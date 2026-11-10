Patent Grant in the U.S. marks a major milestone in global IP strategy, advancing protection of its VIVI Cap Smart platform

Highlights

U.S. patent officially granted by the U.S. Patent Office on September 29, 2026

Covers core innovations underpinning TempraMed's VIVI Cap Smart, which was launched earlier this year

Strengthens the Company's global intellectual property position with 39 granted patents and registered designs across multiple jurisdictions, in addition to pending patent and design applications

TempraMed portfolio now available across McKesson Medical-Surgical's U.S. B2B network, including Optum Now, physician offices, long-term care and home health, under an expanded agreement signed in June 2026

Online B2C distribution in the U.S. through Amazon, and Walmart

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its U.S. patent application No. 18/264,059 (the "Patent") has now been formally granted by the U.S. Patent Office as patent 12,746,342.

The Patent, filed on August 2, 2023, was granted on September 29, 2026. The Patent includes claims covering key aspects of the Company's first of its kind, cap adaptable for use with different types of injection pens, VIVI Cap Smart which was launched earlier this year.

Without limiting the scope of the patent, it includes core elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, while being pen agnostic

Being pen agnostic position VIVI Cap Smart as a differentiated platform at the intersection of home health, smart refrigeration, and the connected medical-device ecosystem. The innovation supports TempraMed's strategy to provide protection and connectivity to all injection devices for home care wearables & AI platforms.

"The formal grant of our U.S. patent represents a significant milestone in TempraMed's global intellectual property strategy," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "The U.S. is one of the most influential markets globally for advanced healthcare solutions, home care and health and wellness applications. Securing patent protection in this jurisdiction meaningfully strengthens our position and supports the expansion of our comprehensive product portfolio across America."

"Millions of Americans rely on multi dose injection pens every day, and many switch devices when their prescriptions change. Because VIVI Cap Smart is pen agnostic, it moves with them, delivering our unique temperature shield and data connectivity to almost every multi dose pen they use while our VIVI Med platform provides our unique temperature shield to many single dose autoinjectors and we plan to add data connectivity to it as well. As we build out new product categories and scale our platform, protecting our core innovations remains fundamental to unlocking long-term shareholder value and establishing global leadership in temperature-controlled medication management," commented Nagar.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

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Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property position in the U.S. and globally; the Company's commercialization strategy and plans for strategic engagement with appliance manufacturers and other potential partners; the anticipated market opportunity for VIVI Cap Smart in the U.S. and across America; the Company's plans to expand into multi-dose and multi-format medication storage systems; and the Company's ability to develop new product categories and expand its global IP portfolio.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the granted patent will provide meaningful commercial protection; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pursue its commercialization and IP strategies; that suitable commercialization partners will be identified and engaged on acceptable terms; and that market conditions in the the U.S. and America will support demand for the Company's products and technology platform.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to challenges in enforcing intellectual property rights in foreign jurisdictions, including the U.S.; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the ability to identify and secure commercialization partners; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage and smart refrigeration technologies; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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