Includes 6.51 metres at 2.15% copper and 1.71 g/t gold; results support continuity of the eastward-plunging copper-gold zone approximately 55 metres down-dip of B26-015

Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from drill hole B26-016 at its Bend copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") Project in Taylor County, Wisconsin. B26-016 intersected a broad copper-gold interval approximately 55 metres down-dip of B26-015, providing a further test of the eastern continuation of the copper-gold zone.

Highlights

Broad copper-gold intersection: 30.62 metres averaging 1.20% copper, 1.33 g/t gold and 16.77 g/t silver (2.67% copper equivalent ( "CuEq" )) from 468.12 metres downhole.

Two higher-grade inclusions: 6.51 metres at 2.15% copper, 1.71 g/t gold and 32.83 g/t silver (4.11% CuEq) from 468.12 metres; and 11.20 metres at 1.28% copper, 1.56 g/t gold and 17.78 g/t silver (3.00% CuEq) from 487.54 metres.

Further support for the eastern copper-gold zone: B26-016 undercuts B26-015, which returned 25.17 metres at 1.30% copper and 1.30 g/t gold (see October 22, 2026 news release). The new intersection supports the interpreted continuation of the zone down-dip and along its projected plunge to the east.

"B26-016 gives us another broad copper-gold intersection at Bend, approximately 55 metres down-dip of the strong result in B26-015," said Matt Filgate, President and CEO of GreenLight. "More than 30 metres of mineralization, with two higher-grade intervals, strengthens our interpretation of the eastern copper-gold zone. These results give us a clearer basis for targeting the next drill holes as we work to define the extent and geometry of the system."

Table 1. B26-016 significant assay intervals

Hole / interval From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) B26-016 468.12 498.74 30.62 1.20 1.33 16.77 2.67 including 468.12 474.63 6.51 2.15 1.71 32.83 4.11 including 487.54 498.74 11.20 1.28 1.56 17.78 3.00

Notes to Table 1

1. Intervals are downhole lengths. True thickness is estimated at approximately 70-75% of drilled length.

2. CuEq is a calculated grade combining the reported copper, gold and silver grades using assumed metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. It is not a proxy for, or evidence of, economic value. Tellurium is excluded. Assumptions are US$4.50/lb copper, US$3,600/oz gold, US$40/oz silver and 90% recovery for each metal, consistent with the Company's previous releases. CuEq values are calculated from unrounded grades.

CuEq (%) = [(Cu (%) / 100 × 0.90 × 2204.6 × 4.50) + (Au (g/t) × 0.90 / 31.1035 × 3600) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.90 / 31.1035 × 40)] / (2204.6 × 0.01 × 4.50).

The recovery assumptions are based on a preliminary assessment of analogous VMS deposits and preliminary, historical metallurgical testwork completed by past operators of the Bend Project; actual recoveries and payabilities are unknown and may differ materially. The calculation does not include smelting or refining charges, penalties, deleterious elements or payability adjustments.

Figure 1. Bend Project plan map

Interpreted bedrock geology, drill traces, mineralized intercepts and the location of cross-section A-A'. The shaded band and arrows schematically show the interpreted eastward plunge direction of the copper-gold zone.

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Figure 2. Bend Project long section

Looking north 15° west, showing interpreted copper and gold-dominant footwall zones and copper-zone drillhole pierce points. Zone boundaries are interpreted; the extension through B26-017 is based on geological logging and its assays remain pending.

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Figure 3. Vertical cross-section A-A' through B26-015 and B26-016

Looking west 15° south. B26-015 results were reported on October 22, 2026. All intervals are drilled lengths; the B26-016 inclusions are contained within the main interval.

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Figure 4. Selected B26-016 core photographs

Left: 470.54-485.24 metres. Right: 485.24-499.25 metres.

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Table 2. B26-016 collar and orientation

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total depth

(m) B26-016 688648 5018508 410 344 69 596.80

Coordinates: NAD83 UTM Zone 15N. Collar locations are planned or field-spotted; final high-resolution collar surveys are pending. Azimuths and dips are collar gyro readings; dips are expressed as positive angles below horizontal.

Assays for B26-017 remain pending and will be reported following receipt and validation.

