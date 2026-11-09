NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE," the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's Securities will be suspended immediately.Symbol / DescriptionPSQH / Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per sharePSQH.WS / Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for 1/15th of one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $172.50 per shareNYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the Company's Securities pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15,000,000.Furthermore, NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's redeemable warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on "abnormally low selling price" levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual.The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsInvestors Contact:investment@publicsq.comMedia Contact:pr@publicsq.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

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