1,041.3





Net assets


$349.3


$371.2





Shares outstanding


28,179,374


28,947,254





Net asset value per share


$12.40


$12.82


































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

New investments


$37.8


$63.8


$83.5


$142.0

Repayments of investments


(30.3)


(39.0)


(121.2)


(85.6)

Net activity


$7.5


$24.8


($37.7)


$56.4












As of


As of







September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025





Number of portfolio company investments


119


115





Number of debt investments


99


100














Weighted average yield of debt and other

income producing investments (3)









Cash


8.3 %


8.5 %





Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.5 %


0.5 %





Fee amortization


0.3 %


0.3 %





Total


9.1 %


9.3 %














Weighted average yield of total investments(4)









Cash


7.8 %


7.9 %





PIK


0.4 %


0.5 %





Fee amortization


0.3 %


0.3 %





Total


8.5 %


8.7 %





(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $22.4 million and $26.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $15.2 million and $17.6 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.3 million and $4.4 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.5 million and $2.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.3 million and $8.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.7 million and $0.6 million, income tax totaled $0.3 million and $0.5 million and other expenses totaled $1.1 million and $1.0 million. The Company waived $0.0 million and $0.5 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, for net operating expenses of $15.2 million and $17.1 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $7.2 million and $9.1 million, or $0.25 and $0.32 per common share based on 28,465,675 and 28,480,472 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $7.5 million and $9.7 million, or $0.26 and $0.34 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($13.5) million and ($5.1) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains of $0.0 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled ($6.4) million and $6.7 million, or ($0.22) and $0.23 per common share, based on 28,465,675 and 28,480,472 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million.

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $230.6 million and $236.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.25 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively ($7.1 million and $11.4 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


July 2, 2026


Blade Landscape Investments, LLC*


Regional provider of commercial

landscaping services


$

5,250


Equity

New Investment


July 16, 2026


Emergent Software


Microsoft-centric data, AI, and

cloud IT services partner


$

3,197,377


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,664,481


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Commitment









$

500,000


Revolver Commitment









$

306,732


Equity

New Investment


August 5, 2026


LJ Welding Automation Ltd.


Manufacturer of material handling
and welding automation systems


$

7,693,688


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

500,000


Revolver Commitment









$

303,470


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 6, 2026


Carolina Topco Holdings, LP*


Commercial flooring maintenance

and restoration services


$

46,082


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 13, 2026


Cathay Hypnos LLC*


Reseller of CPAP machines and

accessories


$

62,566


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 17, 2026


Venbrook Buyer, LLC*


An independent insurance services

broker


$

644,133


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


August 26, 2026


Revenew International LLC


Provider of contract compliance and

cost recovery solutions


$

7,500,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

446,377


Equity

Add-On Investment


September 1, 2026


B&A Partners Holding, LLC*


Government IT services


$

156,372


Equity

Add-On Investment


September 11, 2026


Naumann Hobbs Holdings, L.P.*


Material handling equipment dealer

and aftermarket parts and services

provider


$

138,280


Equity

New Investment


September 14, 2026


Strategic Maintenance Solutions, LLC


A provider of enterprise asset

management and industrial Internet

of Things solutions.


$

10,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

231,818


Equity

Add-On Investment


September 18, 2026


Venbrook Buyer, LLC*


An independent insurance services

broker


$

276,057


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


September 18, 2026


Centeotl Co-Invest B, LP*


Manufacturer of frozen burritos and

breakfast snacks


$

15,058


Equity

Add-On Investment


September 28, 2026


Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC*


Provider of center-based applied

behavioral analysis therapy services


$

8,029


Unsecured

___________________________________________

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


July 1, 2026


General LED OPCO, LLC


Provider of LED lighting systems and

modules


$

4,500,000


Senior Secured?-?Second Lien

Full Repayment


July 27, 2026


MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.


