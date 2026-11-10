H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeck raises financial guidance for 2026

Lundbeck raises financial guidance for 2026

VALBY, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) raises its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates (CER).

Lundbeck has increased its 2026 revenue outlook, primarily reflecting the continued strong performance of Vyepti in the U.S. and stronger-than-expected performance from Partner Markets.

The increase in expected adjusted EBITDA growth is primarily driven by higher revenue. Lundbeck now expects R&D investments of approximately DKK 5.6 - 5.7 billion. The updated guidance at CER is outlined below:

Financial guidance for 2026 Previous 2026 guidance Revised 2026 guidance Total revenue growth at CER 7% to 9% 11% to 12% Adjusted EBITDA growth at CER 8% to 14% 15% to 19%

Additional information will be available in the company announcement: financial report for the period 1 January to 30 September 2026.

The revised 2026 guidance is based on the assumptions outlined in the forthcoming financial report for the period 1 January to 30 September 2026. (Company announcement No. 800/2026) to be announced shortly.

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Contacts

Jens Høyer

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

JSHR@lundbeck.com

+45 30 83 45 01

Anders Crillesen

Senior Director, External & Internal Relations

AECE@lundbeck.com

+45 29 79 12 86

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This company announcement contains forward-looking statements that provide our expectations or forecasts of future events such as new product introductions, product approvals and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might", or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results include, among others, interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, delay or failure of development projects, production or distribution problems, unexpected contract breaches or terminations, government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for Lundbeck's products, introduction of competing products, Lundbeck's ability to successfully market both new and existing products, exposure to product liability and other lawsuits, changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof, and unexpected growth in costs and expenses.

The forward-looking statements in this document and oral presentations made on behalf of Lundbeck speak only as at the date of this document. Lundbeck does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this document or oral presentations made on behalf of Lundbeck, nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of the presentation or in relation to actual results, unless otherwise required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ottiliavej 9, 2500 Valby, Denmark

+45 3630 1311

info@lundbeck.com

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