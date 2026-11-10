Anthropic IPO: 1,5 Billionen und Gefahr?
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Anthropic IPO: 1,5 Billionen und Gefahr?
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:35
|ANTHROPIC - Börsengang trotz KI-Ausverkauf: Erstnotiz schon nächste Woche?
|11:26
|Claude entwirft drei funktionierende Elektronik-Prototypen
|11:11
|E-Mail-Panne: Anthropic hofft bei Börsengang auf 70 Mrd. Dollar
|11:10
|Anthropic verschickt IPO-Details versehentlich
|10:54
|Mit Claude Fable 5.2 und Mythos 5.2 erobert Anthropic die KI-Spitze - doch maximale Leistung hat ihren Preis
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
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|ANTHROPIC PBC
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