Lifestyle home décor brand


$

86,331


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Full Repayment


July 30, 2026


U.S. Expediters, LLC


Reseller of CPAP machines and

accessories


$

14,236,513


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 9, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2026:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-on Investment


October 2, 2026


Eskola LLC*


Provider of commercial

re-roofing services


$

167,505


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

79,263


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Commitment

Add-On Investment


October 7, 2026


GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC*


Specialized food distributor


$

1,442,585


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


October 16, 2026


MSCP Fulfillment Holdings, Inc.


Third-party logistics and

e-commerce fulfillment provider


$

6,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

125,253


Equity

Add-On Investment


October 19, 2026


Venbrook Group*


An independent insurance services

broker


$

233,728


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-on Investment


November 5, 2026


Fidus Investments Holdings, L.P.*


Provider of outsourced electronic product

development and engineering services


$

267,820


Equity

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2026:
















Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Loss


Instrument Type

Full Realization


October 1, 2026


Exigo, LLC


Software platform for direct

selling organizations


$

2,979,866


$

(5,606,201)


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

-


$

(377,535)


Equity

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of November 9, 2026 was $212.0 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The outstanding balance under the SBA-guaranteed debentures as of November 9, 2026 was $276.5 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 9, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of October 2026, November 2026, and December 2026 as follows:











Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Share

October 9, 2026


October 30, 2026


November 13, 2026


$

0.0833

October 9, 2026


November 30, 2026


December 15, 2026


$

0.0833

October 9, 2026


December 31, 2026


January 15, 2027


$

0.0833

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 157435. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 54725. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab. Stellus Capital Management, LLC was acquired by Ridgepost Capital, LLC on June 22, 2026. Ridgepost Capital, LLC's parent company, Ridgepost Capital, Inc., is a reporting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Please reference Ridgepost Capital, Inc.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES




(unaudited)






September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


ASSETS








Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,691,986 and $33,603,521,

respectively)


$

8,765,829


$

14,953,132


Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $30,106,186 and

$4,806,660, respectively)



29,587,186



3,750,674


Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $924,192,888

and $987,729,505, respectively)



927,792,799



988,919,589


Cash and cash equivalents



2,324,400



25,050,156


Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



510,690



581,509


Interest receivable



4,397,392



6,375,996


Income tax receivable



-



1,385,387


Other receivables



135,180



85,000


Related party receivable



-



20


Deferred offering costs



75,000



-


Prepaid expenses



294,749



150,843


Total Assets


$

973,883,225


$

1,041,252,306


LIABILITIES








2030 Notes Payable


$

123,038,555


$

122,671,409


Credit Facility payable



227,901,577



233,167,360


SBA-guaranteed debentures



257,459,825



295,984,063


Dividends payable



2,347,342



3,858,669


Management fees payable



4,355,563



4,442,705


Income incentive fees payable



1,335,939



2,317,429


Interest payable



5,708,964



6,138,076


Related party payable



685,547



-


Unearned revenue



411,244



582,007


Administrative services payable



556,639



539,338


Income tax payable



363,615



-


Other accrued expenses and liabilities



385,804



372,294


Total Liabilities


$

624,550,614


$

670,073,350


Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)








Net Assets


$

349,332,611


$

371,178,956


NET ASSETS








Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,179,374

and 28,947,254 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

28,179


$

28,947


Paid-in capital



391,236,554



397,829,793


Total distributable loss



(41,932,122)



(26,679,784)


Net Assets


$

349,332,611


$

371,178,956


Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

973,883,225


$

1,041,252,306


Net Asset Value Per Share


$

12.40


$

12.82


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)




