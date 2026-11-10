Iveco Group N.V. at Fenatran 2026: showcasing products, technology and services in Latin America

Turin, Italy and São Paulo, Brazil, 10th November 2026. Iveco Group is participating in Fenatran 2026, held from 9 to 13 November in São Paulo, Brazil, showcasing the capabilities of its IVECO, FPT and IVECO CAPITAL brands and highlighting its continued commitment to customers across Latin America.

The Group's presence at the region's leading transport and logistics exhibition reflects a long-standing industrial, engineering and commercial focus throughout the continent. Latin America accounted for 12% of Iveco Group's net revenues in 2025, and Brazil and Argentina, with their approximately 4,000 employees, are home to the Group's most significant industrial and engineering operations outside Europe, including vehicle and powertrain manufacturing, product development, research and logistics activities that support customers across the region.

Today, approximately 250,000 IVECO trucks operate in Latin America, reflecting the brand's growing role in supporting transport and logistics activities in key markets. At Fenatran 2026, IVECO is presenting a vision rooted in its Italian DNA and centred on the customer, revolving around its new brand positioning anchored to three pillars: Motion By Design, Motion Through Experience and Motion as Family.

The IVECO booth is hosting a display of its vast ecosystem of products and services, together with the regional launch of the Daily 4x4 and Daily CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) light commercial vehicles. There are also several new versions of the Tector medium-duty truck, including one with an automated gearbox and another with an enlarged cab. On display in the heavy-duty segment are the S-Way CNG and the special edition S-Way Vulcano, with its high-end customisations, to be produced in a limited series of 50 vehicles. All the vehicles are powered by FPT engines. IVECO CAPITAL will be present to showcase financing solutions that can be tailored to a variety of customer requirements and business models for the Latin America region.

In its space, FPT is highlighting its multi-energy strategy and its role as a provider of powertrain technologies for different applications and market requirements. With more than one million engines in operation throughout Latin America, the brand benefits from a solid regional presence that includes industrial operations in Brazil and Argentina, a research and development centre in Brazil, and an extensive network supporting customers across the region.

The exhibition also provides the occasion for FPT to announce two partnerships that reinforce its commitment to innovation and the development of local capabilities. The first is a technological collaboration with WEG, a global leader in electrical equipment and industrial technology, focused on exploring extended-range electrification solutions, while leveraging complementary expertise in power generation, alternative fuels and electrified systems. The second is a partnership with SENAI to establish an engine emissions testing facility at the Group's site in Sete Lagoas, Minas Gerais, further strengthening local engineering and testing capabilities in support of operations in Brazil and Argentina.

Beyond Fenatran, Iveco Group continues to invest throughout the region. Earlier this year, Iveco Group announced approximately €160 million (R$1 billion) in investments in Brazil through 2028, aimed at modernising industrial processes, developing new vehicles and engines, and adopting new technologies. A recent example is the inauguration of the new Parts Distribution Centre in Pouso Alegre, Minas Gerais, serving IVECO, IVECO BUS and FPT. The investment in this facility came to approximately €15 million (R$93 million) and has increased operational capacity by 40%, supporting faster service to the dealer network and end customers.

This year's edition of Fenatran takes place at the beginning of a new phase in the history of Iveco Group. Following its acquisition by Tata Motors, the Group is now part of a larger global commercial mobility enterprise. The combination brings together complementary brands, capabilities and geographic footprints: a presence in more than 130 countries, combined revenues of approximately €21 billion and sales volumes of about 590,000 units per year. Global capabilities of this magnitude together with proven local expertise is the winning formula to continue meeting the needs of customers and leading the evolution of commercial transport in Latin America.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd. and part of a leading global commercial mobility enterprise, is a major player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group's financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

Michelle Samson, Tel: +39 366 654 2877

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

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