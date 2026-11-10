Trane Technologies commits $1 million over three years to expand Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator skilled trades training to strengthen critical talent pipelines

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced a $1 million grant over three years to Goodwill Industries International (GII) to expand the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator (GCTA), a national training program that helps job seekers facing barriers to employment prepare for entry-level, high-demand careers in the growing clean energy economy.

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Representatives from Trane Technologies and Goodwill Industries International mark the new partnership to expand pathways into skilled trades and clean tech careers through the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator, supported by a $1 million, three-year commitment from Trane Technologies.

The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator is an intensive four- to five-week workforce development program that combines classroom instruction, at least 50 percent hands-on lab training, employability coaching and direct connections to local employers. To help address barriers that can prevent talented individuals from entering the skilled trades, participants also receive weekly stipends, personalized career navigation and wraparound support services.

Over three years, Trane Technologies' funding will help five local Goodwill organizations expand skilled trades training in their communities, equipping nearly 500 participants with industry-recognized credentials and hands-on technical skills.

In its first year, Trane Technologies' investment will support expanded cohort capacity and national instructor certifications for the HVAC and heat pump training pathway in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina. In St. Paul, Minnesota, the investment will enable Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota to expand its existing solar training pathway to include HVAC and heat pump instruction and complete a dedicated hands-on training lab. In years two and three, the partnership will expand to three additional markets.

"The future of energy requires both breakthrough climate technologies and a highly skilled workforce ready to deploy and maintain them in communities around the world," said Carrie Ruddy, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Trane Technologies. "We're proud to partner with Goodwill Industries International to expand access to career training and pathways into critical skilled trades. Through this collaboration, we are opening doors to rewarding, long-term careers while helping build the workforce needed to support more sustainable homes, buildings and communities."

"Across the country, demand for clean energy and HVAC technicians is growing rapidly, yet too many capable individuals still face barriers to accessing those opportunities," said Monique Baptiste, Chief Mission Officer of Goodwill Industries International. "We are working to bridge that gap through the proven Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator, and our partnership with Trane Technologies will help expand our reach and impact. Together, we are equipping more people in our communities with the technical skills, credentials and confidence to build family-sustaining careers in the growing clean energy sector."

Since launching in 2024, the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator has reached nearly 1,000 graduates with a 92% graduation rate and placed hundreds of participants into competitive employment.

Trane Technologies' support of Goodwill Industries International and the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator aligns with the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments and its efforts to expand access to green and STEM education and career pathways that help prepare the next generation to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Goodwill Industries International

Goodwill works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work. For nearly 125 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 150 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Learn more at goodwill.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the timing, allocation, and anticipated benefits of our multi-year grant to Goodwill Industries International and the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator; projections on anticipated participant enrollment, credentialing, training plans and goals, and job placement; our outlook for labor and workforce demands for clean energy and HVAC technicians; and our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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