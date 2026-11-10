Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Juno Industries Ltd. (TSXV: JUNO) (FSE: Z0Z0) ("Juno Industries" or the "Company"), a Canadian defence technology company building advanced military and dual-use technology, today announced a strategic expansion of its market focus, shifting from a primarily domestic approach to a broader international growth strategy.

In line with the Government of Canada's export goals and new strategic agreements, the Company is committed to pursuing partnerships and contracting opportunities that strengthen operational readiness within the changing security environment.

"As a Pacific nation, the wider Indo-Pacific region has become a strategic focus for us at Juno Industries," said Harjit Sajjan, Executive Chairman of Juno Industries. "The majority of the world's population lives within this region and there is a need for modernization, across each sub-region, and universally across the entire territory."

"We recognize that Canada's prosperity is deeply tied to the security of the broader region," continued Sajjan.

Juno Industries Executive Chairman Meets with Vietnamese Delegation

In late September, Juno Industries' Executive Chairman and Canada's Former Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, was invited to meet with Vietnam's General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, in Ottawa.

Their visit marked the first official visit to Canada by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973, and resulted in a newly announced Strategic Partnership between Canada and Vietnam(1).





Figure 1 Canada's Former Minister of National Defence and Executive Chairman of Juno Industries, left. Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, right.

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Bilateral Dialogue between Juno Industries and Indo-Pacific Partners

Members of the Juno Industries leadership and technology teams were recently invited to the Philippines, one of Canada's fastest growing and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, to meet with key stakeholders aligned with the Company's dual-use technologies.

Domestic Support for International Expansion

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy actively promotes global competitiveness. Under its Defence Industrial Strategy, the Government of Canada has outlined its commitment to increasing Canadian defence exports by up to 50 per cent2, encouraging Canadian defence companies to seek international opportunities. Global market involvement supports economic prosperity, revenue growth, and a strengthened and renewed defence sector.

"Juno Industries aims to deliver the necessary tools to the Canadian Armed Forces and international partners to ensure prosperity, endurance and perseverance through potential future conflict," said Hunter Scharfe, CEO of Juno Industries. "While contributing to building Canada's domestic industrial capacity remains a priority, it is a strategic necessity for us to become part of the broader defence and security network."

1 https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2026/09/24/joint-statement-strategic-partnership-between-canada-and-viet-nam

2Government of Canada, Department of National Defence, Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy: Security, Sovereignty and Prosperity (February 2026) https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports-publications/industrial-strategy/security-sovereignty-prosperity.html

About Juno Industries Ltd.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence neo-prime. Committed to working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying AI-native command and control software, persistent sensor fabrics and building custom solutions, to strengthen national security, sovereignty and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JUNO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Hunter Scharfe, CEO, President & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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