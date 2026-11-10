Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of three experienced professionals to strengthen its exploration and operational capabilities ahead of the upcoming field season in Mendoza, Argentina:

Alex Raab - Head of Exploration

- Head of Exploration Carlos Giustozzi - Senior Geologist

- Senior Geologist Víctor Rioseco - Head of Logistics

"As we prepare for the upcoming field season in Mendoza, we are delighted to welcome Alex, Carlos and Víctor to the Argentina Metals team," said Roger Clegg, Chief Executive Officer of Argentina Metals. "Their combined exploration, technical and operational experience will significantly strengthen our capabilities on the ground as we advance our portfolio of copper projects.

"With approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 wholly owned projects, including our flagship Las Estrellas Project, we have established a significant land position in one of Argentina's most prospective copper exploration regions. These appointments represent an important step in building the team and capabilities required to systematically explore our portfolio and realise its potential."

Exploration Team Appointments

Alex K. Raab - Head of Exploration

Alex is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, discovery and resource definition across the Americas. He has held senior positions with major and junior mining companies, including Homestake, Kennecott and Challenger Gold, and has played a leading role in significant gold and copper-equivalent discoveries. Alex holds a Master's degree in Economic Geology from Oregon State University and has extensive experience managing exploration teams and advancing projects from early-stage exploration through to initial mineral resource estimates.

Carlos Giustozzi - Senior Geologist

Carlos is an Argentine geologist with over 30 years of experience managing mineral exploration projects across Argentina, Chile and Peru, from grassroots exploration through to advanced-stage evaluation and drilling. He has worked with companies including Barrick Argentina, IMA, Hochschild Mining and Minera El Quevar. Carlos was a member of the Minera Andes team involved in the discovery of the San José-Huevos Verdes deposit in Santa Cruz Province. He is a co-founder of G2R Mining Solutions, a graduate of the National University of San Juan, and holds a Diploma in Mineral Economics from the Mining Chamber of Peru.

Víctor Hugo Rioseco - Head of Logistics

Víctor has over 20 years of experience in logistics, procurement and field operations in remote and challenging environments, particularly in the Andes. His expertise includes managing remote field camps, coordinating resources and supporting operations in demanding geographical and climatic conditions. He holds a Wilderness First Responder (WFR) certification and participated in two Antarctic expeditions with Argentina's National Meteorological Service, serving as Head of two meteorological stations. Based in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Víctor brings valuable local knowledge and operational expertise to the Company's exploration activities.

In connection with Mr. Raab's appointment as VLLC's Head of Exploration, Mr. Enrique Reichhard has taken on a new role as the Company's Country Manager.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector. For more information, visit our website at www.argentinametals.com.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, the upcoming field season, the advancement of its mineral exploration projects and the Company's business objectives and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks associated with mineral exploration, regulatory approvals, operational challenges and market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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