Gubra A/S: Change of executive leadership at Gubra

The Board of Directors of Gubra today announces that Markus Rohrwild is stepping down as CEO of the company, effective today, November 10, 2026. The Board has appointed Kristian Borbos, Chief Financial Officer, and Zoë Johnson, Head of Gubra Ventures & Business Development, as Co-CEOs, in addition to their current roles.

Chair of the Board, Monika Lessl, said:

"After careful consideration, the Board has concluded that a change in executive leadership is needed as Gubra continues to implement its 2030 strategy. The Board is confident that Kristian and Zoë bring the right combination of competencies and experience to build on Gubra's progress and execute its strategy, while preserving the company's unique culture and values.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Markus for his leadership and contributions to Gubra. We wish him all the best for the future."

Gubra's 2030 strategy is unchanged

Gubra's 2030 strategy, presented on October 27, 2026, remains unchanged. Building on its strong foundation and core strengths, the company aims to scale its innovation engine and expand its portfolio of clinical-stage assets across proprietary, partnered, and venture programs. Disciplined capital allocation will underpin these ambitions, with clear strategic and financial criteria guiding investment decisions across Biotech, CRO, and Ventures.

About the incoming Co-CEOs

Kristian Borbos joined Gubra as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2022. He brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and capital markets, including his previous role as CFO of Ascelia Pharma. Earlier in his career, Kristian held finance and investor relations positions at Novozymes, Ørsted (formerly DONG Energy), and Danske Bank.

Kristian holds an M.Sc. in Finance from Lund University, Sweden.

Zoë Johnson joined Gubra in 2026 as Head of Gubra Ventures & Business Development. She brings more than 25 years of international experience in pharmaceutical R&D, biotechnology, and venture creation. Previously, she served as Chief Scientific and Development Officer at Molecule to Medicine and held Chief Scientific Officer positions at Affivant (a Roivant company) and iOnctura, as well as senior R&D roles at UCB, Merck Serono, and NovImmune.

Zoë holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from King's College London, UK.

Contact at Gubra

Investors and Media: Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

About Gubra

Gubra is a clinical-stage bioscience company founded in Denmark in 2008 and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Building on deep expertise in peptide science, translational research, and advanced preclinical models, Gubra combines its AI-driven, disease-agnostic peptide drug discovery platform, streaMLine, with specialized preclinical research capabilities. The company's activities are organized into three distinct yet complementary business units: Gubra Biotech, the value driver, focused on discovering and advancing differentiated therapeutics; Gubra CRO, the value enabler, providing specialized preclinical research services; and Gubra Ventures, the value accelerator, focused on advancing selected external innovation through asset-centric ventures that leverage Gubra's scientific capabilities and shared infrastructure. Gubra has approximately 300 employees and reported revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (USD ~400 million) in 2025.

For more information, visit www.gubra.dk.

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