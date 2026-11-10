Global financial technology company plans to improve traveler choice, cost control and visibility

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced that Wise (Nasdaq:WSE, LSE:WISE), the global financial technology company building the best way to move and manage the world's money, has selected Navan to manage its business travel program.

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Global financial technology company plans to improve traveler choice, cost control and visibility

"Our teams travel across the world to work together and support our customers, so it's important that booking and managing travel is straightforward," said Hanro Hennig, VP Global Real Estate, Workplace and Risk at Wise. "We're working with Navan to make that experience simpler, while giving us better visibility and control over travel costs."

Key anticipated benefits of the partnership include:

Better choice: A wider range of airfares means that employees are offered a broader, better experience for long-haul trips.

A wider range of airfares means that employees are offered a broader, better experience for long-haul trips. Cost savings: Navan is helping Wise manage travel costs more efficiently through access to competitive fares, negotiated hotel rates and smarter booking tools.

Navan is helping Wise manage travel costs more efficiently through access to competitive fares, negotiated hotel rates and smarter booking tools. Clearer reporting: Real-time cost-center data, traveler tracking, and carbon reporting give Wise a more detailed view of travel activity and spend.

"Wise has built its business around making it easier for people to move money around the world. We're excited to bring that same focus to their business travel," said Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, Enterprise Sales, EMEA at Navan. "Navan will help Wise cut down on manual reporting and give its teams a clearer view of where people are traveling, what it costs, and where there's room to save."

Wise joins a growing list of nearly 1,500 financial institutions worldwide that are Navan customers, including Visa, Block, and Investec.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 10, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media: press@navan.com