Total Metals Corp.: Total Metals Confirms Bonanza-Grade Gold up to 102 g/t Au in Chip Sampling at Menary Project, Bordering Coeur Mining's Rainy River Claims in Ontario

Bonanza-Grade Wall-Rock Mineralization at Galbraith "A": Follow-up chip sampling returned 102 g/t Au (over 0.11m in altered felsic dyke) and 31.7 g/t Au (over 0.25m in mafic volcanic).

High-Grade Intervals & Visible Gold at Wagg Zone: Vertical panel chip sampling returned 13.6 g/t Au over 1.20 metres (Pit B) and 23.4 g/t Au over 0.28 metres with visible gold (Pit A).

Drill Targeting Underway: High-resolution property-wide drone magnetics completed in October; data integration is underway to finalize 2027 drill targets alongside exploration permitting.



TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Metals Corp. ("TotalMetals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TT) (OTCQB: TTTMF) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce assay results from a follow-up sampling program at the Menary Gold Property (the "Project") located in Northwestern Ontario. Strategically located 18 km northeast of the Rainy River Gold Mine (Figure 1) -and sharing a direct southern boundary with the Rainy River Gold Mine claim block recently acquired by Coeur Mining Inc. in its ~US$7 billion acquisition of New Gold Inc.-Menary continues to demonstrate exceptional high-grade gold endowment across multiple surface zones.

(Note: 1 ppm Au is equivalent to 1 g/t Au)

"Returning 102 g/t and 31.7 g/t gold from chip sampling is a step forward in unlocking the scale of the Menary Project. Situated directly bordering Coeur Mining's Rainy River land package, Menary continues to demonstrate exceptional bonanza-grade tenor. With our high-resolution drone magnetic survey now complete, we are integrating geophysical and surface data to define high-priority drill targets for our upcoming 2027 exploration campaign," commented Total Metals Executive Chairman Michael Dehn.





Figure 1. Regional geology of the Rainy River greenstone belt showing the location of the Menary Gold property.

Work Description and Results

Exploration by previous operators have identified four high-grade gold showings at Menary including Galbraith "A", Wagg, New Shear and Road zones. Limited historic exploration was focussed and mostly limited to the immediate area of the showings with the most advanced work (including trenching, channel sampling and drilling) done at Galbraith "A" and Wagg zones (see December 22, 2025 news release for summary). Historical grab sample results from previous operators returned values of up to 8,120 g/t gold in the Galbraith "A" zone and 186.5 g/t gold in the Wagg zone. Figure 2 is a geology map of the property showing the locations of these zones and distribution of all sampling done to date.





Figure 2. Menary property geology and gold occurrences.

In September 2026, a team of Company geologists visited the Menary property to assess future drilling locations, make observations on gold distribution and take additional samples. A total of 11 samples were taken across both veins and separately adjacent wall-rocks. Where possible, samples were taken as chips across the interval rather than a grab samples in order be more representative. Results from the sampling are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Description and location of significant chip samples from the follow-up (Phase 2) sampling program at the Menary property.

Sample Number Interval

(m)* Zone Easting Northing Description Mineralization Present Au (g/t) E5551170 Grab Galbraith "A" 435648 5426707 Quartz Vein / silicified mafic volcanic Moderate gossan 0.108 E5551171 0.25 Galbraith "A" 435720 5426595 Mafic volcanic None noted 31.7 E5551172 0.11 Galbraith "A" 435720 5426595 Felsic dyke Hematite staining 102 E5551173 0.20 Galbraith "A" 435720 5426595 Quartz Vein / silicified mafic volcanic None noted 0.109 E5551174 0.50 Galbraith "A" 435720 5426595 Silicified mafic volcanic / felsic dyke None noted 0.304 E5551175 1.40 (v) Wagg (Pit F) 435620 5425899 Quartz vein / silicified mafic volcanic Trace disseminated pyrite 0.687 E5551176 1.20 (v) Wagg (Pit B) 435653 5425833 Quartz vein Disseminated pyrite 13.6 E5551177 0.90 (v) Wagg (Pit B) 435656 5425833 Quartz vein / mafic volcanic None noted 0.056 E5551178 0.28 Wagg (Pit A) 435668 5425819 Quartz vein Speck visible gold, trace sulphides 23.4 E5551179 0.28 Wagg (Pit A) 435665 5425820 Quartz vein None noted 1.841 E5551180 0.20 Wagg (Pit A) 435665 5425820 Quartz vein None noted 2.999

Coordinate datum NAD83 / Zone 15

*Intervals designated with v represent vertical panels on a vertical face. All other samples are horizontal.

