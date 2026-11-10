Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market worth $6.21 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market is projected to grow from USD 4.84 billion in 2026 to USD 6.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 201 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 195 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.84 billion

USD 4.84 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.21 billion

USD 6.21 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.1%

Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Trends & Insights:

The global yellow phosphorus and derivatives market is projected to see steady growth during the forecast period, supported by strong demand across fertilizers, flame retardants, specialty chemicals, and battery applications. As a critical industrial chemical, yellow phosphorus is converted into thermal phosphoric acid and phosphorus pentoxide, with its derivatives serving key roles in agriculture, agrochemicals, food processing, plastics, and animal nutrition. Its adaptability across supply forms and widespread use in agriculture, chemicals, energy storage, and pharmaceuticals highlight its significance. Growth is further driven by rising global food requirements, reliance on phosphate-based fertilizers, innovation in advanced materials, and the expanding applications of chemicals and energy storage solutions.

The Asia Pacific yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4%.

The thermal phosphoric acid segment dominated the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, accounting for a share of 42.7% of the market, in terms of volume, in 2025.

Solid form is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Fertilizers application is expected to dominate the market.

The agriculture segment dominated the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, accounting for a share of 40.9% of the market, in terms of value, in 2025.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., NDPP, Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and JIANGSU CHENGXING PHOSPH- CHEMICALS CO., LTD. were identified as some of the leading players in this market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Yibin Tianyuan Group Co., Ltd., Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical Co., Ltd., among others, have become leading startups or SMEs because they identify niche gaps early and deliver solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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Yellow phosphorus plays a critical role as a base material in the production of various phosphorus-based derivatives such as thermal phosphoric acid, phosphorus trichloride, and phosphorus pentoxide, which are widely used in fertilizers, pesticides, flame retardants, and specialty chemicals. These derivatives make yellow phosphorus indispensable in industries ranging from agriculture and chemicals to electronics and energy storage. The market is also shaped by the availability of yellow phosphorus in different forms solid, liquid, and slurry each serving specific industrial requirements, whether in large-scale chemical processing or precision-based applications. While agriculture remains a traditional demand driver due to its extensive use in fertilizers, the rising importance of yellow phosphorus in flame retardants and lithium-ion batteries highlights its growing relevance in modern technologies and sustainability-focused industries. This blend of established applications and emerging opportunities is creating a strong growth pathway, making yellow phosphorus an essential input for both conventional and next-generation industrial demand.

The thermal phosphoric acid segment is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market by derivative during the forecast period.

Thermal phosphoric acid, by derivative, is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, driven primarily by its extensive application in fertilizer production. As a key intermediate, thermal phosphoric acid is widely used to manufacture phosphate-based fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP), which are essential for enhancing crop yields and meeting the demands of global food security. Beyond agriculture, thermal phosphoric acid finds significant use in the food and beverage industry as an additive and acidulant, in pharmaceuticals for medicinal formulations, and in industrial sectors for metal treatment and cleaning processes. The compound's versatility and critical role across multiple industries ensure a steady and expanding demand base. Additionally, the rapid growth in agricultural activities in emerging economies, combined with increasing food consumption worldwide, further cements thermal phosphoric acid's position as the leading derivative segment, driving overall growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market.

Based on end use, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Agriculture, by end use, is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, owing to its central role in the production of fertilizers that sustain global food demand. Yellow phosphorus serves as a critical raw material for manufacturing thermal phosphoric acid, which is then used to produce widely applied phosphate fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP). With rising population levels, shrinking arable land, and the growing need for higher crop yields, the reliance on phosphorus-based fertilizers has intensified, particularly in regions with expanding agricultural activities. Additionally, government initiatives and policies supporting modern farming practices and fertilizer usage further amplify this demand. As agriculture remains the backbone of food security and rural economies, its consistent dependence on yellow phosphorus-based derivatives ensures that the segment maintains dominance in market share while continuing to drive the overall growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market.

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Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives industry, due to its strong industrial base and expanding agricultural activities. The region hosts some of the world's largest fertilizer producers, making it a major consumer of thermal phosphoric acid derived from yellow phosphorus, which is essential for producing phosphate-based fertilizers. Rapid population growth and increasing food demand have further intensified the need for fertilizers across major economies such as China and India, thereby driving consumption. Additionally, Asia Pacific has a well-established chemical manufacturing sector that utilizes yellow phosphorus derivatives in applications ranging from flame retardants and pesticides to pharmaceuticals and electronics. The region also benefits from abundant raw material availability and lower production costs, which strengthen its role as a leading producer and exporter of yellow phosphorus and its derivatives. Together, these factors position Asia Pacific at the forefront of the global market, accounting for the largest share and acting as a key driver of industry growth.

Key Players

Leading players in yellow phosphorus & derivatives companies are Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), NDPP (Kazakhstan), Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), Bayer AG (Germany), and Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China).

Revenue Shift



The global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is projected to grow from USD 4.84 billion in 2026 to USD 6.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is growing due to rising demand from agriculture, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and emerging energy-storage applications. Increasing agricultural production and the need to improve crop yields are supporting the consumption of phosphorus-based fertilizers and crop protection chemicals. At the same time, expanding chemical and pharmaceutical industries are driving demand for phosphorus derivatives used as intermediates in manufacturing processes and specialty formulations. The growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate batteries, is creating additional opportunities for phosphorus-based materials and high-purity derivatives. Furthermore, demand for phosphorus-based flame retardants and other specialty chemicals is supporting applications across electronics, plastics, and construction. These factors, combined with expanding industrial production and increasing demand for specialized phosphorus compounds, are broadening the market's application base and supporting its overall growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions help companies strengthen their market position by expanding their product portfolios, customer base, geographic presence, and operational capabilities. They provide access to new technologies, expertise, production capacities, and distribution networks while enabling companies to achieve economies of scale and improve cost efficiency. They can also accelerate entry into emerging markets and high-growth segments, allowing companies to diversify revenue streams and reduce dependence on specific products or regions. In addition, combining complementary capabilities can enhance innovation, improve supply-chain efficiency, and strengthen competitiveness. Overall, mergers and acquisitions enable companies to accelerate growth and adapt more effectively to changing market conditions and customer requirements.

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