For the three months ended


For the nine months ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

INVESTMENT INCOME













From non-controlled, affiliated investments













Interest income


$

5,333


$

-


$

6,394


$

-

Payment-in-kind interest income



334,060



-



965,670



-

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments













Interest income



19,552,119



23,634,587



59,029,084



69,923,357

Payment-in-kind interest income



1,306,887



1,378,166



5,033,682



3,870,717

Other income



1,198,050



1,262,956



2,957,425



3,129,895

Total Investment Income


$

22,396,449


$

26,275,709


$

67,992,255


$

76,923,969

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees


$

4,355,563


$

4,401,305


$

13,141,690


$

12,735,472

Valuation fees



160,576



172,364



371,690



368,760

Administrative services expenses



658,084



592,409



1,857,439



1,515,991

Income incentive fees



581,482



2,166,047



839,054



6,460,613

Professional fees



399,798



395,098



1,500,999



1,125,937

Directors' fees



96,250



93,250



309,750



297,750

Insurance expense



103,679



99,248



298,792



295,006

Interest expense and other fees



8,342,992



8,949,075



25,780,000



25,892,109

Income tax expense



307,096



515,686



697,252



1,444,184

Other general and administrative expenses



231,516



227,037



1,056,643



945,690

Total Operating Expenses


$

15,237,036


$

17,611,519


$

45,853,309


$

51,081,512

Income incentive fee waiver



-



(471,251)



(49,644)



(2,643,020)

Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers


$

15,237,036


$

17,140,268


$

45,803,665


$

48,438,492

Net Investment Income


$

7,159,413


$

9,135,441


$

22,188,590


$

28,485,477

Net realized loss on controlled investments


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

(1,132,576)

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments



3,126



2,867,155



(6,489,987)



(2,827,517)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(31,026)



(9,422)



(29,173)



(59,080)

Loss on debt extinguishment



-



(164,762)



-



(164,762)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled

investments



(2,807,606)



51,367



(7,275,768)



1,397,134

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-

controlled, affiliated investments



(3,453,325)



-



15,576



-

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-

controlled, non-affiliated investments



(7,243,749)



(5,187,426)



3,106,604



(3,906,233)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign

currency translations



(712)



(325)



(27,687)



38,540

Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from

Operations


$

(6,373,879)


$

6,692,028


$

11,488,155


$

21,830,983

Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted


$

0.25


$

0.32


$

0.77


$

1.01

Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

(0.22)


$

0.23


$

0.40


$

0.78

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-

basic and diluted



28,465,675



28,480,472



28,758,889



28,168,527

Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted


$

0.25


$

0.40


$

0.93


$

1.20

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




Common Stock





Total






Number


Par


Paid-in


distributable






of shares


value


capital


(loss)


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2024


27,481,118


$

27,481


$

379,549,272


$

(9,654,813)


$

369,921,940

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,788,809



9,788,809

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(5,967,221)



(5,967,221)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(29,655)



(29,655)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



1,193,293



1,193,293

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



8,319



8,319

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,087,389)



(11,087,389)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


656,085



656



8,937,430



-



8,938,086

Balances at March 31, 2025


28,137,203


$

28,137


$

388,486,702


$

(15,748,657)


$

372,766,182

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,561,227



9,561,227

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(860,027)



(860,027)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(20,003)



(20,003)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



1,433,667



1,433,667

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



30,546



30,546

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



-



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,363,618)



(11,363,618)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


278,945



279



3,822,637



-



3,822,916

Balances at June 30, 2025


28,416,148


$

28,416


$

392,309,339


$

(16,966,865)


$

375,370,890

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,135,441



9,135,441

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



2,867,155



2,867,155

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(9,422)



(9,422)

Loss on debt extinguishment


-



-



-



(164,762)



(164,762)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(5,136,059)



(5,136,059)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(325)



(325)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



-



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,434,413)



(11,434,413)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


531,106



531



7,101,291



-



7,101,822

Balances at September 30, 2025


28,947,254


$

28,947


$

399,410,630


$

(21,709,250)


$

377,730,327
















Balances at December 31, 2025


28,947,254


$

28,947


$

397,829,793


$

(26,679,784)


$

371,178,956

Net investment income


-



-



-



7,498,028



7,498,028

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



750,410



750,410

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



3,664



3,664

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(6,548,346)



(6,548,346)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(48,020)



(48,020)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(9,839,171)



(9,839,171)

Balances at March 31, 2026


28,947,254


$

28,947


$

397,829,793


$

(34,863,219)


$

362,995,521

Net investment income


-



-



-



7,531,149



7,531,149

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(7,243,523)



(7,243,523)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(1,811)



