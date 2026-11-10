Cypherpunk Technologies Inc.: Cypherpunk Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 16, 2026

Cypherpunk Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 16, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CYPH) ("Cypherpunk"), a privacy technology company, today announced it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2026. The Company will discuss the results in a live audio event hosted on X via X Spaces at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The discussion will be publicly accessible in real time to all listeners at https://x.com/cypherpunk, where the live event will appear at the scheduled time. A replay will be available on the Company's X profile and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at cypherpunk.com following the event.

About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Technologies is a privacy technology company. The Company's mission is to advance technologies that guarantee privacy for humans on the internet. Cypherpunk pursues this mission through three primary strategies: mining Zcash through Cypherpunk Mining; accumulating Zcash through open market purchases; and investing in, acquiring, and building technologies that push the frontier of privacy forward. Additionally, through its subsidiary Leap Therapeutics, the Company is developing novel therapies for patients with cancer by continuing the development of sirexatamab and FL-501. For more information about the Company, visit our websites at http://www.cypherpunk.com and http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc.

617-714-0360

For Investors:

Matthew DeYoung

Investor Relations

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

leap@argotpartners.com

For Media:

Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay

954-294-3249

jacqueline@cypherpunk.com

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