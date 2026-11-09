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WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
10.11.26 | 11:10
209,75 Euro
+1,77 % +3,65
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,90209,9511:25
209,85209,9011:25
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 23:30 Uhr
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AAR CORP.: AAR signs multi-year radome repair agreement with Airbus Avionics

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), the leading parts, repair, and software platform in the aviation aftermarket, has signed a multi-year agreement with Airbus Avionics covering the complete portfolio of Airbus radome repairs.

This agreement positions AAR as an Airbus-approved repair station in Asia-Pacific, excluding China, authorized to perform radome repairs installed on Airbus commercial aircraft. It builds on AAR's existing Airbus proprietary repair capabilities for structures and components such as sharklets, elevators, rudders, and slats.

"AAR values our decade-long relationship with Airbus and continues to enhance our capabilities to support the growing fleet across the Asia-Pacific region," said Nicholas Gross, AAR's Senior Vice President of Government Programs and Component MRO. "This agreement represents a meaningful expansion of AAR's OEM-approved structure and component repair offering, strengthening our position as a single-source provider for proprietary repair services across the region and delivering added value to customers."

For more information on AAR's Component MRO services, part of the Company's Repair, Engineering, and Software segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/repair/component-mro/.

About AAR
AAR is a leading global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through three primary operating segments: Parts Supply; Repair, Engineering, and Software; and Government Solutions. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits related to the multi-year agreement. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'seek,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would,' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Media Team
+1-630-227-5100
[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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