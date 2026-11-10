Volvo Construction Equipment: Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot wins Red Dot Award for seamless in-cab digital experience

Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot wins Red Dot Award for seamless in-cab digital experience

ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has won a Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design for Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot, recognizing its digital experience.

The platform brings machine functions, communication, media and productivity tools together in one operator environment. It delivers a familiar experience across Volvo CE machines while adapting to different applications.

By integrating controls, camera views and productivity tools, Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot reduces reliance on multiple screens and add-on systems. It lowers complexity and cognitive load, helping operators focus on the task at hand. "Great experience design makes complex technology simple and intuitive for the people using it," said Mikael Lundaby, Head of Experience Design at Volvo Group Design.

Consistent where it matters, tailored where it counts

A hauler, excavator and wheel loader perform different jobs, yet operators may work across them. Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot keeps navigation, visual structure, interaction logic and common functions consistent. Contextual features and tailored work modes are optimized for each machine's tasks, supporting easier movement between machines and less time spent on training.

Safety and productivity in one platform

Camera views and machine-specific widgets help operators understand their surroundings. On a hauler climbing a steep incline, front cameras activate automatically to restore visibility over the crest. On excavators, Volvo Smart View and Obstacle Detection help operators stay aware of people and obstacles. Because Co-Pilot and the machine system work as one, safety functions can act directly on the machine.

Productivity tools include payload monitoring, Dig Assist for precise digging, stability functions and boundary stop warnings. Relevant information and actions are presented in context to help reduce distraction and support efficient work.

Built on a scalable architecture, Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot provides a foundation for future digital services and connected solutions across Volvo CE's portfolio. Over-the-air updates can deliver improvements throughout a machine's life. The platform is available in the Volvo A50 articulated hauler, winner of the 2026 Red Dot Product Design Award.

Introduced at bauma 2016, Volvo Co-Pilot has evolved through collaboration between Volvo CE, Volvo Group and CPAC Systems. The 2026 award was presented at the Red Dot Gala in Berlin on 6 November.

For more information, visit https://www.volvoce.com/global/en/news-and-events/news-and-stories/2026/integrated-volvo-co-pilot-wins-red-dot-award-for-seamless-in-cab-digital-experience/.

Volvo CE provides construction equipment and services, including haulers, loaders, excavators, electric machines and charging solutions.

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