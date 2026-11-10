Silver Range Resources Ltd.: 3D Induced Polarization Survey Identifies a Large Drill Target at East Goldfield

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSX-V:SNG] ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a three-dimensional induced polarization and resistivity (3D-IP) survey at the East Goldfield Property in Nye County, Nevada.

The 3D-IP survey was conducted over the western portion of the East Goldfield property and identified a large zone of elevated chargeability associated with surface lithocap and ledge-style epithermal high sulphidation mineralization. This anomaly is interpreted to define the limits of a high sulphidation cell and includes the historic Tom Keane Mine and a drill target defined by historic drilling in the immediate mine- area.

Embedded within the broader anomaly is a higher chargeability core defined by inverted chargeability in excess of 6.5 millivolts per volt. This core target is 1200 metres (m) long, up to 700 m wide, occurs at an average depth below surface of about 150 m and is open at depth. Within the core target are steeply-dipping zones of coincident elevated chargeability and resistivity which may pinpoint critical high-sulphidation feeder zones, known to host higher grade gold mineralization in high sulphidation systems.

The core target is northwest of the Tom Keane Mine and its associated drill target. It occurs in faulted and intensely alunite-altered pyroclastic rocks of the Milltown Andesite. This formation hosts high-grade high sulphidation gold mineralization at the Goldfield Main district, eight kilometres (km) to the west along a common structural corridor. Silver Range intends to design and permit a drill program to test the core target.

The 3D-IP survey was conducted by Big Sky Geophysics of Bozeman, MT. The survey was conducted in the time domain using an expanding pole-dipole array and employing 50 m receiving dipoles, read to the 10th separation. The survey covered 28 line-km along lines spaced 300 m apart orthogonal to geologic strike and an additional 3 line-km along a detail line sited along the axis of the core zone described above. Results were inverted in both two and three dimensions using RES2DINV and RES3DINV software. The inverted chargeability and resistivity results are considered reliable to depths ranging from 250 to 500 m below surface depending upon source-body geometry.

Additional information about the East Goldfield Property and this new target, including an updated video presentation may be found on the Silver Range website at:

https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/east-goldfield/

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 34 properties, 14 of which are currently optioned to others, and also retains eight royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/3d-induced-polarization-survey-identifies-a-large-drill-target-at-east-goldfield-1248945