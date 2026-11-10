One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has become a partner in ORA by Casa Tua, an iconic branded residential and mixed-use tower in Miami's Brickell district (Florida, USA), alongside Fortune International Group. The partnership marks ONE's entry into the Miami real estate market and expands its US presence following its investments in the Nashville metropolitan area, Tennessee.

One United Properties enters this joint venture as a partner alongside Fortune International Group, the project's developer. ONE and its co-investors are investing USD 43 million in the project company. The investment is made mainly through a Romania-based vehicle controlled by ONE, with ONE's US managing partner ERA5 Real Estate, owned by David Flusberg, co-investing alongside it. The total development cost of the project is expected to exceed USD 1 billion.

This partnership allows ONE to combine its experience in large mixed-use developments with Fortune's established local development and sales capabilities. Fortune International Group is a leading luxury real estate platform founded by Edgardo Defortuna, with a track record of more than 40 years shaping the high-end South Florida real estate market. Its Miami-based operation is internally integrated with the region's most extensive sales and marketing network. Casa Tua provides the project's hospitality brand and lifestyle concept. Founded in Miami in 2001 by Miky and Leticia Grendene, the brand combines dining, hospitality and private members' clubs, with locations in Miami Beach, New York, Aspen, Paris and Capri, and Casa Tua Cucina restaurants in Miami's Brickell and Wynwood. Several new locations are planned for the coming years. ORA is the first residential tower to carry the Casa Tua name.

"Miami is a central focus of our US growth strategy, and ORA by Casa Tua gives us the opportunity to establish our presence in one of the world's most dynamic residential markets, alongside Fortune, a partner with decades of experience in South Florida. Our ambition is to build a lasting US business through carefully selected investments, with the same discipline that guides us in Romania. The measure of success is the long-term value we create for our shareholders", said Victor Capitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

"We've been very deliberate about the partners we bring into ORA by Casa Tua, and One United Properties shares our conviction in the long-term strength of Miami and the caliber of development this market demands. Their investment in ORA is a strong endorsement of the project, the continued international appeal of Brickell and the vision we have established for this development. We look forward to bringing together our respective expertise to deliver something truly distinctive for Miami", said Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group.

"After many months analyzing deals of all shapes and sizes, ORA stood out for its prime Brickell location, approved development plans, strong pre-sales and world-class partners. Miami will remain one of the world's most dynamic investment destinations in the years ahead. Together with Fortune and Casa Tua, we will deliver an iconic landmark on Miami's spectacular skyline for decades to come", added David Flusberg, Founder of ERA5 and One United Properties' US Managing Partner.

ORA by Casa Tua is located at 1210 Brickell Avenue, in the heart of Brickell, Miami's rapidly growing financial and urban lifestyle district. Designed by Arquitectonica, with interiors by Milan-based m2atelier, the 77-story tower will rise approximately 292 meters (957 feet), making it one of the tallest residential towers in Miami, and will combine branded residences with restaurants, commercial, wellness and office space. The tower will comprise 533 units, from studios to four-bedroom apartments, including several sky suites and penthouses with panoramic views of Brickell, Biscayne Bay and Coconut Grove. Residences will be delivered fully furnished and ready to move in. Owners will be able to live in them year-round or, when they are away, place them in an optional rental program internally managed by Casa Tua.

ORA by Casa Tua will feature four Casa Tua restaurant and market concepts Terra, Uva, Fuoco and Vento spanning approximately 25,000 sq ft, as well as a wellness center and a co-working space, all open to the public. On the 77th floor, the tower will host a private members' club operated by Casa Tua. Owners and their guests will also enjoy private amenities, including pools, fitness facilities and a three-story sky garden. The project plan has been approved by the City of Miami, and construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Miami, and Brickell in particular, continues to prove itself as a destination for capital and talent. The city combines a high quality of life and a warm climate all year round with a vibrant cultural scene, an international community and an attractive tax environment. The city has attracted a long series of high-profile corporate relocations in sectors ranging from finance to technology.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, office and mixed-use real estate listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Romania. The company has been developing and managing a portfolio of landmark properties, with a focus on urban regeneration and real estate investments.

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL GROUP Synonymous with excellence, quality, customer service and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of luxury, Fortune International Group has been a recognized leader in development, sales, and marketing since 1983. With over 7,000 units and 9 million square feet of projects delivered, the company's prestigious development portfolio includes many of the most prominent residential properties in South Florida.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110485346/en/

Contacts:

Hudson Sandler

Emily Dillon/Lucy Wollam

One@hudsonsandler.com