(1,811)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



15,899,438



15,899,438

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



21,045



21,045

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(9,796,191)



(9,796,191)

Repurchase of common stock, net of commissions(1)


(274,343)



(274)



(2,447,408)



-



(2,447,682)

Balances at June 30, 2026


28,672,911


$

28,673


$

395,382,385


$

(28,453,112)


$

366,957,946

Net investment income


-



-



-



7,159,413



7,159,413

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



3,126



3,126

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(31,026)



(31,026)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(13,504,680)



(13,504,680)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(712)



(712)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(7,105,131)



(7,105,131)

Repurchase of common stock, net of commissions(1)


(493,537)



(494)



(4,145,831)



-



(4,146,325)

Balances at September 30, 2026


28,179,374


$

28,179


$

391,236,554


$

(41,932,122)


$

349,332,611

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)










For the nine months ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

11,488,155


$

21,830,983

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments



(83,478,197)



(141,983,167)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



121,218,577



85,635,632

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



4,153,588



2,509,099

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



27,687



(37,811)

Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income



(5,033,682)



(3,870,717)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,977,242)



(2,172,972)

Amortization of loan structure fees



768,598



954,033

Amortization of deferred financing costs



408,543



447,751

Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



101,633



63,395

Amortization of premium on Notes Payable



(93,029)



-

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



475,762



553,695

Net realized loss on investments



6,489,987



3,960,093

Loss on debt extinguishment



-



164,762

Changes in other assets and liabilities







Decrease (increase) in interest receivable



1,978,604



(2,099,921)

Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable



1,385,387



(220,233)

Increase in other receivables



(50,180)



(11,116)

Decrease (increase) in related party receivables



20



(18,813)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(143,906)



385,232

(Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(87,142)



367,196

Decrease in income incentive fees payable



(981,490)



(467,527)

Increase in administrative services payable



17,301



113,626

(Decrease) increase in interest payable



(429,112)



631,032

Increase in related party payable



685,547



136,535

(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue



(170,763)



92,011

Increase in income tax payable



363,615



-

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



13,510



(445,942)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities


$

57,131,771


$

(33,483,144)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


$

-


$

20,588,960

Sales load for common stock issued



-



(308,998)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(75,000)



(417,138)

Payment for repurchase of common stock



(6,563,291)



-

Commission for repurchase of common stock



(30,716)



-

Stockholder distributions paid



(28,251,820)



(33,689,984)

Proceeds from issuance of Notes Payable



-



125,000,000

Repayment of Notes Payable



-



(50,000,000)

Premium from issuance of Notes Payable



-



648,000

Discount from issuance of Notes Payable



-



(770,250)

Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(50,000)



(2,475,306)

Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(39,000,000)



(26,000,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(35,000)



(1,525,014)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



150,100,000



198,900,000

Repayments of Credit Facility



(155,951,700)



(207,501,700)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities


$

(79,857,527)


$

22,448,570

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

(22,725,756)


$

(11,034,574)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


$

25,050,156


$

20,058,594

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

2,324,400


$

9,024,020

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense


$

24,547,855


$

24,940,287

Income and excise tax refund, net



(1,051,750)



1,664,417

Exchange of investments



8,759,438



1,663,301

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Net investment income


$7,159,413


$9,135,441


$22,188,590


$28,485,477

Income tax expense


307,096


515,686


697,252


1,444,184

Core net investment income


$7,466,509


$9,651,127


$22,885,842


$29,929,661










Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share


$0.25


$0.32


$0.77


$1.01

Core net investment income per share


$0.26


$0.34


$0.80


$1.06



Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Net investment income


$7,159,413


$9,135,441


$22,188,590


$28,485,477

Net realized gain (loss) on investments


3,126


2,867,155


(6,489,987)


(3,960,093)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


(31,026)


(9,422)


(29,173)


(59,080)

Total realized net investment income


$7,131,513


$11,828,412


$15,669,430


$24,301,542










Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share


$0.25


$0.32


$0.77


$1.01

Realized net investment income per share


$0.25


$0.42


$0.54


$0.86

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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