Sage Global Services Limited: Sage partners with Adyen and Mastercard to deliver business accounts with debit cards for small businesses

Sage is developing financial services that bring business account, debit card, payment and reconciliation capabilities into the software small businesses use to manage their finances

Adyen will provide Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure and onboarding for Sage's first implementation in France

Mastercard will serve as Sage's card network partner, supporting the debit card capabilities within the service







AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced at Sage Future for Partners Amsterdam partnerships with Mastercard and Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading brands, as it develops integrated financial services for small businesses across the European markets where Sage operates. Mastercard will serve as Sage's card network partner, supporting debit card capabilities within the service, while Adyen will provide Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure and onboarding for the first implementation in France.

Across Europe, small businesses are running their finances across a growing number of tools.

Accounting software is now one part of a wider financial stack, and new e-invoicing and digital reporting requirements are arriving market by market. Sage is developing services that bring banking, payments and reconciliation into the software small businesses already use, starting with France and expanding across its European markets.

That growing complexity is reflected in Mastercard research, which shows that European SMEs use five digital business tools on average, with 70% saying integrated tools are critical to their business. By connecting banking services with accounting workflows, Sage aims to reduce the need for businesses to move between systems, re-enter information and reconcile transactions separately.

"Small businesses shouldn't have to move between separate systems to manage their finances," said Derk Bleeker, Chief Commercial Officer, Sage. "We're developing services that bring more of those everyday activities into the software they already use to run their business. This is the first implementation of our broader European Banking-as-a-Service strategy and an important step in helping customers manage more of their financial activity through Sage."

Bringing financial operations into one place

Small businesses often use separate systems to manage accounting records, make payments, monitor company spending and reconcile transactions. Moving between those systems can create additional administration, duplicate effort and make it harder to maintain an accurate, up-to-date view of their financial position.

Research from Oliver Wyman found that 53% of SMBs surveyed across France, Germany and the Netherlands identified accounting and ERP software as their preferred platform for accessing embedded finance products, while 64% planned to use new or additional embedded finance products through their software provider within the following 12 months.

Designed to complement customers' existing banking relationships, the service will bring together business account, debit card, payment and reconciliation capabilities within Sage software.

When bank accounts and debit cards live inside Sage, everyday banking happens seamlessly in the background. Books update automatically as money moves, reducing the need to move between separate systems and giving businesses a real-time view of their cash position instead of yesterday's snapshot.

"Small businesses are at their best when they can focus their time and energy on growing their business, not navigating fragmented financial tools," said Mark Barnett, Global Head of Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard. "By bringing payments and financial services directly into the Sage experience, we're helping make everyday financial management simpler and more connected. Starting in Europe, we see an opportunity to bring this more connected approach to small businesses around the world."

Bringing Banking-as-a-Service to Sage customers

The first implementation is planned for Sage 50, Sage 100 and Sage Active in France, with Adyen providing Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure and onboarding. Sage expects its approach and provider arrangements to vary across markets as it develops the strategy across Europe.

Customers will be able to make payments, manage company spending using debit cards and keep banking activity connected with their accounting in Sage. The service is designed to complement customers' existing banking relationships rather than replace them.

Bringing banking services and accounting workflows together also strengthens the proposition Sage partners can take to customers, giving small businesses more of the capabilities they need through a connected financial experience.

"Financial services belong within the platforms businesses already use," said Nicole Olbe, President, EMEA at Adyen. "The future of finance is embedded. By powering Sage with Adyen's Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure, we are providing the enterprise-grade engine that makes this possible, allowing Sage to transform its software into a comprehensive financial hub where small businesses can manage accounts, payments, and reconciliation all in one place."

About Sage

Sage creates the confidence businesses are built on. Our finance, HR and payroll technology supports the critical work millions of small and mid-sized businesses and accountants depend on - helping them navigate complexity, reduce risk and make better decisions. As AI transforms how that work gets done, Sage provides the essential platform for the people who need to get it right, bringing together trusted technology, deep domain expertise and the connected services they rely on every day. We extend that commitment by using our time, resources and experience to help create opportunity in the communities where we live and work.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Sage as described in this release underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new merchants over the years.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.?www.mastercard.com

Notes to editors

Supporting Q&A

What is Sage developing with Mastercard and Adyen?

Sage is developing integrated financial services that bring business account, debit card, payment and reconciliation capabilities into the software small businesses use to manage their finances. Mastercard will support the debit card capabilities as Sage's card network partner, while Adyen will provide Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure and onboarding for the first implementation in France. How will integrated banking and accounting help small businesses?

Bringing banking and accounting workflows together is designed to reduce the need for small businesses to move between separate systems, re-enter information and reconcile transactions separately. Banking activity can stay connected with accounting workflows, helping businesses maintain a more up-to-date view of their financial position. Will businesses need to replace their existing bank account to use the service?

No. The service is designed to complement customers' existing banking relationships rather than replace them. It will give customers another way to manage payments, company spending and banking activity alongside their accounting workflows in Sage. Which Sage products will the service be available through?

The first implementation is planned for Sage 50, Sage 100 and Sage Active in France, with Adyen providing the Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure and onboarding. Sage expects its approach and provider arrangements to vary across markets as it develops its strategy across Europe Why are accounting platforms increasingly being used to access financial services?

Small businesses increasingly manage their finances across multiple digital tools. Research cited in the release from Oliver Wyman found that 53% of SMBs surveyed across France, Germany and the Netherlands identified accounting and ERP software as their preferred platform for accessing embedded finance products, while 64% planned to use new or additional embedded finance products through their software provider within the following 12 months. What will customers be able to do with Sage's planned financial services?

The planned service will bring together a business account, debit cards, payments and reconciliation within Sage software. Customers will be able to make payments, manage company spending using debit cards and keep banking activity connected with their accounting workflows. Where will Sage introduce these financial services first?

The first implementation is planned for France across Sage 50, Sage 100 and Sage Active. It forms part of Sage's broader European Banking-as-a-Service strategy, with Sage developing integrated financial services across the European markets where it operates.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Media Contact Erin Brooks erin.brooks@sage.com 561-693-9471