Sample Preparation and QA/QC

A strict chain of custody was maintained from core collection through shipment to ALS, an independent laboratory. NQ-size drill core (47.6-millimetre diameter) was transported to GreenLight's secure Medford-area core facility for geological logging, photography and sampling. Mineralized and adjacent unmineralized intervals were cut lengthwise using an electric saw; one half was submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained. Sample lengths ranged from 0.51 to 1.73 metres in the reported batch, subject to geological contacts. Samples were placed in labelled, sealed bags and shipped by ground courier to ALS in Twin Falls, Idaho, for preparation; analyses were completed at ALS in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Samples were prepared using ALS method PREP-31Y: drying where required, crushing to at least 70% passing 2 millimetres, rotary splitting of a 250-gram sub-sample and pulverizing the split to 85% passing 75 micrometres. Gold was analyzed using Au-ICP21, a 30-gram fire assay with an ICP-AES finish and a reporting range of 0.001-10 ppm Au; samples exceeding the upper limit are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analysis, including tellurium, used ME-MS61, a four-acid digestion of a 0.25-gram split with ICP-MS/ICP-AES determination. Samples returning more than 1% copper were re-analyzed using Cu-OG62, a four-acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish.

Certified reference materials and blanks were inserted into the sample stream before submission to the laboratory and represented approximately 10% of submitted samples. ALS also inserts commercial and laboratory certified reference materials for internal validation and quality-control analyses.

The analytical certificates, sample intervals and QA/QC results have been reviewed, and the Qualified Person considers the reported copper, gold and silver results suitable for disclosure.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by, Thomas Quigley, MSc, CPG-11962, Exploration Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About the Bend Project

The Bend Project is an exploration-stage copper-gold VMS project in Taylor County, Wisconsin, approximately 30 kilometres north-northwest of Medford. GreenLight's interests are held through Green Light Wisconsin LLC and include the leased forty-acre Soo Line mineral parcel and a pending prospecting permit application over approximately 519 acres of adjacent federal mineral estate.

Historical and GreenLight drilling across the Bend property totals approximately 30,440 metres in 70 primary drill holes and two wedge branches as of October 20, 2026, including B26-018 in progress. GreenLight's 2025-2026 drilling accounts for approximately 8,630 metres in 18 primary holes and one wedge branch.

A 1992 historical estimate outlined approximately 4.0 million tonnes grading 1.74% copper, 2.44 g/t gold and 11.56 g/t silver.¹ The estimate provides historical context for the project; it is not a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and GreenLight is not treating it as a current mineral resource.

¹ Primary source: E.K. Lehmann and Associates, Inc. (1992), Report of the Geology and Ore Reserves of the Bend Copper-Gold Deposit, Taylor County, Wisconsin, prepared for the Jump River Joint Venture. The estimate used approximately 33 drill holes and averaged polygonal and cross-sectional estimates. It was described as a "geologic resource" under U.S. Geological Survey Circular 831 (1980), not a current CIM mineral resource category. No cut-off grade or complete set of estimation assumptions is available in the records reviewed. Its reliability is limited by its age, incomplete supporting records and exclusion of subsequent drilling, including the later historical programs and GreenLight's 2025-2026 work. Reconciliation and verification of collars, surveys, assays, density data, geological interpretations and QA/QC records, together with any additional drilling or sampling required by the Qualified Person, would be required before preparation of a current estimate under CIM Definition Standards. The historical estimate should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Market-Making Arrangements

The Company has delivered 30 days' written notice terminating its market-making agreement with ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP"), effective at the end of November 29, 2026. The ICP engagement was announced on June 24, 2026.

GreenLight will re-engage DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DSMS"), an arm's-length equity trading adviser and liquidity provider based in Mississauga, Ontario and owned by David Sears. DSMS will support liquidity and market depth through bids and offers and provide trading reports. The Company will execute the agreement on November 10, 2026, following this release, and submit it to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for acceptance.

The engagement will be month to month at C$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes, payable monthly from working capital, and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' written notice. Total fees will depend on its duration. No performance-based or equity compensation will be paid. DSMS will use its own trading capital; no third party will provide funds or securities. The engagement is subject to TSXV acceptance.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt (one of North America's most prospective VMS districts) and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a staged earn-in and joint venture arrangement with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. GreenLight's flagship Bend Project is posted on the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, providing a public framework for tracking applicable federal review and authorization milestones and coordinated support through the Permitting Council. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, GreenLight is building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin, committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as it helps supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the interpretation, continuity and potential extension of mineralization; the timing and significance of pending assays and validation work; the planning, targets and timing of follow-up drilling and required authorizations; the effective termination of the ICP agreement; and the DSMS engagement, including execution and filing of the agreement, TSXV acceptance, services, duration, anticipated costs and expected benefits.

This information is based on management's assumptions regarding geological interpretations, laboratory turnaround times, access and permitting, financing, equipment and personnel availability, operating conditions, execution of agreements and regulatory acceptance. Actual results may differ materially because of assay or check-assay outcomes; changes in geological interpretations, true-width estimates or drill plans; delays or denials of permits or regulatory acceptance; access restrictions; contractor or equipment availability; cost increases; financing and market conditions; changes to proposed contractual arrangements; or other operational, environmental and business risks. Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. It is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

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