Figure 3 shows the location of significant chip samples taken at Galbraith "A" at a section of trenching and channel sampling completed by previous operators in 2011. Trenching exposed prominent quartz veining varying from 0.3 to 1 m in width over 150 metres. Samples E5551171 to E5551174 represent a series of chip samples adjacent to a historic channel sample of 45.379 g/t Au / 1.0 m which transects a continuous 45 metres strike length of quartz vein with high-grade gold values (Figure 4). The chip samples returned high-grade values of 102 g/t and 31.7 g/t in altered felsic intrusive and mafic volcanic. A notable feature of this high-grade vein trend is the strong association of gold with reddish hematite alteration within both the wall rock and vein-cutting fractures, even where sulphide mineralization is weak or absent.





Figure 3. Southeast portion of the Galbraith "A" trench showing location of chip sampling results (in call-out box) in relation to historic channel sampling. Historic channel sample results are shown in smaller highlighted font.





Figure 4. Photos showing Galbraith "A" stripped vein with historic channels labelled. A) Looking southeast from 17.97 g/t Au channel labelled in Figure 2. B) Looking east in area where sampling was done as disclosed in this release.

Figure 5 shows the location of chip samples taken at the Wagg zone in relation to previous grab samples from previous operators as well as from earlier in 2026. From 1992 to 1994 a 1,000 ton bulk sample was taken from shallow pits by a previous operator, producing 346.1 ounces of gold and 14.6 ounces of silver. The conclusion of the study was that the gold was free milling amenable to gravity separation. Visible gold was noted in sample E5551178 from vein A which assayed 23.4 g/t gold. Disseminated pyrite was associated with the other significant sample from B which returned a value of 13.6 g/t gold.





Figure 5. Wagg zone showing location of chip sampling results (in call-out boxes) in relation to historic and previous 2026 grab samples. Other historic and earlier 2026 results are shown in smaller highlighted font.

Ongoing Work and Next Steps

To further advance targeting and continue testing the gold potential on the property, the anticipated next steps for the project are:

Revise property geological interpretation and targeting framework using recently completed high resolution drone magnetic survey. The survey was completed in late October with derived products anticipated to be received in coming weeks.

Submit a comprehensive advanced exploration permit for exploration drilling and expanded surface trenching to be completed in 2027.

Cautionary Notes on Grab Samples and Historical Information

Grab samples, as discussed in this press release, are derived from a selective rock sampling field method used to assess mineralization at a showing or other geologic features of interest in outcrop and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property as a whole. The assay grades of these samples should be considered as indicative of the presence of mineralization, not as an average grade.

With respect to historical grab samples channel sampling and bulk sampling work, the Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the historical information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating the historical results.

QA/QC Procedures

Rock samples were inserted and sealed in plastic bags together with sample tags. All samples were securely delivered by Company personnel to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation and gold analysis, including initial 30 g fire assay AAS finish (202-051) and subsequent overlimit as applicable, was completed in Thunder Bay. All 4-Acid digestion and 48 multi-element analysis (ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish, 201-071) was done at AGAT's Calgary location. As required, any sample >10 g/t Au was re-assayed with gravimetric (202-064) and metallic screen (202-121) methods. Internal laboratory standards and blanks were also analyzed by AGAT and reported with the certified assay results.

Menary Gold Project

The 275.6-hectare Menary property, located 18 km northeast of Coeur Mining's Rainy River Gold Mine, is a property optioned from Destroismaisons CLM Holdings Corporation, where the Company may earn 100% interest in the property (see March 24, 2026 news release for full details).

Qualified Person

Robert Penczak, M.Sc., P.Geo (Ontario), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release.

About Total Metals Corp.

Total Metals also owns 100% of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake Project covering 958 hectares in two gold properties located along the Trans-Canada Highway straddling the Manitoba / Ontario border. The Purdex Zone on the High Lake property has significant exploration potential and will be the primary target for initial exploration and potential future mining activities. The West Hawk Lake property is comprised of a single mineral lease, located within southeastern Manitoba. The Company has an option on the Menary gold property, strategically located in the Kenora Mining Division of Ontario, sharing a common southern boundary with the Rainy River claims being acquired by Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") following its ~US$7 billion acquisition of New Gold Inc. The most recent addition to the Company is the Pick Lake property, consisting of 75 claims and a mining lease covering over 5,260 hectares, accessible via a road connected to the Trans-Canada Highway to the south. The Pick Lake critical minerals deposit has an average strike length of approximately 250m and a depth extension tested between 300 to 1200m.

Total Metals Corp. is focused on developing and advancing its high-grade gold and critical mineral assets located in Eastern Canada. The Electrolode Project is targeting high-potential critical mineral plus gold resources and targets in three favorable geologic trends, located near major mines in the Red Lake Gold camp and is strategically located between Kinross Gold's Great Bear Project and First Mining Gold's Springpole Project. The Electrolode Project is fully permitted for exploration drilling and hosts 10 historic mineralized zones with significant expansion potential plus new, untested targets ready for further exploration.

www.totalmetalscorp.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in its policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Tyler Thorburn

Investor Relations

info@totalmetalscorp.com

(416) 873-7662

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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